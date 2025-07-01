‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast members join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast members join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Pamela Littky/Disney

More celebrities are foxtrotting their way onto the ballroom floor and joining the season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Among the new additions are Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck from seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“Hey guys, it’s Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! We’re so excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We’re… I’m coming for that mirror ball!” Leavitt and Affleck said in a joint video message.

Leavitt and Affleck join previously announced cast members Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist, and social media superstar Alix Earle.

Before they dance their way to the ballroom, Leavitt and Affleck have to make it through the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion special, which is hosted by former Bachelor star Nick Viall. The special will feature both #MomTok and #DadTok gangs sitting down, never-before-seen footage from the series and even a surprise announcement. The reunion special premieres July 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicks off this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+. The new season will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rupert Grint announces birth of ‘secret child’ with partner Georgia Groome
Rupert Grint announces birth of ‘secret child’ with partner Georgia Groome
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Yer a father, Rupert.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed his second child with partner Georgia Groome. They named their newborn daughter Goldie.

“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint,” Grint captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth. “A 10/10 baby (so far).”

The actor then thanked the obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Alex Digesu at St. Mary’s Hospital in London for delivering the baby.

“Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering,” Grint wrote.

Grint is famous for portraying Ron Weasley in all eight films of the Harry Potter film franchise. Groome, also an actor, is known for playing Georgia Nicolson in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

The couple had their first child, Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020. When Grint joined Instagram in Nov. 2020, he shared a photo cradling his newborn child.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am,” he wrote at the time. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves and more to present at the 78th annual Tony Awards
Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves and more to present at the 78th annual Tony Awards
CBS

A star-studded lineup of presenters will take to the stage at this year’s Tony Awards.

CBS announced on Tuesday the celebrities who will present the trophies at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

Among the big names are Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Stiller, Allison Janney, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Eisenberg, Jean Smart, Sarah Paulson, Michelle Williams and Katie Homes.

It will mark a Bill & Ted reunion on the Radio City Music Hall stage as both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to present at the show.

TikTok star and Dancing with the Stars winner Charli D’Amelio is also set to present at the ceremony. She made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of & Juliet this season.

Additionally, musicians and Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele, Sara Bareilles, Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ariana DeBose, Carrie Preston, Danielle Brooks, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Salonga and Rachel Bay Jones are also set to present.

Cynthia Erivo hosts the Tony Awards live on June 8. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

George Wendt, who played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76
George Wendt, who played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU via Getty Images

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom Cheers, has died. He was 76.

A family representative confirmed the news to ABC News on Tuesday and said that Wendt “died peacefully in his sleep while at home.”

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the rep said in a statement. “He will be missed forever.”

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt began his career in comedy at Chicago’s The Second City theater.

Prior to Cheers, he starred in a few roles on television, including M*A*S*HTaxi and Soap, before his big break as Norm.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of Cheers, from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

In a 2021 interview with Chicago Magazine, Wendt recalled the first time he auditioned for Cheers.

“I needed to look like a guy who wanted to have another beer,” he said.

The actor added that Norm was exactly like him, just “with better writing.”

Following Cheers, Wendt appeared on Saturday Night Live, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Frasier, George Lopez and other television shows.

He also starred in several television films, including Alice in Wonderland in 1999, Strange Relations in 2001 and Santa Baby in 2006.

Wendt married his wife, Bernadette Birkett in 1978. The duo met while working at the Second City theater. They share a daughter named Hilary and two sons, Joe and Daniel.

Wendt is also the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.