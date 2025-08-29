‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ gets season 3 release date
The Mormon mom influencers of #MomTok are returning for a new season.
Hulu has announced that season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be released Nov. 13, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.
The reality series stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter and Whitney Leavitt.
According to Hulu, the new season will focus on new revelations and allegations that might put the #MomTok community in jeopardy.
“The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur,” a synopsis from Hulu reads.
“When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts,” the synopsis continues. “With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?”
While fans will have to wait another three months to catch new SLOMW episodes, they can tune in as Leavitt and Affleck hit the ballroom dance floor in their debuts on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives first premiered in 2024 and was nominated earlier this year for an Emmy Award for outstanding unstructured reality program, alongside America’s Sweethearts: Dallas CowboysCheerleaders, Love on the Spectrum, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and Welcome to Wrexham.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.
Former television host Ananda Lewis has died, her sister Lakshmi Emory shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Lewis was 52.
Lewis, who was known for her role as an MTV VJ and host of Teen Summit, was battling Stage 4 breast cancer.
“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms,” Emory wrote on Facebook. “Lord, rest her soul.”
Lewis first revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2020, via an Instagram video that included her hope to encourage other women to get a mammogram. Lewis was battling Stage 3 cancer at the time.
“I have been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years,” she said at the time. “For a really long time, I have refused mammograms, and that was a mistake.”
Lewis admitted that she refused regular mammograms because of her fear of being exposed to radiation.
People with an average risk of breast cancer are recommended to start mammogram screening starting at age 40 and even younger for those with higher than average risk. Mammograms are considered safe. They emit a very small amount of radiation, but less than a standard X-ray.
“I need you to get your mammograms,” she implored, sharing that she had to adjust her diet and lifestyle. “I still have a lot of work to do. … I wish I could go back. I have a 9-year-old I need to be here for.”
In October 2024, a year after her cancer had progressed to Stage 4, Lewis spoke with ABC News’ Kelley L. Carter to talk about her diagnosis and the treatment decisions she had to make, which included a refusal to undergo a medically recommended double mastectomy followed by rounds of chemotherapy.
“I couldn’t handle doing such a drastic surgery in my life at that time,” she said. “I was a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling my son. Cancer doesn’t come and replace all the other stuff you have to do. Cancer happens on top of your life, and for me, it was just too overwhelming in the beginning.”
Lewis said at the time that she had opted for homeopathic treatment, including a change in her diet and fractionated chemotherapy, which is not recommended by doctors as effective.
Since she revealed her cancer diagnosis, Lewis faced criticism from others for her decision to not have surgery years earlier.
“None of those people know me and they don’t know the details of my situation,” she said. “I’m not gonna sit here and battle people about their opinions. That has no bearing on my life. It’s a waste of my time. And I don’t have time to waste.”
“Life owes me nothing,” she added. “Every day I get, I’m grateful for. What I do is focus on what I can fix. And what I can control.”
Lewis, who was born March 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, began her career on BET when she landed a role as host of Teen Summit in 1993, a talk show program that focused on issues faced by Black teens. It also included live performances.
In 2001, she had her own talk show called The Ananda Lewis Show.
The role that many know Lewis for was as an MTV VJ. She hosted a variety of shows including Total Request Live and Hot Zone.
She was a correspondent on The Insider from 2004 to 2017.
In her 2024 interview with Carter, when asked how she wanted people to remember her, Lewis said, “That I loved hard and lived loud and didn’t back away from problems and loved this life. And was O.K. with letting it go too.”
“It’s a temporary situation, so do your best,” she added. “That’s all we’re all doing is our best.”
Anne Hathaway is giving fans a glimpse at her look for The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The actress shared a photo of herself in costume as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel film to Instagram on Monday.
“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2,” Hathaway captioned her post, which was collaborated on with 20th Century Studios.
In the photo, Hathaway smiles while leaning against a railing. She wears a matching black pinstriped vest and pants with pearls and a gold necklace.
Notably, Andy Sachs has said goodbye to her signature bangs in favor of a middle part with loose waves.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June. David Frankel directs the film from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. The pair both directed and wrote the original film.
Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.
Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has been cast as the husband of Streep’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.
Jacob Elordi took over the role of Frankenstein’s monster after Andrew Garfield dropped out of the upcoming Guillermo del Toro film, Frankenstein. Now, the director is sharing new details about what that transition was like.
Garfield had to drop out of Frankenstein due to scheduling conflicts. In a recent interview, del Toro told Vanity Fair he and his frequent makeup artist collaborator Mike Hill had spent nine months designing and refining Garfield’s look as the monster before eventually having to scrap those plans.
“Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like, Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature,” del Toro said. “And we have a supernaturally good connection. It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it. … We recast, and we had nine weeks [to get the look down]. You can’t be under more pressure than that.”
Hill also spoke to the outlet about why Elordi ended up being the perfect person for the role.
“What attracted me to him was his gangliness and his wrists. It was this looseness,” Hill said. “Then he has these real somber moments where he watches you really deftly, and his eyelids are low, with the long lashes like [Boris] Karloff. I was like, ‘I don’t know who else you could get with a physicality like this.’ His demeanor is innocent, but it’s encompassed in a six-foot-five frame. He could really do a lot of damage if this man really wanted to be a bad guy.”
Netflix released first-look photos of del Toro’s Frankenstein on Monday. The pictures show off cast members Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.
Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen and Christoph Waltz also star in the upcoming film.