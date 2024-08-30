‘The Notebook’ closing on Broadway in December

L-R: Tyson and Cardoza – John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the beloved Nicholas Sparks book and subsequent romantic film starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, will close in December. 

The production’s website just listed Sunday, Dec. 15, as the show’s final performance.

The time-spanning show, the cast of which includes Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood, started previews on Feb. 10 before having its official opening on March 14.

The production featured music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and was nominated for three Tony Awards. A national tour will launch in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, with other cities to follow.

In Brief: More ESPYs presenters named, and more
Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe and Colman Domingo are among the celebrity presenters for ESPN’s 2024 ESPYS, the cable sports channel has revealed. They’ll be joined by some of the biggest names in sports, including Drew Brees and Lindsay Vonn. The 2024 ESPYS, hosted by Serena Williams, will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

Netflix has dropped the trailer for season 2 of Rob Lowe‘s workplace comedy Unstable. Lowe plays Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” and CEO of a biotechnology company called Dragon. In season 2, Ellis, who survives a plan to oust him from the company, facing another round of people trying to seize power, including his son, Jackson, played by Lowe’s real-life son, John Owen Lowe. Unstable returns Aug. 1 on Netflix … 

Back to Black star Marisa Abela got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, actor and writer Jamie Bogyo. “She said she’ll think about it,” Bogyo, 31, captioned a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram, including a still photo of the 27-year-old actress holding a rose while showing off the engagement ring, a video of her in Jamie’s arms and a clip of the couple at a surprise party …

“That would be sick”: Channing Tatum responds to TikToker’s wish he repped the US in Olympics breakdancing
Disney/Randy Holmes

Channing Tatum has shown off his dance moves throughout his career, from the Step Up movies to of course the Magic Mike trilogy, and even briefly in the hit Free Guy.

So, one TikTok user wistfully posed the thirsty question: Why didn’t we get to watch him represent the USA in Olympics breakdancing?

Entertainment Weekly relayed the viral question to the former stripper, drawing an extended laugh during an interview for his latest movie, Blink Twice

His co-star Naomi Ackie was also there, and she definitely saw the potential of Tatum gyrating for the gold. “OHH!” she exclaimed. “That’s a good point!”

Tatum allowed, “That would be sick,” adding the caveat, “I’m not very good at breakdancing.” 

He called the TikToker’s faith in him “very sweet,” adding that if he ever were to be asked to serve his country at the Olympics, “I would just do a lot of stripper moves.”

Hey, Chan – can’t be any worse than Australia’s Raygun, and would arguably be easier on the eyes.

In Brief: CBS to air tribute to Bob Newhart, and more
CBS has announced a new special paying tribute to the late Bob Newhart, who died Thursday at 94 years old. Bob Newhart: A Legacy Of Laughter will air Monday at 8 p.m. on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, “this one-hour tribute honors the late comedian with a look back at his 70-year career, featuring never-before-seen interviews, and his final interview from his home in Los Angeles,” the network says …

Suits: L.A. is officially becoming a series at NBC. The network announced that the spin-off of the USA Network show-turned-Netflix phenomenon has gotten a full series order. The show will star Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt, and center on Amell’s Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who represents the most powerful clients in Los Angeles …

It’s game over for Halo, Paramount+’s big-budget adaptation of the hit video game franchise. The streamer said in a statement it “will not move forward with a third season” of the show, thanking its collaborators “Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work.” Schreiber played the green armored super soldier in the series, which he also co-produced with costar Natascha McElhone

 

