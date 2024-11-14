The Onion buys InfoWars in bankruptcy auction

Gary Miller/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The satirical website The Onion purchased InfoWars on Thursday, a capstone on years of litigation and bankruptcy proceedings following InfoWars founder Alex Jones’ defamation of families associated with the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Those families backed The Onion’s bid to purchase InfoWars’ intellectual property, including its website, customer lists and inventory, certain social media accounts and the production equipment used to put Jones on the air. The Connecticut families agreed to forgo a portion of their recovery to increase the overall value of The Onion’s bid, enabling its success.

The families said the purchase would put an end to Jones’ misinformation campaign.

“We were told this outcome would be nearly impossible, but we are no strangers to impossible fights. The world needs to see that having a platform does not mean you are above accountability — the dissolution of Alex Jones’ assets and the death of Infowars is the justice we have long awaited and fought for,” said Robbie Parker, whose daughter Emilie was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

In 2022, the families that brought the case against Jones in Connecticut secured a $1.4 billion verdict in their defamation lawsuit. A Texas bankruptcy court ruled on the liquidation of Jones’ assets in June of this year, handing over control to an independent trustee tasked with selling them off to generate the greatest possible value for the families.

“From day one, these families have fought against all odds to bring true accountability to Alex Jones and his corrupt business. Our clients knew that true accountability meant an end to Infowars and an end to Jones’ ability to spread lies, pain and fear at scale. After surviving unimaginable loss with courage and integrity, they rejected Jones’ hollow offers for allegedly more money if they would only let him stay on the air because doing so would have put other families in harm’s way,” said Chris Mattei, attorney for the Connecticut plaintiffs and partner at Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder.

Jones had filed for bankruptcy last year in a bid to avoid paying the billion-dollar judgment, but a judge ruled he still had to settle with the Sandy Hook families.

Bankruptcy often staves off legal judgments but not if they are the result of willful and malicious injury. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston decided that standard was satisfied in Jones’ case.

“[I]n Jones’s case, the language of the jury instruction confirms that the damages awarded flow from the allegation of intent to harm the Plaintiffs – not allegations of recklessness,” Lopez wrote in his ruling.

Jones had claimed on his InfoWars show that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School — which killed 26 people, including 20 elementary students — was performed by actors following a script written by government officials to bolster the push for gun control.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Search underway for woman who fell overboard on Taylor Swift-themed cruise
Courtesy Omar Rodriguez

(NASSAU, Bahamas) Search efforts are underway for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing passenger fell off the Royal Caribbean ship Allure of the Season about 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard is assisting with the search, which is being led by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

The four-night Swift-themed voyage, known as “In My Cruise Era,” set sail from Miami for the Bahamas on Monday. It was not officially affiliated with Swift.

About 400 people registered for the cruise, which was scheduled to include karaoke, a dance party and friendship bracelet trading.

In a statement from the cruise company, Royal Caribbean said it initiated search efforts as soon as the woman fell overboard.

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said.

Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to charges alleging attempted assassination of Donald Trump
SimpleImages/Getty Images

(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty to federal charges in connection with an alleged attempt to assassinate Donald Trump at the former president’s golf club in Florida.

Routh, 58, appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday for his arraignment, which lasted fewer than five minutes.

Routh’s lawyers entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who notably signed off on the Mar-a-Lago search warrant in the confidential documents case, presided over the arraignment.

Routh had previously been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number for the incident that took place at Trump International Golf Club on Sept. 15.

He was indicted last week with three new charges — attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer — on top of the two federal firearms charges.

He is being held without bail.

Prosecutors said in court filings there is “probable cause to support additional charges which can and should be considered by the court.”

Routh possessed a list that included dates from August to October of venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to be — and is suspected to have traveled near the golf course and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort multiple times in the month leading up to his arrest, prosecutors said in a detention filing.

In their memo, prosecutors further revealed Routh allegedly sent a letter “several months prior” to his arrest to a civilian witness that stated, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you.”

The government argued the sole reason Routh was in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15 was “for one reason and one reason only and that was to kill the former President of the United States.”

On the day of the alleged attempted assassination, Trump was playing golf on the course when a Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel poking out from the tree line near the sixth green, according to investigators.

The agent then fired in the direction of the rifle and saw Routh fleeing the area and entering his nearby vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

In the area of the tree line where the suspect was seen, agents found a digital camera, two bags, including a backpack, and a loaded SKS-style 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, according to the complaint.

Trump was not harmed in the incident and was taken to a safe location by Secret Service agents.

ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

Woman charged with providing dental services without license, giving ‘botched’ root canal
Woman charged with providing dental services without license, giving ‘botched’ root canal
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(TEXAS) — A Texas woman is facing criminal charges after she impersonated a dentist despite not having a license, even giving a patient a “botched” root canal, according to court documents.

Angelica Vivas, 46, was charged with two felony counts under the Dental Practice Act, records show. She is currently out on bond.

Vivas is accused of practicing dentistry and dental surgery without a license issued by the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, according to court documents.

Vivas, presenting herself as a dentist, allegedly agreed to perform a root canal on a patient that was then “botched,” according to court documents.

The victim suffered “a tremendous amount of pain” due to the defendant’s actions, according to court documents.

In another incident, undercover officers went to Vivas’ office, where she offered to perform dental work on an officer, despite not being licensed in Texas, court documents show.

A patient who claimed Vivas treated her said she was left unable to do anything on the left side of her mouth, the patient, who asked not to be named, told Houston ABC station KTRK.

The patient will still need surgery, with the damage so severe it will cost her thousands of dollars to fix, she said.

“Financially, it really hurts. I’m using my savings, looking to borrow money, because I don’t have it. I’m looking for a doctor willing to work with me,” the woman told KTRK.

While the case proceeds, Vivas is prohibited from advertising or providing any dental services.

