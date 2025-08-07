‘The Paper’: Domhnall Gleeson is a news editor in trailer for ‘The Office’ spinoff

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned in ‘The Paper.’ (Aaron Epstein/Peacock)

The trailer for The Office spinoff The Paper has arrived.

Peacock released the official trailer for the upcoming sitcom on Thursday.

Domhnall Gleeson stars as optimistic editor-in-chief Ned Sampson, who sets out to bring the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper to its former glory.

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it,” according to The Paper‘s official synopsis.

The ensemble cast includes Sabrina ImpacciatoreChelsea FreiMelvin GreggGbemisola IkumeloAlex EdelmanRamona Young and Tim Key.

“I hope it’s not too disruptive to have me come in and sort of shake everything up,” Gleeson’s Ned says in the trailer.

“Oh, no, no, don’t be so self defacating,” Impacciatore says in return.

Also part of this new series is The Office star Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role of Oscar Martinez.

“Not again,” Oscar says when he sees the documentary crew arrive. “I’m not agreeing to any of this.”

The Paper premieres its first four episodes on Sept. 4. Two new episodes drop every Thursday through Sept. 25.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images, FILE

Former WWE wrestling star Hulk Hogan‘s cause of death has been revealed, one week after his death at age 71.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24 of acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to a copy of Hogan’s cremation report obtained by ABC News through the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

Hogan’s death was certified by his primary care physician. The report notes that the wrestling icon also had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Acute myocardial infarction is a result of the heart muscle not getting enough blood and is commonly caused by coronary artery disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After Hogan’s death, his wife, Sky Daily, wrote on social media that the former wrestling star had health complications, but did not specify further.

“He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time,” Daily wrote in a July 25 post. “This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Emergency officials in Hogan’s hometown of Clearwater, Florida, responded to a call for cardiac arrest just before 10 a.m. on July 24 and took Hogan to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy has shared more details about a potential new film centered on his beloved Shrek character, Donkey.

The actor spoke about the Donkey film and the upcoming Shrek 5 during a recent interview with Screen Rant.

“We’re still in the booth, and literally, we’re still doing Shrek,” Murphy said. “We start in September on Donkey — we’re doing a Donkey one, and that’ll [be released] three years from now. But we’re about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September.”

Murphy also shared some details about what fans can expect from the Donkey film.

Donkey‘s going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey’s going to have his own movie — [his] own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They’ve written this funny story. We’re doing that, starting that in September.”

While Murphy had spoken about a potential Donkey-centric film in the past, this marks his most substantive comments on the the subject yet.

DreamWorks has not announced a Donkey film. The Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots was released in 2011. Its sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, debuted in 2022.

Shrek 5 releases in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

