The stock market soared this year. What will happen in 2025?

Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The stock market climbed to record highs in 2024, extending banner gains achieved the previous year.

The S&P 500 — the index that most people’s 401(k)’s track — climbed nearly 28% this year, as of Monday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq leapt a staggering 34% over that period; while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 16%.

Consecutive years of strong stock market performance have posed a quandary for forecasters: Will high stock prices scare off would-be investors in 2025, or will momentum push shares even higher?

Experts have attributed the rise of share prices this year to a set of favorable trends: Solid economic growth, enthusiasm about artificial intelligence and the long-awaited start of interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve.

Those tail winds are expected to keep pushing stocks skyward in 2025, experts said, but they cautioned about more-than-usual uncertainty that could prevent further gains or even amplify them. The biggest unknown for stocks in 2025, they said: President-elect Donald Trump.

“As we close the books on 2024 and peer into 2025, perhaps the uncertainties this time are of a magnitude beyond the norm,” Kevin Gordon and Liz Ann Sonders, a pair of investment strategists at Charles Schwab, said last week. “Good luck figuring this one out.”

Good news abounded for the stock market this year, in part because the economy defied doomsayers.

The economy continued to grow at a solid clip in 2024, while inflation fell. That performance kept the U.S. on track for a “soft landing,” in which the economy averts a recession while inflation returns to normal.

Gross domestic product grew at a robust 2.8% annualized rate over three months ending in September, the most recent period for which data is available.

“U.S. strength remains undiminished,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told ABC News in a statement.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022. A months-long stretch of progress earlier this year helped nudge the Federal Reserve toward its first interest rate cuts in four years.

In recent months, the Fed has cut its benchmark rate three-quarters of a percentage point, dialing back its fight against inflation and delivering some relief for borrowers saddled with high costs.

Over time, rate cuts ease the burden on borrowers for everything from home mortgages to credit cards to cars, making it cheaper to get a loan or refinance one. The cuts also boost company valuations, potentially helping fuel returns for stockholders.

The Fed is expected to continue cutting interest rates next year, though a recent bout of stubborn inflation could slow, or even pause, the lowering of rates, experts previously told ABC News.

“Markets expect gradual rate cuts next year, which would imply inflation stays under control, the job market hums along at an acceptable pace, stocks rise, and everybody is happy,” Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, said in a statement to ABC News.

“Reality isn’t that cut and dry, though,” Cox added.

Some analysts pointed to Trump’s policies as a major source of uncertainty for the nation’s economic performance and, in turn, the stock market.

Trump has vowed to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, which could spur economic growth and raise stock prices, some experts said. However, they added, Trump’s proposed tariffs could hurt some U.S. producers and retailers that depend on imported raw materials, and may cause a resurgence of inflation. As a result, some stocks could suffer.

“The most significant wild card on the table for 2025 will be the potential implementation of tariffs,” David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist for Morningstar, said earlier this month.

Since 1990, there have been 12 years in which the S&P 500 has gained 20% or more, Cox said. The stock market crossed that threshold last year, and is almost certain to do so when 2024 comes to an end. It will be difficult for the stock market to achieve that feat for a third consecutive year, Cox added.

“If you’re expecting a repeat of 2024, you’re asking a lot of the market gods,” Cox said.

Still, the enticing possibility of another rally will draw investor interest as observers watch for any early signs of sputtering.

“The opportunities for investors are plenty, but so are the obstacles,” Shah said.

DigitalVision/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Multiple “Wanted” signs featuring corporate executives posted in Manhattan this week included a grave warning, according to a New York Police Department bulletin. “Brian Thompson was denied his claim to life. Who will be denied next?” the signs said.

The threats of violence against CEOs followed an outpouring of criticism on social media directed at corporate leaders in the wake of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Many online also praised Luigi Mangione, the murder suspect, who assailed large corporations in writings found by police.

The wave of sympathy toward Mangione and hostility toward CEOs sparked debate about how a set of Americans had come to cheer, or at least condone, wishes of violence hurled toward corporate executives.

Some experts who spoke to ABC News attributed the anti-corporate outcry to a host of overlapping trends: widening wealth inequality and a perception of an economy rigged against everyday people, blistering rhetoric supercharged by social media and a populist strain of politics that faults elites.

“People feel that the system just isn’t built to favor regular folks. That’s underlying a lot of the macabre response that we’ve seen to this shooting,” Chris Jackson, senior vice president of public affairs for Ipsos in the U.S., told ABC News.

Other experts, however, have said the criticism voiced by a small but outspoken minority risked overstating the level of dissatisfaction with CEOs.

“Despite a vocal fringe, most Americans continue to admire businesses and their leaders as vital forces of innovation, prosperity and stability,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor of management at Yale University who regularly convenes meetings of the nation’s top CEOs, wrote in the outlet Chief Executive.

Mangione was arrested by police on Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on gun charges, before being charged in New York with murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in Pennsylvania, and has fought extradition to New York.

The online response to the murder has arrived at a moment of deep distrust about what determines economic outcomes, polls show. More than two-thirds of Americans think the nation’s economy is rigged to advantage the rich and powerful, an Ipsos survey last year found.

