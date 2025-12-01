‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt to join ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

This Mormon wife is trading in her ballroom shoes for the Broadway stage.

Whitney Leavitt, one of the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and a season 34 Dancing with the Stars contestant, will be making her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago. Leavitt will star as Roxie Hart in the production, which marks her first-ever professional theatrical role.

The reality TV show personality and dancer made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Monday.

“Grateful beyond words to ANNOUNCE that I will be joining @chicagomusical in the iconic role of Roxie Hart,” Leavitt wrote. “See you in New York City! #chicagoonbroadway.”

Leavitt’s fellow DWTS contestant Elaine Hendrix sent support her way in the post’s comment section.

“Congratulations! Getting exactly what you wanted is pure girl fire,” Hendrix wrote alongside a fire emoji and a red heart emoji.

Leavitt will take over the role starting on Feb. 2, 2026. She’ll star for a six-week limited engagement that ends on March 15.

This isn’t her first time publicly dancing to Chicago‘s music. Leavitt performed an Argentine tango to “Cell Block Tango” with her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, during an episode of DWTS last season.

Robert Irwin shares emotional moment with mom Terri Irwin on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Witney Carson and Robert Irwin were among the 10 remaining couples paying tribute to the influential people in their lives on the Oct. 14 episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Wildlife conservationist, photographer and zookeeper Robert Irwin delivered an emotional contemporary routine on Dancing with the Stars Tuesday night, dedicating his performance to his mom, Terri Irwin.

The 21-year-old even brought his mom out in the routine’s final moments, and the mother-son duo shared a hug at the end.

“I’m incredibly honoured that Robert thought of me,” Terri Irwin wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, ahead of her son’s performance. “Steve and I always talked about how much it meant to us to be parents. So much love. This will be a special night.”

Terri Irwin raised her two children — Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin — after her husband, Steve Irwin, died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray.

Robert Irwin and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, danced to Phil Collins‘ 2002 ballad “You’ll Be in My Heart” for Tuesday night’s performance, and the two earned their best score of the season so far.

Robert Irwin also reflected in an Instagram post on what he previously called an “emotional week in rehearsals.”

“My mum and dad created a legacy that l’m proud to continue. I hope I can use this dance to share what she means to me, to our family, and to say thank you for always supporting me through life’s ups and downs,” he wrote.

After the show, he added in an Instagram Story post, “I will remember tonight forever. Thank you.”

Drink me: Sabrina Carpenter to get even smaller in ‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired musical
Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n’ Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter is about to get even more Short n’ Sweet — on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Sabrina will star in and produce a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll‘s iconic book Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures, the studio that brought you Wicked. This would be Sabrina’s first major starring role in a studio film. Lorene Scafaria, who directed Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, is set to pen the script and direct.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for confirmation.

In Alice in Wonderland, Alice encounters a bottle with a label reading “Drink Me,” and when she does, she becomes tiny. When she eats a cake labeled “Eat Me,” she becomes huge.

The most recent films based on Carroll’s book include Tim Burton‘s 2010 movie Alice in Wonderland, starring Mia Wasikowska, and its sequel, 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, directed by James Bobin.

Sabrina’s filmography includes The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Clouds and The Hate U Give. She’s also committed to guest-starring in a Muppets special on Disney+.  She recently received six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend.

