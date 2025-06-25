‘The Social Network’ sequel in the works from Aaron Sorkin: Report

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM

It turns out there’s more to The Social Network story.

Aaron Sorkin will write and direct a sequel to his 2010 film The Social Network, Deadline reports. The film is to be called The Social Network Part II. It will be made for Sony Pictures.

While the film is being called a part two, it is not expected to be a direct sequel to the first. Instead, the film is to be more of a follow-up. The Social Network Part II explores The Wall Street Journal‘s The Facebook Files, which are a series of articles published in October 2021 that exposed the inner-workings of and harms caused by Facebook.

The Social Network was directed by David Fincher. It was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, eventually winning three awards at the Academy Awards ceremony. Sorkin won best adapted screenplay for his script.

Deadline reports Sorkin is focused on finding his cast for the new project. It is unknown if any roles from the first film will carry over into the second.

It is also unknown if any actors from The Social Network, including Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Related Posts

‘The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood says ‘SNL’ apologized for ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood says Saturday Night Live has apologized after she called them out for a “mean and unfunny” sketch that poked fun at her appearance.

In a sketch called The White POTUS, the cast used the latest season of the HBO show to make fun of President Donald Trump‘s family and other politicians, but it also featured cast member Sarah Sherman sporting exaggerated fake teeth to play Wood’s character Chelsea and making a joke about fluoride.

Wood posted her disappointment in the sketch on her Instagram Story and followed up by sharing that many fans were sending her messages in agreement.

“Such a shame [because] I had a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she wrote. “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a [more clever], more nuanced, less cheap way?”

The British actress added, “At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy, even if it’s mean,” along with a laughing emoji.

Wood came back to Instagram a little while later and posted, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” It’s unclear who from the show reached out.

She also posted, “Not [Sarah Sherman’s] fault x. Not hating on her, hating on the concept x.”

In brief: ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 trailer and more
We now have the premiere date for season 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. MTV has announced that the reality show will return for its next season on May 29. This time around, the gang is celebrating 15 years since they spent their first summer together in the original house in Seaside Heights …

Clean Slate has been canceled at Prime Video. Deadline confirmed the cancellation news in a guest column penned by stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace as well as creator Dan Ewen. The show was the final completed project that involved TV legend Norman Lear

Conan O’Brien Must Go has a season 2 premiere date. The second season of the travel show will debut May 8 on Max. The streaming service released an official trailer along with the premiere date announcement. The series follows O’Brien as he explores local cultures from across the world and connects with fans he first met on his podcast …

Robert De Niro on 25 years of ‘Meet the Parents,’ working with Ariana Grande
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 2025 Tribeca Festival begins on Wednesday.

Created by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, the festival celebrates storytelling in all forms, including film, TV and music. This year marks the 24th edition of the festival and features diverse programming with many premieres, performances and anniversary retrospectives.

De Niro and Rosenthal will join forces with Ben Stiller for a panel celebrating the 25th anniversary of Meet the Parents. So, does it feel like 25 years have passed since De Niro first starred as Jack Byrnes?

“The classic answer is no, but then, you know, I can account for all the years that have passed if I get into it,” De Niro said. “But it’s still, you know, passed, so it’s a strange thing. It’s 25 years.”

The festival panel comes after the news that a fourth Meet the Parents film is in the works.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be fun,” De Niro said of filming the new movie.

Ariana Grande has just joined the cast of the fourth Meet the Parents film. De Niro says he’s met her once before.

“I met her a few years ago at SNL,” De Niro said. “We did the same SNL. I remember, I had one of my kids meet her who wanted to meet her.”

So, De Niro has met Grande, but did he watch her Academy Award-nominated performance in Wicked?

“I didn’t, but I want to see it. I heard it’s really good,” De Niro said.

Rosenthal, who produced Meet the Parents, agreed that it is a strange thing for all of that time to have passed.

“What’s really fun for us in getting back together for the next one is … our families have grown and we’ve grown up together. It’s kind of special.”