That perception of unfairness coincided with a rise in anti-corporate attitudes among members of both major parties, according to a 2022 Pew survey. Only 1 in 4 adults believed large businesses have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country, down from 36% just three years earlier, the poll showed.

“There’s growing dissatisfaction and anger toward top-level corporate management,” Daniel Kinderman, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of Delaware, told ABC News.

Such distrust, Kinderman said, traces in part to wide economic inequality. The wealthiest 10% of U.S. families control about 60% of the country’s wealth, a Congressional Budget Office report in October found.

“A lot of people are working hard, but they’re not really getting anywhere,” Kinderman said. “There’s a sense that the system is broken.”

Some experts have disputed explanations of the anti-CEO sentiment that attribute the phenomenon primarily to individuals’ economic outlook, however.

Sonnenfeld said the hostility owes to populists on both ends of the political spectrum who villainize corporate America.

“This unholy alliance between the far left and far right seems to think that businesses cannot succeed without doing something unethical or hurting others,” Sonnenfeld wrote in the outlet Chief Executive.

Much of the vitriol has targeted the health care industry, which aggravates consumers more than corporations overall, Tom Rogers, the founder of CNBC, told ABC News.

“I don’t really see another industry where the depth of disapproval and disgust that people have would be anywhere near as motivating in terms of the ill will toward CEOs,” Rogers said.

Social media also drew blame from experts, who faulted algorithms that they said often reward provocative posts with higher engagement and wider reach. Viral posts online have listed the names and salaries of several health insurance executives, the NYPD said in its bulletin this week.

Robert Pape, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago who studies political violence, acknowledged the role of social media but said a focus on any single factor risks overlooking the contribution from others, including economic frustration and populist politics.

“It’s really an interwoven cocktail,” Pape said.

Pape pointed to recent bouts of political violence that in his view have weakened a longstanding taboo against it: the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; the assault of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in 2022; and a pair of assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“Political violence has become normal,” Pape said. “We’re on a slippery slope.”

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has vowed to dismantle thousands of federal regulations as the co-head of a new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, says the nation’s financial security depends on it.

The U.S. risks “strangulation by regulation” as it hurtles toward “bankruptcy super fast,” Musk said in a pair of posts on X this month.

Musk’s general concern about the nation’s multi-trillion dollar debt reflects worry among many economists, and his slash-and-burn rhetoric mirrors that of close ally President-elect Donald Trump.

The ambitious cuts championed by Musk, however, could imperil an array of federal protections that safeguard against harm in just about every corner of American life, regulatory experts told ABC News.

Regulations ensure air and water remain free of toxic pollution, workers receive safety gear and overtime pay, drugs undergo rigorous testing and corporations steer clear of ripping off customers.

“Revoking regulations or refusing to endorse them will endanger people’s lives,” Michael Gerrard, a law professor at Columbia University who specializes in environmental regulation, told ABC News. “I’m very worried.”

In response to ABC News’ request for comment, the Trump transition team touted the involvement of Musk and his plans for streamlining U.S. government.

“Elon Musk and President Trump are great friends and brilliant leaders working together to Make America Great Again. Elon Musk is a once in a generation business leader and our federal bureaucracy will certainly benefit from his ideas and efficiency,” Brian Hughes, a transition spokesperson, told ABC News.

DOGE, the commission co-led by Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, plans to recommend a “vast reduction” of federal regulations, the two leaders said in a joint op-ed in The Wall Street Journal last week.

Such regulatory cuts would diminish the workload of government agencies, allowing for a significant reduction of federal workers and department budgets, the DOGE leaders said. They recommended a mandate that all federal workers come to the office five days a week, which they claimed would trigger a wave of resignations.

“Now is the moment for decisive action,” Musk and Ramaswamy said, but the pair did not identify specific regulations that they would like to cut.

Musk did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. Neither did Ramaswamy.

The promise of regulatory cuts may prove more compelling as a declaration of war against the status quo than a nitty-gritty elimination of individual rules, experts said. They pointed to significant legal hurdles faced in unwinding government regulations, as well as the lack of direct authority available to DOGE, a non-governmental entity.

Plus, the experts added, many government regulations involve direct protections of importance to a swath of Americans.

Some experts pointed for instance to an air-quality standard put in place by the Biden administration in February. The regulation lowered the amount of particulate matter air pollution — commonly known as soot — allowable in the nation’s air.

The rule would prevent as many as 4,500 premature deaths and 800,000 cases of asthma symptoms, an Environmental Protection Agency study found. Those health benefits could translate into as much as $46 billion in savings by 2032, the agency said.

The Trump administration may seek to undo the rule as part of wider regulatory cuts, Gerrard said. On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to cut environmental regulations in an effort to ease the burden on businesses, but he did not mention this specific rule. Trump rolled back nearly 100 environmental regulations during his first term, including rules governing clean air, a New York Times analysis found.

Darren Riley, co-founder of an air-quality data startup called JustAir, who was diagnosed with asthma six years ago, said air safety should transcend party politics.

“We should take whatever precautions and procedures necessary to protect the air we breathe and the water we drink as a right to life,” Riley told ABC News.

