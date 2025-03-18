‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ cancelled at Max

Katrina Marcinowski/Max

Say goodbye to the college girls.

Max has canceled its comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The show aired for three seasons on Max. The third season debuted in November 2024, with its finale airing on Jan. 25. Season 1 premiered on the service formerly known as HBO Max in 2021.

The Sex Lives of College Girls followed the happenings of a group of college roommates at the fictional, prestigious Essex College in New England.

It was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble through Kaling’s deal with Warner Bros. Television. Both creatives served as executive producers on the show and Noble was its showrunner.

While Max will not be making more episodes of the show, WBTV is shopping the series, so it is possible that a different streamer could pick it up.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers starred in season 3. Reneé Rapp appeared as a main character in the show’s first two seasons. She recurred in season 3 and announced she would not appear in further episodes after the season ended.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Action-packed ‘Reacher’ season 3 trailer arrives
Sophie Giraud/Prime

The trailer for season 3 of Reacher has arrived.

Additionally, the first three episodes of the thriller series will drop on Prime Video on Feb. 20.

In the third season of the action series, “Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past,” according to the show’s logline.

“I’ve figured out why you do what you do. Cause you hate the big, the powerful who think they can get away with things. So you make sure they don’t,” Maria Sten‘s Frances Neagley says in the trailer.

“You just figured that out?” Ritchson’s Reacher responds.

Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart join the show’s cast for season 3. New episodes premiere each Thursday through March 27, only on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Dog Man’ tops box office with .7 million in second week
Universal

Dog Man is number one at the box office for the second week in a row.

The animated adaptation of the children’s graphic novel series, starring a police officer with the head of a dog, fetched $13.7 million this weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

The horror flick Heart Eyes debuted at number two, with $8.5 million. The weekend’s other new release, the action comedy Love Hurts, came in at number three with $5.8 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Dog Man – $13.7 million
2. Heart Eyes – $8.5 million
3. Love Hurts – $5.8 million
4. Mufasa: The Lion King – $3.9 million
5. Companion – $3.02 million
6. One of Them Days – $3 million
7. Becoming Led Zeppelin – $2.63 million
8. Flight Risk – $2.6 million
9. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $1.75 million
10. ﻿Moana 2 – $1.5 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kendrick Lamar plays the hits — including “Not Like Us” — at Super Bowl 59 halftime show
Kendrick Lamar plays the hits — including “Not Like Us” — at Super Bowl 59 halftime show
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar rocked the Caesars Superdome during the Apple Music Super Bowl 59 halftime show.

The GNX rapper electrified the crowd with a medley of his hits at halftime, where he was joined by special guests SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, the latter of whom who was dressed as “Uncle Sam” in red, white, and blue. The colors of the American flag were a theme throughout the performance.

Lamar played some of his most popular songs, including “Euphoria,” “Squabble Up,” “Peekaboo,” “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” Between songs, he teased whether or not he’d perform “Not Like Us,” his #1 diss track that takes aim at Drake, rapping, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” 

He finally did play it, and while he dropped out one of the track’s more extreme insults, he kept the famous line, “Tryin’ to strike a chord/ and it’s probably A-minor,” to the delight of the crowd, who shouted along.

Lamar wore a blue leather jacket and was joined by a large group of dancers on stage. Mid-way through, SZA, dressed in red, joined Lamar to sing their duets hits “Luther” and “All the Stars.”

Mustard, K.dot’s frequent collaborator, also joined the star onstage, while tennis icon Serena Williams made a cameo during the performance where she was seen dancing.

Lamar previously performed as part of the halftime show for Super Bowl 56, which was headlined by Dr. DreSnoop DoggEminem50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. His performance Sunday, however, made him the first solo hip-hop artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

Lamar is coming off a massively successful night at the Grammys on Feb. 2, taking home five awards for “Not Like Us.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.