‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ ﻿among new series ordered at Bravo

Griffin Nagel/Bravo

The Bravo-verse is expanding.

The network has announced a new expansion to its programming slate, which includes new and returning series, such as a brand-new addition to its Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is the latest entry in the beloved reality franchise. Andy Cohen will executive produce the new series, which will be set along the shores of the Ocean State.

According to an official synopsis, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will expand “into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.” No cast members have been announced for the upcoming series.

Additionally, Bravo has reimagined the series Ladies of London, and is also introducing Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition and a revival of Shahs of Sunset, which has the working title of The Valley: Persian Style.

Ladies of London, which is a documentary-soap that previously ran from 2014 to 2017, will have an entirely new cast.

All Bravo series are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on TV. Shows The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Summer House, The Real Housewives of Miami and Southern Hospitality just delivered their most-watched seasons ever, according to the network, and will all return for new seasons.

Brad Pitt will star in A24 film ‘The Riders,’ Edward Berger to direct
Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is teaming up with Conclave director Edward Berger for his next film.

Pitt will star in the upcoming A24 film The Riders, which Berger will direct, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Riders will be based on the Tim Winton novel of the same name. Bones and All scribe David Kajganich will adapt the book into the film’s script.

The novel follows Australian traveler Fred Scully, who will be played by Pitt in the film. It is a period piece set in December 1987. After he’s explored Europe for two years, Fred winds up in Ireland with his family, where he buys a cottage. Fred spends weeks alone in Ireland renovating the place while his wife and 7-year-old daughter return home to Australia to liquidate their assets. When he goes to pick them up at the airport, Fred finds that only his young daughter got on the returning flight, with no explanation from his wife whatsoever.

Ridley Scott is among the film’s producers, along with Kajganich, Berger and Pitt.

Production on the film will start in early 2026 with a shoot that is set to take place in multiple locations across Europe. A24 will finance the project and also handle a worldwide theatrical release for the film.

John Lithgow says he will play Dumbledore in new ‘Harry Potter’ series
Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

John Lithgow said he will play Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Lithgow said he will play the beloved wizard in a Monday interview with ScreenRant, saying the decision is “going to define me for the last chapter of my life.”

The Conclave actor said the casting “came as a total surprise,” adding that the decision to take up the role in the new HBO series did not come easy.

“I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision, because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” said Lithgow. “But I’m very excited.”

“Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter,” he added.

Speaking to the potential length of the commitment, the six-time Emmy winner said, “That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

HBO has not confirmed the casting.

The network said in a statement to Good Morning America Tuesday it “appreciate[s] that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the first two movies of the Harry Potter film franchise, with Michael Gambon stepping in to play the Hogwarts headmaster in the remaining projects following Harris’ death in October 2002. Jude Law portrayed Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Max officially announced the new Harry Potter series in 2023, stating in a press release at the time that the show would “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

Tracy Morgan appears to have medical incident during Knicks-Heat game
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Tracy Morgan appeared to experience a medical incident at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Monday night.

The actor and comedian, 56, was transported by wheelchair out of the game after he was seen vomiting at his courtside seat.

The NBA game was delayed during the third quarter following the incident while staff cleaned the area where Morgan was sitting. The Knicks went on to beat the Heat 116-95.

In a statement to ABC News, a Madison Square Garden spokesperson said, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Morgan is a big Knicks fan and a regular at courtside during home games.

Morgan has previously opened up about health issues, including undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010, sustaining injuries following a major 2014 car accident and having pneumonia.

“I’m here. I’m with y’all. Fight, fight. … Listen, you don’t have to have pneumonia, you don’t have to get hit by a truck. you don’t have to get shot. you don’t [have to] get stabbed. You, God forbid, lay down on your bed [and] not just wake up. So your best bet is just to run your race,” Morgan said on The View in 2019.

ABC News reached out to Morgan’s publicist for more information.

