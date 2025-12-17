The Oscars will stream for free on YouTube starting in 2029

The Oscars will stream for free on YouTube starting in 2029

In this handout photo provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has partnered with YouTube.

A multiyear deal has been signed that grants YouTube the exclusive global rights to the Oscars starting in 2029 and going until 2033.

This means that the Oscars awards ceremony itself, red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access and more will be available live and to watch for free around the world on YouTube and to YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S.

YouTube also plans to make the Oscars more accessible by offering features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in several different languages.

ABC has aired the Oscars broadcast for decades and has the rights to the telecast through the 100th annual awards ceremony, which will take place in 2028.

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement. “The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, said, “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams named Met Gala 2026 co-chairs
Beyoncé attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Music superstar Beyoncé, actress Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams have been named co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala, alongside Anna WintourVogue announced Wednesday.

Beyoncé is returning to “fashion’s biggest night out” after a decade. The Cowboy Carter singer and songwriter last attended the Met Gala in 2016, when Taylor Swift and Idris Elba co-chaired the gala alongside Wintour and Jony Ive, the former chief design officer for Apple who now runs design firm LoveFrom.

Next year’s gala is set to take place on May 4, 2026.

Following this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” next year’s Met Gala will embody the theme of “Costume Art.”

The annual Met Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute in New York City. The institute’s corresponding Costume Art spring exhibition will open after the gala on May 10, 2026, and will run until Jan. 10, 2027.

 

Lena Waithe says ‘The Chi”s upcoming eighth season will be its last
Paramount+

The Chicago-set series The Chi will end after eight seasons, creator Lena Waithe said in a statement to Deadline Wednesday. She said it’s “the right thing” to do “for the sake of our story and our characters.”

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family,” Lena explained. She promised fans “a final season that our Chi Family deserves.”

She called the experience the “honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine” and thanked all those who helped in the show’s success.

“I’m deeply grateful to every single person who helped build this world — our writers, actors and crew who give so much of themselves to make this show what it is,” Waithe said.

The Chi is the longest-running Black drama on premium cable/streaming, according to Deadline, and the second-longest-running series in Showtime’s history, along with Dexter, Homeland and Weeds.

It centers on a group of residents from Chicago’s South Side who become linked by a series of coincidences, tragic events, and the desire for community and redemption. 

Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Hannaha Hall star in the ensemble series.

77th Emmys: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ wins outstanding late talk series following cancellation
Stephen Colbert accepts the award for outstanding talk series for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the last laugh at the Emmys Sunday. Despite CBS canceling the show, the late-night talker took home the award for outstanding talk series.

As host Stephen Colbert and his crew took the stage, the audience gave them a standing ovation with shouts of “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen.”

“Thank you for this honor,” he started his speech, before acknowledging the network that canceled him. “I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show.”

“Ten year ago, in September of 2015, Spike Jonze stopped by my office and said, ‘Hey, what do you want this show to be about?’ And I said, ‘Ah, Spike, I don’t know how you could do it, but I kinda want to do a late-night comedy show that was about love,’” he said. “I don’t know if I ever figured that out, but at a certain point, and you can guess what that point was, I realized in some ways we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss.”

“And that’s related to love because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it,” he added.

“Ten years later in September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong. Be brave,” he concluded his speech, before quoting Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”: “If the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been nominated seven times in the outstanding talk series category. This was its first win.

