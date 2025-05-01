‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ celebrates 50th anniversary with 4K restoration

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s time to do the time warp again.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new 4K restoration and slate of special events, including a theatrical release in the U.S.

The cult-classic 1975 film has been newly restored and remastered on Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team. The entire project took 10 months, and included a digital scan and preservation process that made sure every frame of the film was presented in a new way with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.

Additionally, the new restoration includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track to enhance the iconic soundtrack with further depth and dimension. The original mono audio has also been restored, allowing fans to experience the film just as it was when it premiered 50 years ago.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was directed by Jim Sharman and stars Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry. It follows a newly engaged couple after their car breaks down on a rainy night. They end up inside the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter for an adventure like they’ve never experienced before.

While theatrical dates for this new restoration have yet to be announced, a press release promises future announcements coming soon.

“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” Kevin Schaeffer, the director of restoration & library management, said. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Diego Luna on finishing Cassian’s story in season 2 of ‘Andor’
Diego Luna on finishing Cassian’s story in season 2 of ‘Andor’
Des Willie

The rebellion fights on in season 2 of Andor.

Diego Luna stars as the titular Cassian Andor in the final season of the Disney+ Star Wars series, which debuts with a three-episode premiere on Tuesday. Luna told ABC News affiliate WPVI that it feels amazing to get to deliver this final chapter in his character’s story to the fans.

“I love the idea of leaving something when it’s still a pleasure to be part of it,” Luna said. “I think it’s the right time.”

Andor tells the story of how Cassian Andor was radicalized into helping steal the Death Star plans in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna is proud to be telling the entirety of Cassian’s story with this new season.

“Most of all, I’m proud because we managed to deliver what we promised. We said, ‘Let’s make this story. Let’s tell the story of what happens before Rogue One, and let’s make sure we finish just when Rogue One starts.’ This was just a dream and words six years ago, and now we’re ready to deliver exactly that,” Luna said.

Another thing Luna is proud of is how Cassian has evolved as a character over the decade he has been playing him.

“The show is about showing what happens when revolution erupts,” Luna said. “Where do you have to be in order to risk everything for a change? What needs to be your context, your reality, your relation with the place you belong to, your family? All those layers are in this show. We have time to tell you all of them, and that’s when a format like this is just a perfect vehicle for storytelling.”

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture
Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There was no clear front-runner for best picture going into Oscar night, but in the end it was the independent film Anora that grabbed the trophy, beating out The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez and Wicked for the top honor.

“We made this with very little money but all of our hearts,” producer Samantha Quan said in her acceptance speech. “To all of the dreamers and the young filmmakers out there, tell the stories you want to tell. Tell the stories that move you. I promise you, you will never regret it.”

The film’s director, Sean Baker, shared, “I want to thank the academy for recognizing a truly independent film. This film was made on the blood sweat and tears of incredible indie artists,” adding, “Long live independent film.”

Best picture was one of five awards Anora won Sunday night. The others were original screenplay, film editing, directing and actress for Mikey Madison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked’ stars, Queen Latifah and more to perform at 2025 Oscars
‘Wicked’ stars, Queen Latifah and more to perform at 2025 Oscars
Amy Sussman/Kevin Winter/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead the list of performers announced for the 2025 Oscars.

Other artists taking to the stage at the 97th Academy Awards include Doja Cat, LISA of BLACKPINK, Queen Latifah and RAYE, showrunner and executive producer Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced Monday.

A press release sharing the news teased that viewers can expect “showstopping performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends” from the talent.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, will also feature a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Additional talent will be announced in the days leading up to the ceremony.

In a letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22, it was revealed that the 2025 Oscars would forgo the usual live performances of the best original song nominees.

Instead, the academy said the presentation will be focused on the songwriters and “celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life” to “uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.”

At the time, the academy also promised “powerful musical moments that connect film’s rich history to its bold and inspiring future.”

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.