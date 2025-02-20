‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Mikayla Matthews pregnant with 4th baby

Natalie Cass/Disney

Mikayla Matthews‘ family is getting bigger.

On Thursday, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 24, announced that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Jace Terry in an exclusive interview with People.

She said that the news was a “surprise” and that she and Terry were “not planning or trying.”

“I miss my period a lot with my health issues, so for me it’s normal to sometimes be off track,” she said. “Then a month and a half went by and I was telling my friends, like, ‘Maybe I should take a test.'”

“My husband was with me when I took the test,” she said. “He never really has much of a reaction to anything, but we were both pretty in shock. Then it set in and we got really excited.”

Matthews and Terry are already parents to daughters Tommie and Haven, and son Beckham. She said she shared the news about her pregnancy with them while they were filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives around Christmastime.

“We waited until after my first ultrasound to tell them,” she said. “We actually told them on the show, and they were so excited. They said Santa brought them a baby for Christmas. It was so sweet.”

“It’s so wild to me that we’ll be a family of six,” she added. “I feel like it’s the Mormon in me coming out.”

Looking ahead, Matthews said that she can picture herself having more kids.

“I’m surrounded by Mormon culture still and my husband’s siblings all have so many kids,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Once you hit three kids, you can have 10 kids,’ That’s kind of the mindset I have. When people ask me how many kids I want, I’m like, ‘I’ve always wanted three or four, but I could see myself having six.'”

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Damon Wayans Jr. compares dynamic of ‘Poppa’s House’ to ‘Shrinking’
Courtesy of Apple TV

Damon Wayans Jr. concurrently starred on CBS’ Poppa’s House and Apple TV’s Shrinking, which wrapped its second season Wednesday. Though the former’s a show where he works with his actual family, he says the cast of Shrinking provided a similar feeling.

“I will say that my first day on set of Shrinking felt like family. It felt like they have such a warm environment. All the writers are great. And so you can just tell that they know that they’re sitting on fire. Like, you know, they just have that confidence. When you walk in, you’re like, you guys know you’re doing the right s***….,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “That’s kind of how it feels on this show with my dad.” 

While season 2 of Shrinking is over, the premiere season of Poppa’s House is currently on hiatus. New episodes are expected to air in January 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Wheel of Time’ adds five to season 3 cast and more
The Wheel of Time has added five new cast members ahead of its upcoming third season. The show made the announcement in a post shared to social media on Wednesday. Isabella Bucceri will play Faile Bashere; Nukâka Coster-Waldau will play the eldest Wise One, Bair; Salóme Gunnarsdóttir has been cast as Melaine, a Wise One of the Taardad Aiel; Björn Landberg is Rhuarc, the Clan Chief of the Taardad Aiel; and Synnøve Macody Lund will play Melhindra, a Malkieri survivor. The fantasy series, which stars Rosamund Pike, returns for season 3 on Prime Video on March 13 …

Faran Tahir will reprise his Iron Man role Raza in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series Vision Quest, he confirmed on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. The actor shared a link to the Deadline story that first reported the news. Tahir will play the villainous character who led the terrorist organization the 10 Rings in the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film back in 2008 in the upcoming Paul Bettany-led Disney+ show, which has been in development since 2022 and was picked up for series in May 2024 …

The Writers Guild of America announced the nominations for the 2025 Writers Guild Awards on Wednesday. A Real Pain, Anora, Challengers, Civil War and My Old Ass were recognized with nominations in the original screenplay category, while A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part 2, Hit Man, Nickel Boys and Wicked were nominated in the adapted screenplay category. The winners of the 77th annual Writers Guild Awards will be announced on Feb. 15 during concurrent ceremonies in New York and LA …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in romantic thriller from M. Night Shymalan, Nicholas Sparks
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

M. Night Shyamalan is teaming up with the king of romance novels for his next project.

The filmmaker is teaming up with Nicholas Sparks to collaborate on his next film, a supernatural romantic thriller that will star Jake Gyllenhaal

Both Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel based on the same original love story they co-created. They’ll be based on the same story and characters, but will have subtle differences tailored to the different mediums.

This marks the second time Shyamalan has made a film based on literary material. He previously adapted Paul Tremblay‘s horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World into the 2023 film Knock at the Cabin. The new project is not technically an adaptation of Sparks’ novel, but instead a different version of the same story both artists co-created.

While no studio is attached to the project as of yet, Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce it through Blinding Edge Pictures, and Sparks will executive produce.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.