‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ stars, creator on saying goodbye to Reneé Rapp

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ stars, creator on saying goodbye to Reneé Rapp
Tina Thorpe/Max

It’s time for sophomore year at Essex College.

The Sex Lives of College Girls returns for season 3 on Thursday with many new changes – including Reneé Rapp taking a step back from the show.

Rapp, who stars as Leighton Murray, will appear in three episodes before she departs from the Max series. Alyah Chanelle Scott, who plays Whitney Chase, told ABC Audio she’ll still see her close friend, but that it was strange to say goodbye to Rapp in character.

“I wasn’t prepared for that level of emotion, that weird dynamic shift in the group. But it’s cool because it happens in real time. Like, we are actively crying and saying goodbye,” Scott said. “There was so much emotion and so much release. And it was bittersweet, but also you feel so happy for her and the journey that she’s on separately of the show and all the things that she’s always wanted to do that she’s getting to do.”

Pauline Chalamet, who plays Kimberly Finkle, expressed similar feelings.

“It’s really bittersweet, obviously, because the four of us were like a family, but I think it’s just very emblematic and representative of what happens in college,” Chalamet said, noting the scene where they said goodbye to Rapp “allowed us to play out in the show what we were also feeling in real life. And that’s really such a privilege.”

Showrunner Justin Noble said the only way Leighton could depart was with a bang.

“The only thing Leighton does is win. So obviously we had to send her off with a big win,” Noble said. “I think it shows that Leighton has sort of excelled in the assignment of what college is, just faster than the others … and in a show about finding yourself, she just found herself a little earlier.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Vivica A. Fox and more part of “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie slate
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Vivica A. Fox and more part of “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie slate
Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

It’s not even Halloween, but Lifetime is already gearing up for the holidays with the release of its 12-movie “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup. 

Included are stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tia Mowry, Vivica A. Fox and Teri Hatcher, all in festive films, all debuting at 8 p.m. ET throughout the weekends of November and December.

Kicking things off on Nov. 16 will be Christmas at Plumhill Manor starring Maria Menounos. On Nov. 17 Lifetime debuts Holidays in Happy Hollow.

Other offerings include We Three Kings, starring singer BeBe Winans, on Nov. 30; Vivica stars with Jackée Harry in Make or Bake Christmas on Dec. 1. 

Tia Mowry stars in A Very Merry Beauty Salon on Dec. 7, and on Dec. 14 you can see Hewitt in The Holiday Junkie, which she directed, co-wrote and produced. She also wrote and performed a song for the movie.

Check out the full list here, as well as Lifetime’s tease on YouTube.

Lifetime’s website also has 100 holiday films for your streaming pleasure.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx star in new teaser for ‘Back in Action’ film
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx star in new teaser for ‘Back in Action’ film
Netflix/John Wilson

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are Back in Action.

The pair star side by side in a brand-new, action-packed teaser for the new film Back in Action, coming to Netflix in January.

“Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“You know that I love our life right?” Emily asks Matt in the teaser. “But tonight, something clicked.”

She continues, “For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again.”

The brief conversation kicks off a teaser filled with the two fighting opponents, parachuting off a mountain and explaining their complicated past to their children.

“I knew you guys were lying about something but I never thought you were cool enough to be spies,” one of their children says, moments before the couple swerves out of a nasty car wreck.

Back in Action marks Diaz’s first film since 2014.

Foxx was hospitalized last April during production on Back in Action for an undisclosed “medical complication.” He has since made a recovery.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix Jan. 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons and more to be honored at 2024 Sentinel Awards
Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons and more to be honored at 2024 Sentinel Awards
ABC

On Wednesday, the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society program announced its 2024 class of Sentinel Awards winners: TV shows “that inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”

This year’s class includes ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds; and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez

The winners of the Norman Lear Center trophy will be honored at the official awards ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Laraine Newman on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles.

Each of the shows were singled out for spotlighting various real-world issues. For example, The Morning Show was heralded for its depiction of abortion in the episode “The Kármán Line”; The Simpsons‘ “Night of the Living Wage” highlighted income disparity; mental health was center to Gen V‘s episode “#ThinkBrink.”

Newman said in a statement, “The Sentinel Awards celebrates the voices and stories that transcend TV and help shape our culture. Norman Lear’s work has touched countless lives, and I’m proud to celebrate the transformative impact of our craft.”

She added, “As we approach the November 5th election, it’s crucial to address the pressing issues facing voters, including significant topics like abortion, which will be honored for their portrayal onscreen at the Sentinel Awards. These narratives are more important now than ever.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.