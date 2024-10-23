The new ‘Severance’ trailer dials up the paranoia

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer to its second season of its Emmy-nominated Severance, and it ramps up the paranoia.

Set to The Who‘s “Eminence Front,” the trailer shows Adam Scott‘s Mark feverishly running through the halls of his creepy company Lumon, seemingly trying to find a way out. 

In voice-over, Britt Lower‘s Helly tells him, “Everything they told you about Lumon is a lie.”

The clip also flashes back to Mark’s vow to the company — and the medical procedure — to “sever” his personal memories from his work memories.

Helly is later heard saying, “We are miserable.”

Amid a montage of disturbing images, including a sketch of a hallway with a red heart in the middle, Adam finds that very hallway, with an elevator “down” arrow taking the place of the heart.

Then a bomb is dropped: “My wife,” Mark says in voice-over, followed by a scream, “She’s alive!”

Then, he runs around the corner and finds his co-workers — and says, “Who are you people?”

Just then, Tramell Tillman‘s Milchick enters holding blue helium balloons with Mark’s face on them for the occasion. “Welcome back, Mark S,” he says. “Been a minute.”

The Apple TV+ series returns Jan. 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday, through its finale on March 21, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Desi Lydic on hosting ‘The Daily Show’ and Jon Stewart’s return
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Desi Lydic is back hosting The Daily Show, and it’s been a pretty good summer for the first-year anchor. She scored her first Emmy nomination as part of the revolving hosting team for the nightly Comedy Central news/satire series, one of several hosts who share time at the desk: Jon Stewart, Ronny Chieng, Dulce Sloan, Michael Kosta and Jordan Klepper.

However, Lydic tells ABC Audio that unlike The Morning Show, there’s no jockeying for power behind the scenes, even though “it would probably make for a more exciting, dramatic office energy.”

“I think a lot of us are really grateful that we get to pass it off back and forth, because it allows us to see our families and have a little bit of time to decompress in a wild news environment.”

Lydic recalls being really nervous before hosting her first show, and then things went horribly wrong.

“I look into the prompter and the teleprompter was reversed. … It was just this wacky glitch that had never happened in the history of the show since I had been there,” she shares. “And I said, ‘Welcome to The Daily Show, I’m Desi Lydic. We’re going to have to do this all over again, because our prompter is flipped.'”

Lydic says she and the other correspondents were “over the moon” when Jon Stewart returned to the desk, adding, “It feels like dad went out for cigarettes, and he did come back, which rarely happens.”

He also reminded them that it’s a comedy show and that they should “just try to make the smartest, funniest shows every day that you possibly can.”

“That being said, we do, you know, try to adhere to fact-checking, telling the truth, trying to get things right,” she adds.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zoë Kravitz discusses the challenges of growing up with Lenny Kravitz as a dad
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, is opening up about what it was like growing up with a famous rock star father.

In a new interview with Esquire, Zoë discusses the differences of living with her dad versus her mom, Lisa Bonet, when she was young, noting that Bonet was a much stricter parent.

“It was this whirlwind of a completely different universe,” she says of visiting her dad after her parents broke up, which was during the height of his fame. “And then I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life [with Bonet].”

By 11, Zoë had opted out of Bonet’s stricter household and moved in with her dad in Miami, which gave her lots of freedom — but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

“It wasn’t that my dad didn’t care, he just cared about different things,” she said. “Just like it happens in the movies, it’s like, ‘Oh, you think this is perfect? You think this is great? Guess what comes with this.’”

Zoë also says that when she was young she would often see her dad being taken advantage of by people around him, noting he had a hard time saying no.

“I can smell it out pretty quickly,” she says of her suspicions that people may take advantage of her dad. “I had to when I was a kid, because he didn’t. He’s really trusting, and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fran Drescher to play Timothée Chalamet’s mother in ‘Marty Supreme’
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Fran Drescher has signed on to join the cast of Marty Supreme, in which she’ll be playing Timothée Chalamet‘s mother, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The Creator also appear in the project, which is currently underway.

The film from director Josh Safdie and studio A24 “is a fictional work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, not a biopic” of one of the sport’s biggest names, Marty Reisman, the studio explains.

The cast also includes Hellraiser‘s Odessa A’zion, actor and magician Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank and Abel Ferrara.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.