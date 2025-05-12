‘The Office’ spinoff gets first look and title: ‘The Paper’

Aaron Epstein/Peacock

The next show in The Office universe has a name and release date.

NBCUniversal has announced that the new mockumentary will be called The Paper. It will premiere on Peacock in September.

While The Paper won’t focus on the employees working at Dunder Mifflin, it is set in the same universe as The Office. This new show will feature the same documentary crew that immortalized the workers at the Scranton branch as they search for a new subject to follow.

They find their subject in a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who is stopping at nothing to revive it.

It may be a brand-new show, but one cast member from The Office carries over to The Paper. Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez on the beloved sitcom, is a series regular on The Paper. He will reprise his same role on this new show.

Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key also star in the upcoming sitcom.

Gwyneth Paltrow filmed a lot of sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet for ‘Marty Supreme’
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s grand return to acting comes with a slew of intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

The actors star alongside each other in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet plays a ping-pong protégé. Paltrow is the wife of one of Chalamet’s rivals in the film. They have quite an intimate relationship, the actress revealed in a recent cover story with Vanity Fair.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow said. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

Making the film also introduced Paltrow to a crew role in the film industry she had yet to encounter — the intimacy coordinator.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow said. She described an instance where the film’s intimacy coordinator asked if she was comfortable with a particular move during one of the film’s intimate scenes.

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow said. “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.’ I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

Paltrow said she joked with Chalamet right before filming intimate scenes with him. “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” she said.

She described Chalamet as the thinking man’s sex symbol.

“He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” Paltrow said.

Marty Supreme hits movie theaters on Dec. 25.

Tina Fey vacations all year in trailer for Netflix comedy series ‘The Four Seasons’
Jon Pack/Netflix

The teaser trailer for Tina Fey‘s new comedy series, The Four Seasons, has arrived.

Created and written by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show arrives on Netflix May 1. It follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

Fey stars in the show alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani.

“It is rare to find your soulmate. And yet, somehow, all six of us have done it,” Forte says during a cheers to all of the main cast in the trailer.

The Four Seasons covers six old friends as they “head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up,” according to its official synopsis. After being completely upended by the news, “we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”

Made to be a heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships, the series is based on the 1981 film of the same name that was written, directed by and starred Alan Alda. Alda is also a producer and guest star in this new version of the story.

The show’s cast also includes Erika Henningsen, Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Simone Recasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore and Cole Tristan Murphy.

Julia Schlaepfer on being Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren’s daughter-in-law in ‘1923’
Lo Smith/Paramount+

The Dutton family is facing new challenges in season 2 of the Yellowstone prequel series, 1923.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the Western drama series, which drops new episodes every week on Paramount+. Julia Schlaepfer co-stars as Alexandra, daughter-in-law to Ford’s Jacob Dutton and Mirren’s Cara Dutton.

Schlaepfer told ABC Audio that it’s “unbelievable” to work with both Ford and Mirren.

“As an actor, that’s the dream. To be able to just be around these people, let alone develop relationships with them off set,” Schlaepfer said. “I’m one lucky girl, that’s for sure. I feel so honored. They are the coolest people in the world, and I can’t believe the company I’m in, I really cannot.”

Ford, in particular, “has the best sense of humor,” Schlaepfer said.

“He asked me for my autograph once, and then I gave it to him and he curled it up into a ball and threw it in the trash,” she continued. “I love him. That’s who he is. He’s the funniest person alive. It’s so much fun. I have the best time with them.”

After Alexandra was separated from her husband Spencer, played by Brandon Sklenar, last season, she’s spent the beginning of season 2 finding her way home to him. Schlaepfer thinks Alex’s journey is beautiful.

“She made a choice to leave her family behind, and leave that kind of caged life behind and follow her heart. And she made a commitment. She’s a married woman, and she chose this. She chose this life. And she loves Spencer so much,” Schlaepfer said. “It just drives her all the way there. There is nothing that she wouldn’t do to be reunited with the people that she loves.” 

