The Simpsons and the NFL to kick off second ‘Simpsons’ Funday Football special
ESPN/Disney

The Simpsons will once again tackle the NFL with an ESPN team-up on Dec. 9 with the return of The Simpsons Funday Football.

Using Sony’s Beyond Sports Technology, the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys will be “transformed in real time” into a gridiron face-off set at Springfield’s Atoms Stadium, promising a “fully immersive fan viewing experience” that will see the players animated in Simpsons style as they play.

According to the teaser, Bart will be playing with the Bengals, and Homer will suit up with the Cowboys.

The traditional Monday Night Football telecast will be available on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes, with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

It will also stream on Disney+ and ESPN+.

According to the producers, “The legendary Simpsons creators have collaborated on the look, sound and feel with ESPN and the NFL to ensure the authenticity of the longest running primetime scripted series with more than 750 episodes.”

ESPN and The Simpsons are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried to star in ‘The Housemaid’ film adaptation
Seyfried: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are teaming up for the film adaptation of The Housemaid.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced the news of the film adaptation of Freida McFadden‘s bestselling novel of the same name.

Seyfried and Sweeney also took to Instagram to tease the film, which will be directed by Paul Feig.

“‘The Housemaid’ by Freida McFadden is coming to the big screen,” Seyfried said in a video that was also shared by the film. “Stay tuned.”

Sweeney shared a video of herself with the book, writing in the caption, “tell me about yourself, Millie” — a nod to her character in the film.

According to a logline for the film, Millie is “a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple.” But she “soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

Feig, who is known for directing films like A Simple Favor and Spy, took to Instagram to share a video of him showing off the book cover and holding a martini in his hand.

“It’s happening,” he captioned the video. “So excited to bring this great book by @fmcfaddenauthor to life on the big screen with @sydney_sweeney and @mingey and my pals at @lionsgate and @hiddenpicturesmedia. Millie is on her way.”

McFadden’s novel, which was published in 2022, has been on the New York Times Bestseller list for over a year and has sold over 1 million copies.

Hulu reportedly plunks down huge check for Ben Stiller family comedy ‘Nutcrackers’
Stiller and Green (standing) with ‘Nutcrackers’ cast — Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

Hulu has reportedly shelled out major cash to bring the Ben Stiller family comedy Nutcrackers to the streaming service. 

According to Deadline, the movie, which just debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, was worth eight figures for Hulu to stream exclusively. 

The Righteous Gemstones veteran David Gordon Green directed the comedy, which also stars Dead to Me‘s Linda Cardellini and the Fatal Attraction remake’s Toby Huss

The film has Stiller’s “city slicker” character having to relocate to rural Ohio to tend to his late sister’s four kids. According to the festival’s website, it is a “fish-out-of-water comedy that speaks to the hidden talents in each of us just waiting for a chance to shine.”

Nutcrackers will debut on Hulu around Christmas, according to the trade.

John Leguizamo, Gina Torres & more featured on ABC special ‘Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny’
John Leguizamo, Gina Torres & more featured on ABC special ‘Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny’
ABC News Studios

John Leguizamo, Gina Torres and Eva Longoria are among the actors appearing in the new ABC special Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny.

The special, part of the network’s monthlong coverage celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, is hosted by What Would You Do? host John Quiñones, with the stars opening up about their careers, and giving insight into the importance of representation and visibility, both in front of and behind the camera. 

Leguizamo tells Quiñones he was inspired to produce more Latino-based shows, like his hits Mambo Mouth and Spic-o-Rama, because of what he didn’t see as a child.

“When I was growing up, there was very little of Latin content that I could see myself reflected back in so I started writing my own stuff,” he shares. “I was writing it for Latino youth like myself, so they can see themselves the way we saw ourselves. Vital, alive, intellectual, funny.” 

Torres, star of 9-1-1 Lonestar, says she fought to make her character on the show, Tommy Vega, Afro-Latina, sharing it was important to her “because there’s still women and men who don’t understand that they’re important.”

Other actors participating in the special include Edward James Olmos, Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez, Rita Moreno and Xochitl Gomez.

Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny airs Friday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and streams on Hulu the next day.

 

