The one that you want: Olivia Newton-John documentary coming to Netflix

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

We’ve got chills and they’re multiplying: The late Olivia Newton-John will be the subject of a Netflix documentary, Deadline reports.

The movie will tell the story of the hit-making singer and actress, both in her own words and through archival footage, and through interviews with friends and collaborators. Newton-John died in 2022 at age 73 after living with breast cancer for many years.

In her career, which included starring roles in movies like Grease and Xanadu, and smash hits like “Physical,” “Magic,” “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Please Mr. Please,” Newton-John won four Grammys, six American Music Awards and a Daytime Emmy. She became an advocate for cancer research, establishing the Olivia Newton-John Cancer, Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Deadline quotes director Nicole Newnham as saying, “Olivia always signed her letters ‘love and light’ and that is the shimmering and hopeful legacy she has left us … this unique filmmaking journey – deep into the archives and into the amazing community of Olivia’s close friends and family – has revealed a complex and extraordinary woman whose impact on the world is still rippling outwards.”

The film is brought to you by the same production company responsible for the Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and the Apple TV+ film Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. So far, there’s no premiere date.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ celebrates 50th anniversary with 4K restoration
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s time to do the time warp again.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new 4K restoration and slate of special events, including a theatrical release in the U.S.

The cult-classic 1975 film has been newly restored and remastered on Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team. The entire project took 10 months, and included a digital scan and preservation process that made sure every frame of the film was presented in a new way with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.

Additionally, the new restoration includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track to enhance the iconic soundtrack with further depth and dimension. The original mono audio has also been restored, allowing fans to experience the film just as it was when it premiered 50 years ago.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was directed by Jim Sharman and stars Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry. It follows a newly engaged couple after their car breaks down on a rainy night. They end up inside the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter for an adventure like they’ve never experienced before.

While theatrical dates for this new restoration have yet to be announced, a press release promises future announcements coming soon.

“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” Kevin Schaeffer, the director of restoration & library management, said. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Chef Anne Burrell, best known as the longtime co-host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, has died. She was 55. Her representatives confirmed her death to ABC News.

According to police, Burrell was found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside her Brooklyn home just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. An autopsy to determine the cause of her death will be performed, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said.

In a statement, Burrell’s family remembered her as “a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend.”

“Her smile lit up every room she entered,” the statement read. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Food Network also honored the late chef in a separate statement.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” the network stated. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Born Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell developed a passion for cooking early on, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and TV icon Julia Child.

She earned a degree in English and Communications from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, before pursuing her culinary education at the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996.

She went on to study in Italy at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, where she honed her love for Italian cuisine through apprenticeships across the country.

Upon returning to the U.S. in 1998, Burrell worked as a sous chef at Felidia in Manhattan under Lidia Bastianich and later led the kitchen at Savoy in SoHo. She then transitioned to teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education for over three years.

She later returned to kitchens and began her television career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons.

Burrell became a staple on Food Network, appearing in shows including ChoppedChef Wanted and Food Network Star, most recently competing in House of Knives in 2025.

She also authored two cookbooks, including the New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rock Star.

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021, and his son Javier; her mother Marlene; her sister Jane and Jane’s children IsabellaAmelia, and Nicolas; and her brother Ben.

Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Erika Doss/Prime

Belly is looking toward the future in The Summer I Turned Pretty official season 3 trailer.

In the new trailer, Belly (Lola Tung) and her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), announce their plans to get married.

“First loves are important. But they’re not as important as lasts,” Belly says in her signature voice-over. Talking about her relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly then says, “I loved him in a way that you can only really do the first time around. But that’s the past. Jeremiah — he is my future.”

Season 3 starts with a time jump. Belly is about to finish her junior year of college, and she’s excited about spending another summer in Cousins Beach with Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

Belly’s mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), does not seem to approve of her plans to get married so young.

“You two aren’t ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime,” she tells the couple in the trailer.

“Laur, I want to be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that easy,” Jeremiah responds.

The first half of the trailer is set to Taylor Swift‘s Lover track “Daylight.” As the trailer goes on, we see moments with Belly and Conrad reconnecting and flashbacks to their previous relationship. That part is set to Swift’s song “Red.”

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on July 16.

