The movie concessions collectibles continue: ‘Wicked’ witch hat cup, ‘Gladiator II’ Maximus popcorn bucket

The movie concessions collectibles continue: ‘Wicked’ witch hat cup, ‘Gladiator II’ Maximus popcorn bucket
© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

The collectible movie concessions war rolls on. 

The recent trend that started with Dune Part 2‘s popcorn bucket, which was spoofed by Saturday Night Live and Deadpool & Wolverine‘s cheeky AMC offerings, continues with the forthcoming releases of Wicked and Gladiator II

Regal Cinemas has revealed it is offering a soda conveyance shaped like a pointy witch hat and a glowing lantern to hold your popcorn. The latter shows Ariana Grande‘s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba walking the Yellow Brick Road hand in hand. There are also other pieces in the collection, like change purses and clutches.

Incidentally, Regal will also offer themed merch for Gladiator II, with a popcorn bucket shaped like the helmet first worn by Russell Crowe‘s Maximus in the original. In the sequel, Paul Mescal plays his son Lucius, who eventually dons his father’s armor.

Are you not entertained?

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Clueless: Alicia Silverstone “alive and well” after eating a “mildly poisonous” fruit she found
Clueless: Alicia Silverstone “alive and well” after eating a “mildly poisonous” fruit she found
Daniel Kroll/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone is a famous actress, but it’s obvious she was never a Girl Scout. If she had been, she’d know not to eat strange fruit one comes across in the wild.

However, that’s apparently what she did, according to a video on Instagram.

On Monday, the avowed vegan star posted a video of a fruit she came across in a garden on a London street, saying, “OK, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” adding it looks like a “tomahto.”

“I just bit into this because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether it was a tomato. It’s definitely not because look at these leaves,” she said, aiming her phone camera through a fence.

Internet sleuths quickly identified the plant as a solanum pseudocapsicum, which bears the poisonous fruit known as the Jerusalem or Christmas cherry.

Silverstone later followed her post with another stating, “Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow.”

Apart from the potentially hazardous practice of eating strange fruit, others just thought it was rude. “[Y]ou think it’s respectful to take something out of someones [sic] garden without their consent?? Where are your manners?” one respondent griped.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Funko Pop! offerings for that ‘Home Alone’ fan on your Christmas list
New Funko Pop! offerings for that ‘Home Alone’ fan on your Christmas list
Funko

The collectible company Funko is adding more toys to its Home Alone collection. 

The new toys are now available for preorder.

Of course, there are brand-new toy versions of lovable scamp Kevin McCallister, who was played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 movie. 

There are also alternate plastic likenesses of his enemies, the two bumbling burglars Harry and Marv, played respectively by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the family comedy.

Kevin gets two versions: One comes with a miniature of his famously booby-trapped home and another one shows him taking a knee, mimicking Culkin’s “Yes!” fist pump.

For their part, Marv has one version posed with his crowbar and Kevin’s iron “brand” on his forehead, and another depicts him bound by holiday ribbon. Harry is depicted captured and tied up by Christmas lights. 

Funko is also selling one of its diorama “scenes,” reenacting Kevin’s braining the bad guys with swinging paint cans as they ascend a staircase.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Sopranos’ alumna Edie Falco becomes the latest to criticize “trigger warnings” on TV shows
‘Sopranos’ alumna Edie Falco becomes the latest to criticize “trigger warnings” on TV shows
Courtesy HBO

Edie Falco and her former co-star Drea de Matteo can be seen in the HBO documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, and The Wrap says that in the second installment Falco takes issue with the modern addition of “trigger warnings” to violent content.

“The show was always shocking somebody about something,” Falco says.

“You could push the envelope and let people be uncomfortable — forgive me, but without a trigger warning. The whole point is you want to surprise people and give them feelings that maybe are uncomfortable and have them learn to deal with them. That, my friend, is life.”

For her part, de Matteo says, “Like the episode where the stripper gets killed. It tells a story of Meadow in college against this young girl who would be the same age.”

Falco added that in life, “You’re not going to be given trigger warnings when terrible things happen.”

Matt Smith, the star of another HBO hit, House of the Dragon, recently lamented to The Sunday Times, “I’m not sure about trigger warnings. Isn’t being shocked the point?”

Smith said they’re proof “[e]verything’s being dialed and dumbed down.”

The English actor said, “We should be telling morally difficult stories, nowadays in particular. It’s OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play.”

He added, “We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something. Isn’t being shocked, surprised, stirred the point?” The actor bemoaned “[t]oo much policing of stories,” adding, “being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.