‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Mikayla Matthews pregnant with 4th baby

Mikayla Matthews‘ family is getting bigger.

On Thursday, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 24, announced that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Jace Terry in an exclusive interview with People.

She said that the news was a “surprise” and that she and Terry were “not planning or trying.”

“I miss my period a lot with my health issues, so for me it’s normal to sometimes be off track,” she said. “Then a month and a half went by and I was telling my friends, like, ‘Maybe I should take a test.'”

“My husband was with me when I took the test,” she said. “He never really has much of a reaction to anything, but we were both pretty in shock. Then it set in and we got really excited.”

Matthews and Terry are already parents to daughters Tommie and Haven, and son Beckham. She said she shared the news about her pregnancy with them while they were filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives around Christmastime.

“We waited until after my first ultrasound to tell them,” she said. “We actually told them on the show, and they were so excited. They said Santa brought them a baby for Christmas. It was so sweet.”

“It’s so wild to me that we’ll be a family of six,” she added. “I feel like it’s the Mormon in me coming out.”

Looking ahead, Matthews said that she can picture herself having more kids.

“I’m surrounded by Mormon culture still and my husband’s siblings all have so many kids,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Once you hit three kids, you can have 10 kids,’ That’s kind of the mindset I have. When people ask me how many kids I want, I’m like, ‘I’ve always wanted three or four, but I could see myself having six.'”

