‘The Odyssey’ gets new poster, its prologue to screen ahead of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿in IMAX

Matt Damon as Odysseus on the poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey.’ (Universal Pictures)

This isn’t an enchantment from a siren: there is a new poster for Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey.

Universal Pictures shared the brand-new poster for the upcoming film on Thursday. The studio also announced that the prologue of The Odyssey will be available to watch in IMAX before screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

“A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Experience The Odyssey prologue in IMAX before Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the studio’s Instagram announcement reads.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in Nolan’s film adaptation of Homer‘s epic poem. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Universal describes the adaptation as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” which will bring the foundational, classic story to IMAX screens for the first time.

Homer’s The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, his first since the best picture Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. He also produced the movie with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 teaser trailer and more

The teaser trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming season of the show that stars Gabriel Basso. The streamer also announced that season 3 will premiere on Feb. 19, 2026. This time around, agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young treasury agent who fled to Istanbul after killing his boss …

Some new faces are joining the cast of The Hunting Wives. Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan are joining the ensemble as recurring guest stars. They’ll play the roles of Nadia Kelly and Lincoln Trout, respectively. Season 2 is currently in production with returning stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman

Kate Walsh is stepping back into her scrubs. The actress is set to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in an upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy, as Variety first reported. Walsh will appear in the episode airing on Jan. 29, 2026, titled “Strip That Down” …

‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ first look pays homage to original series
The logo for ‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.’ (Hulu)

The teaser for the Malcom in the Middle revival has arrived.

Hulu released the first teaser for Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair on Friday. The revival will consist of four episodes that will arrive to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in 2026.

The new teaser pays homage to the original series’ pilot episode, which found Bryan Cranston‘s Hal getting his back shaved by Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois. We see someone’s back getting shaved, and then the hair forms the show’s logo.

“Some things never change,” the Instagram caption of the teaser reads. “#MalcolmInTheMiddle Life’s Still Unfair, a special four-part event, streams 2026.”

This new revival picks up after Malcom (Frankie Muniz) has spent over a decade shielding himself and his daughter from his family.

“Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party,” according to its official synopsis.

Also starring in the revival are Chris Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.

Joining the franchise for this new installment are Keeley Karsten as Leah, Malcolm’s daughter; Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling; Kiana Madeira as Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend; and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning ‘Annie Hall’ actress, dead at 79
Diane Keaton (Fotos International/Getty Images, FILE)

Legendary actress Diane Keaton, known for her Oscar-winning role in Annie Hall, and iconic performances in The Godfather films and The First Wives Club, has died at 79. Her death was confirmed to ABC News by Dori Rath, who produced several movies with the actress.

A cause of death was not provided. ABC News has confirmed that the LAFD responded to a medical call at Keaton’s Brentwood Home at 8:08 Saturday morning and transported a patient to a hospital.

Born Diane Hall, Keaton got her start on Broadway in 1969 in various productions, including Woody Allen‘s Play It Again, Sam. She was also a standout in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, playing Kay, the girlfriend-turned-wife of Al Pacino‘s Michael Corleone.

But Keaton became best known for her roles opposite Allen — with whom she was romantically involved for a time — in movies like Sleeper, Love and Death and the big-screen adaptation of Play It Again, Sam. All told, they worked together in eight films. Her iconic role opposite Allen as the titular character in 1977’s Annie Hall won her an Academy Award and made her an unlikely fashion icon to boot, thanks to her character’s fedoras, ties, vests and men’s shirts. 

In 2018, after Allen was accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow in the ’90s, Keaton defended him, writing on Twitter, “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.”

Post-Annie Hall, Keaton appeared in more serious films, such as Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Allen’s Interiors and Manhattan. She was nominated for an Oscar for 1981’s Reds opposite her then-boyfriend Warren Beatty.

Starting in 1987 with Baby Boom, Keaton began a collaboration with writer/director Nancy Meyers in a series of comedy films, including 1991’s Father of the Bride and its sequel, and 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give, which earned Keaton another best actress Oscar nomination. Her final best actress nomination came with her role in 1996’s Marvin’s Room. Her final released films were 2024’s Summer Camp and Arthur’s Whisky.

In addition to her acting roles, Keaton was a director of music videos, TV shows and feature films, including 2000’s Hanging Up. She wrote several books, including bestselling memoirs, and edited others. Keaton was also a photographer, real estate developer and activist. 

Keaton is survived by her daughter, Dexter Keaton, and son, Duke Keaton.