Workplace safety marks another focus of federal regulation that could draw scrutiny from the Trump administration.

In July, the Biden administration formally proposed a heat-safety rule that would require workplaces with elevated heat risks to provide adequate water, rest breaks and control of indoor temperature.

Shae Parker suffered from dizziness and nausea during bouts of heat exhaustion while working this summer at a Speedway gas station in Columbia, South Carolina, she told ABC News. One year prior, record heat in the area caused similar symptoms during Parker’s shifts at Waffle House, but management failed to provide adequate air conditioning, she said.

Parker has traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the heat safety rule, and she worries that the Trump administration may set aside the regulation.

“Trump really needs to set the heat standard, and if he doesn’t, it’s like he doesn’t care about the country,” Parker said. “He needs to take our lives seriously.”

Waffle House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. Neither did 7-11, the parent company of Speedway.

Over three decades ending in the early 2020s, nearly 1,000 workers in the U.S. died from excessive heat exposure, amounting to about 34 deaths per year, an EPA study in June found.

The proposed regulation is in the midst of a public comment period as part of the rule-making process. That phase ends in December, leaving little time for finalization and implementation of the measure before Trump takes office. The Trump administration may very well abandon the rule, experts told ABC News.

“Workers will be on their own when it comes to heat,” Debbie Berkowitz, a former official in the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration under then-President Barack Obama, told ABC News.

For his part, Musk previously said DOGE would incorporate feedback from everyday people about which regulations it would recommend cutting. “Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!” Musk said in a post on X earlier this month.

Musk has also said that the nation’s worsening debt will force an increased portion of U.S. tax payments to go to interest payments on such borrowing, rather than to government services.

William Buzbee, a professor of administrative law at Georgetown University who focuses on environmental regulation, said the outcome of Musk’s efforts remains highly unclear. But he will likely face legal pushback as well as backlash from people who would be impacted by the potential rollback of a given regulation.

“The bottom line is, yes, the Trump administration is quite clearly planning to go in a deregulatory direction,” Buzbee said. “It won’t be easy.”

Chesnot/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The price of bitcoin topped $107,000 for the first time this week, climbing to a fresh high days after President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed support for a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve akin to its strategic oil reserve.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has seen its price climb more than 50% since the election of Trump, who voiced support for bitcoin on the campaign trail.

Proponents of a potential government stockpile of bitcoin say it could diversify the nation’s financial holdings and prevent other countries from dominating the ascendant digital currency market. Critics warn, however, that the highly volatile asset lacks the type of financial or national security import that would warrant a strategic reserve.

Here’s what to know about a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve, according to experts:

How would a bitcoin strategic reserve work?

A U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve would amount to a substantial government holding of bitcoin similar to the country’s stockpile of oil or gold.

A strategic reserve typically acts as a safeguard against an emergency shortage or another sudden event that would require the government to draw upon its stockpile of a given asset.

For instance, the strategic petroleum reserve, or SPR, was established after the Arab Oil Embargo triggered an energy crisis in the early 1970s with devastating consequences for the U.S. economy. The SPR, in turn, provides an emergency source of oil that protects the U.S. against a sudden supply crunch.

A bitcoin strategic reserve would help ensure the U.S. plays a significant role in the cryptocurrency market, which supporters view as a fast-growing part of the global financial system, Nik Bhatia, a professor of finance and business economics at the University of Southern California who studies cryptocurrency, told ABC News.

“Bitcoin has now become the largest decentralized asset in human history,” Bhatia said.

“Having some ownership in the network would be natural for the U.S. given its leadership in technology,” Bhatia added, citing the nation’s role in the invention of the internet.

What are the benefits and drawbacks of a bitcoin strategic reserve?

Speaking at a pro-bitcoin conference in July, Trump said a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve would ensure the country exerts influence over bitcoin and prevents China from controlling the digital currency market.

Supporters of a bitcoin strategic reserve also say the asset would help diversify the nation’s financial holdings, protecting it from the potential decline in value of other assets, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.

Some proponents have said bitcoin holdings could help the U.S. pay down its national debt, since the price of bitcoin has recently climbed.

“While U.S. adversaries acquire traditional gold from a position of relative financial weakness, the U.S. can countermove by stockpiling digital gold in a way that amplifies its incumbent financial strength,” the Bitcoin Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank that supports a bitcoin strategic reserve, said earlier this year.

Some critics say bitcoin, launched 15 years ago, remains a relatively new asset lacking the kind of social utility or financial import that would necessitate a strategic reserve.

“You’re going to be hard pressed to say someone needs bitcoin the day-to-day way that they need petroleum,” Ananya Kumar, deputy director for future of money at the GeoEconomics Center, a part of the nonpartisan Atlantic Council, told ABC News.

Since the price of bitcoin is highly volatile, a large purchase of the asset could end up threatening the nation’s financial stability rather than safeguarding it, some critics say.

When asked about forecasts of future bitcoin gains that could ease the nation’s debt, Kumar says the long-term outlook for bitcoin remains uncertain. “The coin’s price has obviously been rising over time, but I’m not sure if that rise will continue,” Kumar said.

