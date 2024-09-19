‘The Penguin’ takes a deep dive into the classic Batman villain

Macall Polay/HBO

It’s time to delve deeper into the psyche of The Batman villain The Penguin. The new series The Penguin debuts Thursday on HBO.

It takes place in the universe of Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman, and show creator Lauren LeFranc tells ABC Audio that its themes go way beyond the criminal in the comic books.

She says, “There’s a lot of themes about, you know, family and trauma and masculinity, and really a deeper examination overall as to what makes a monster and why do we engage with people who might be charming, but also really problematic and have darker sides to themselves.”

LeFranc says the series picks up a week after the events of The Batman, with a damaged Gotham City flooded as a result of The Riddler blowing up the seawall.

“Carmine Falcone, you know, very large, larger-than-life crime boss in The Batman, is dead,” she continues. “And that has sort of created a power vacuum. And Oz Cobb, played by Colin Farrell, seeks to fill it.”

What you won’t see in The Penguin is Pattinson’s Batman, which LeFranc hopes won’t be that big of a deal.

“I totally understand why people would want to see Batman or think that they would want to see Batman. You know, to me, I hope by the end of our show people don’t feel that way. They feel like we’ve serviced really interesting, engaging characters and that this show can stand on its own in that regard,” she shares.

Adds LeFranc, “I mean, of course we’re taking place in the same universe where Batman exists. The thing Matt (Reeves) and I would always say is that Batman is just a man, you know, and he can’t be everywhere. He doesn’t have Spidey sense, you know?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Reynolds reveals his fourth child with Blake Lively is a boy
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney

While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively only recently revealed the name of their baby who was born last year, the Deadpool franchise star has revealed that little Olin is a boy.

The revelation came as Ryan was hailing the efforts of John Bell, a Nottingham, England man who lost his young son Jake, and who since has celebrated his late son’s love of Deadpool — and shed light on mental illness — by dressing up as the Merc with a Mouth.

Ryan posted to social media a video about Bell, explaining he learned about his quest six months ago: Bell can be seen dressed as the hero, wearing a cut-out, rubber duck-filled bathtub strapped to his shoulders. The heavy prop represents the weight of the grief he carries with him every day, Bell told the star.

Reynolds treated Bell to a Deadpool makeup makeover and sat down for an interview with him about his efforts.

“After I lost my son, it put me into a very dark place,” Bell explains, admitting he had thoughts of suicide for a year. But he now says, “I’ve made my peace with death,” adding, “I’m gonna be reunited with him at some point, but it damn ain’t right now.” 

At the end of the chat, an emotional Reynolds says, “I want to share with you that I, too, have a son, and that if I – Boy, John, if I love him one tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

Blake and Ryan also have three daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and 4-year-old Betty.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Singer Chappell Roan calls out ‘predatory’ fan behavior: ‘Please stop touching me’
Dana Jacobs/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Singer Chappell Roan is calling out what she describes as “predatory” behavior from fans, asking them to respect her boundaries in public after delivering a similar message in videos last week.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer opened up in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions,” wrote Roan, whose debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” rose to meteoric popularity this year. “I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

Roan also highlighted the difference between when she is in “work mode” and when she is “clocked out.”

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out-just because they’re expressing admiration,” she wrote. “Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to.”

She went on, “I am specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past.”

She argued that her fame does not mean she has to tolerate “creepy people, being touched, and being followed.”

“I want to love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theater, feel safe, and do all the things every single person deserves to do. Please stop touching. me. Please stop being weird to my family. and friends,” Roan asked her more than 4 million Instagram followers.

“I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life,” she wrote.

“There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don’t want that taken away from me,” she wrote, before concluding her message by thanking those who read the note.

Last week, the singer addressed “weird” interactions she’s had with fans. Roan shared on TikTok that her comments weren’t directed at someone specific or a specific encounter, adding, “This is just my side of the story and my feelings.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Amid DirecTV dispute, Disney allowing blacked-out customers to catch Tuesday’s presidential debate
ABC News/Al Drago

An ongoing dispute between ABC News’ parent company, Disney, and DirecTV had threatened to leave millions of customers in the dark for Tuesday night’s presidential debate on ABC. 

However, Disney has announced it is allowing the viewers to watch the face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Disney-owned networks, including ABC, Freeform and ESPN, have been dark for more than 11 million DirecTV customers since Sept. 1. 

A rep for Disney stated, “Although we have yet to reach an agreement, we are providing a three-hour feed of ABC News coverage to all impacted DirecTV customers at no cost because we want all Americans to be able to view tonight’s debate at this important moment in our history.”

The company adds, “We remain at the table negotiating with DirecTV and the restoration of our programming to their subscribers is completely within their control.”

At issue is a dispute over the two companies’ so-called “carriage agreement” — the fee the satellite TV service pays Disney for access to its programming. Disney is seeking a higher fee, but DirecTV claims in a complaint to the FCC filed recently that Disney is negotiating in “bad faith.” 

The presidential debate airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.