‘The Social Network’ sequel gets title ‘The Social Reckoning,’ 2026 release date

The actors Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg attend a photocall to promote the film ‘The Social Network’ on October 5, 2010, in Berlin, Germany. (Anita Bugge/WireImage via Getty Images)

The Social Network sequel is officially a go.

Aaron Sorkin will write and direct the upcoming sequel film, which has the title The Social Reckoning, ABC Audio has learned. Additionally, Sony Pictures has set the theatrical release for the upcoming film as Oct. 9, 2026.

The star-studded ensemble cast will consist of Mikey MadisonJeremy Allen WhiteBill Burr and Jeremy Strong. The latter will play Facebook creator and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Social Reckoning will serve as a companion piece to the 2010 hit film. This movie will tell the “true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets,” according to a synopsis.

Horowitz wrote a series of articles in October 2021 known as The Facebook Files. They exposed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook.

The Social Network was nominated for 10 Academy Awards including best picture. It won three, including the best adapted screenplay award for Sorkin’s script. That film starred Rooney MaraAndrew GarfieldArmie Hammer and Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ego Nwodim exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Ego Nwodim during the ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch ‘Clothing Ad’ on May 3, 2025. (Caro Scarimbolo/NBC)

Another Saturday Night Live cast member is exiting the show.

Ego Nwodim has announced her decision to leave the late-night comedy sketch series ahead of its upcoming season 51. The comedian shared the decision to her Instagram on Friday.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL,” Nwodim wrote. “I am immensely grateful to Lorne [Michaels] for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship.”

Nwodim said being on the stage at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center week after week “taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

“Now invite me to your weddings please!!!” she ended her statement.

Four other SNL cast members are also not returning for season 51. Heidi GardnerDevon WalkerMichael Longfellow and Emil Wakim have all departed the cast ahead of the new season.

New cast members include Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneKam Patterson and Veronika SlowikowskaPlease Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show’s cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up, with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.

Many celebrities sent Nwodim love in the comment section of her announcement post. Former SNL cast member Cecily Strong wrote, “I just texted you but I also want to say it loud and proud here: it was an honor and a total joy to get to work with you. One of the best to ever do it.” SNL cast member Chloe Fineman echoed that statement, writing, “One of the best to ever do it my friend. GOAT.”  

SNL season 51 premieres Oct. 4 on NBC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi reveal they adopted a baby girl: ‘And then there were 3’
In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the world premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Electric State’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents.

The couple announced Thursday in a joint Instagram post that they recently welcomed a baby girl through adoption.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were 3,” they added, signing the post, “Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Reached for comment, a representative for Brown directed ABC News to the couple’s Instagram statement.

A representative for Bongiovi did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The new chapter for the couple comes more than a year after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2024. They had a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Brown opened up about her desire to be a mom in March this year.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” the Stranger Things actress told the SmartLess podcast at the time. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life,” she continued. “Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

Brown also discussed the idea of adopting a child.

“I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting,” she said. “For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, ‘The door is always open.'”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The White Lotus’ season 4 will take place in France, HBO boss confirms
Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola in ‘The White Lotus’ season 3. (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

The White Lotus is officially saying bonjour to France.

HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirmed the location of the series’ fourth season in an interview with Deadline after the 77th Emmy Awards.

When asked specifically where the next season will take place, Bloys said, “France for sure but details and location TBD.”

The White Lotus creator Mike White was absent from the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, despite being nominated. It was speculated that his absence was due to him being in France, writing the next season of the show.

“I believe that is the case,” Bloys told Deadline.

While HBO walked away with many acting Emmy Awards at Sunday night’s ceremony, none of them went to season 3 of The White Lotus. Bloys spoke about why he believes the show was shut out of the supporting actor and actress categories despite many nominations.

“I do think that The White Lotus may have been a victim of his own success with so many nominations in the categories,” Bloys said. “But again, that’s the way it goes.”

In all, HBO and HBO Max received 30 Emmy awards across 12 different projects, including outstanding drama series for The Pitt and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart in Hacks.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.