‘The Odyssey’ official trailer finds Matt Damon as Odysseus on his way home

‘The Odyssey’ official trailer finds Matt Damon as Odysseus on his way home

Matt Damon as Odysseus on the poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey.’ (Universal Pictures)

This isn’t an enchantment from a siren: the official trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey has arrived.

Universal Pictures shared the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Homer‘s epic poem on Monday.

The trailer, which is just under two minutes, finds Matt Damon starring as Odysseus.

“After years of war, no one could stand between my men and home. Not even me,” Damon’s Odysseus says in voiceover atop of scenes of Trojan War soldiers marching.

We then see Telemachus and Penelope, played by Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway, awaiting Odysseus’ arrival.

The star-studded ensemble cast of The Odyssey also includes Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Universal describes the adaptation as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” which will bring the foundational, classic story to IMAX screens for the first time.

Homer’s The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, his first since the best picture Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. He also produced the movie with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jon M. Chu teases mystery star that voices the Cowardly Lion in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Jon M. Chu teases mystery star that voices the Cowardly Lion in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Cynthia Erivo, Jon M. Chu and Ariana Grande attend the New York special screening of ‘Wicked’ at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 14, 2024. (Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Jon M. Chu has revealed that a celebrated actor will voice the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good.

The director described how he selected the mystery actor to voice the iconic character in an interview with Deadline shared on Thursday. Chu says he sent the star a direct message on Instagram asking him to be part of the Wicked sequel.

“I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ He was like, ‘Why the f*** not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”

Chu is excited for the rest of the world to find out who is voicing the character.

“Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild,” Chu said.

The Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. He was portrayed by Bert Lahr. The character was teased in the most recent trailer for Wicked: For Good, which was released on Sept. 24.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+
‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+
Alisha Boe and Josh Dylan in season 2 of ‘The Buccaneers.’ (Apple TV+)

The Buccaneers is coming back for season 3.

Apple TV+ has renewed the romantic drama series for a third season. The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday. The Buccaneers is based on Edith Wharton‘s unfinished final novel. The series’ creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show’s renewal.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” Jakeways said in a press release. “Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

Season 2 ended with the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) renouncing his title in order to be with Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). It also found Nan (Kristine Frøseth) revealing her pregnancy and running away, with plans to raise her child on her own.

As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.

“With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future,” the description reads. “If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

Along with Frøseth, Ibrag and Remmers, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.

The season 2 finale premiered on Aug. 6. The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Regé-Jean Page to star in erotic thriller ‘Hancock Park’ at Netflix
Regé-Jean Page to star in erotic thriller ‘Hancock Park’ at Netflix
Regé-Jean Page attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on Nov. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (JC Olivera/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Regé-Jean Page is returning to Netflix.

The Bridgerton fan favorite and The Grey Man actor is set to executive produce and star in a new erotic thriller series called Hancock Park.

In the upcoming series, which is currently in development at the streamer, Page will play a member of Los Angeles high society whose family is struggling to hold on to their status.

The show is named after the affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles that houses many wealthy and influential Hollywood elites.

According to the streamer, the erotic thriller follows a “dangerously charismatic outsider” who “invades the lives of a seemingly picture-perfect Los Angeles family” by renting out their backyard guest house.

“But as he dives further into their world, the façade of this elite community begins to crumble, and he exposes the desire, deceit, and obsession that lurks around every corner of one of LA’s most-coveted neighborhoods,” the logline reads.

Industry writer Matthew Barry penned the series, which is also executive produced by Emily Brown and Drew Comins.

Netflix promises that more additions to the Hancock Park cast will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.