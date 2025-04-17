‘The Sandman’ returning in July with a two-part second and final season

Courtesy Neflix

The 2022 Netflix fantasy series The Sandman is returning for its second and final season, which will arrive in two parts. Volume 1, with six episodes, debuts July 3 and Volume 2, with five episodes, starts July 24.

Based on the DC comic series, the show follows Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, aka Dream, an immortal being who has power over humanity’s dreams. His siblings, who include Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair and Delirium, are all in the mix this season. You can watch a teaser now.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg says, “This season is about Dream’s having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings — which he doesn’t even admit to having.”

As for why the show is ending, Heinberg says, “The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season.”

It’s worth noting that when Netflix announced in January that the show would end with the second season, the news came amid multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations against The Sandman comic creator Neil Gaiman, who developed and executive-produced the series. He has denied the allegations.

Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez on ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie returns to his high-flying character Sam Wilson. But he’s no longer the Falcon — this time around, he’s taken up the mantle of Captain America.

The film arrives in theaters Friday. Mackie told ABC News that director Julius Onah had a clear vision of what he wanted to do with Sam’s Falcon wings to differentiate his Cap from Chris Evans‘ portrayal.

“He wanted to make him more of an aerial combat specialist,” Mackie said. “Because he didn’t take the super serum, his fighting style is different, is more brutal, is more aggressive, is more of an attack.”

Mackie says his Cap is also in touch with his emotions.

“Sam Wilson, when we first met him, he was a counselor,” Mackie said. “There was a certain level of humanity and that came along with this character.”

Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres in the film, taking over the title of the Falcon. He said watching Mackie take over the role of Cap helped him step into his own role.

“Starting it that way allowed for my version of Falcon to be more like myself than necessarily trying to emulate exactly what someone else did … Joaquin is an eager, young son of a gun that’s trying to prove himself and trying to impress and kind of prove that he belongs.”

After being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long, Mackie says it never gets old.

“I’m so lucky to make a living at what I wanted to do since I was 7 years old. And this movie kind of reintroduced me to that,” Mackie said. “Danny will come to set every day, and he was just like a little jumping bean … his excitement for the role, his excitement for the opportunity, it reignited that in me.” 

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
James Pardon/Disney/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The new season of Doctor Who — the second one starring Ncuti Gatwa [Shooty GOT-wah] as The Doctor — starts streaming on Disney+ Saturday. What’s different this season is that The Doctor’s new companion, an ER nurse Belinda, played by Varada Sethu [VAH-rah-dah SAY-thoo], doesn’t want to be traveling through space and time with him; she just wants to go home.

“It kind of revolves around a companion that doesn’t want anything to do with it anymore,” Sethu laughs.

“Yeah, it completely changes the dynamic that we’ve seen traditionally,” Gatwa tells ABC Audio. “They’re on this journey together to go back home and they don’t know how to [get there]. It feels like they’re real partners this season, even though she doesn’t want to be a partner. She wants to get back to her s***.”

Also unique: Sethu was actually on the show last season, playing a character named Mundy Flynn. At the time, they had no idea that she’d be back. But, as Gatwa notes, “They wanted, for this season, someone that was going to be able to match The Doctor’s intensity. And Mundy Flynn was giving intensity! We were very surprised, but it also kind of made sense.”

Sethu says she’s “been really touched by all the love and the warmth” that the show’s rabid fanbase has given her, while Gatwa says going into his second season, “I felt more comfortable in The Doctor’s skin.” And the fans help with that.

“[They] are like the sweetest, loveliest people that you can meet,” he says, adding that it’s “beautiful that the show has this relationship with the fans — they feed the show and the show feeds them.”

“It’s just this nice beautiful cycle, so I feel very honored to be a part of it.”

 

TikTok’s ‘fast food,’ but 45 years on, ABC’s ‘Nightline’ is still ‘grandmama’s cooking,’ says current anchor
ABC/Michael J. LeBrecht II

It’s been 45 years since ABC News’ iconic late-night show Nightline debuted on March 24, 1980, and a special 45th anniversary episode is now streaming on Hulu. 

Nightline evolved out of a late-night news segment that ABC started in November 1979 to cover the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the United States embassy in Iran, during which 53 U.S. citizens were taken hostage. 444 days later, the hostages were released, and Nightline and anchor Ted Koppel had forged an important relationship with the American public.

Current Nightline anchor Juju Chang tells ABC Audio that, while it’s changed formats and timeslots over the years, the current iteration of the show still carries the original’s DNA.

“I think we try to do more in-depth [stories] and provide more perspective. And that’s what Nightline has always been,” says Chang. “At the end of your long workday, when you finally settle down in front of a TV, you get to see, not just the headlines, but the issues behind the headlines.”

Chang’s co-anchor Byron Pitts adds, “I think there is always a space and a place where people can go — in this age of people yelling at each other and emphasizing our divides — [to see] some grown-ups show up [and say], ‘Calm down, lower your voice, let’s listen to each other. Let’s talk about the facts and not just feelings’ … that’s still important to many people in America.”

Chang believes that Nightline’s “bridge to the future” is its presence on streaming, along with its sister show, IMPACT X Nightline. But in this age of TikTok, Pitts appreciates the traditional aspects of the show as well.

“All of us may enjoy going to a fast food restaurant every now and then … but there’s something about grandmama’s cooking,” Pitts says. “And things made from scratch. And that’s still kind of what you get at Nightline: grandmama’s cooking, which is dense. It can sustain you for a while.”

