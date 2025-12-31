The stock market surged in 2025. What do experts think could happen in 2026?

Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The stock market surged to record highs in 2025, hurtling past tariffs, a government shutdown and fears of a bubble in artificial intelligence.

The S&P 500 — the index that most people’s 401(k)s track — climbed about 17% this year, as of Dec. 23. That performance marks a slight slowdown from two consecutive years of more than 20% growth, but the latest uptick extends a run of gangbusters returns.

The yearslong bull market presents a stark choice for investors as the calendar turns to 2026: Flee from ever-higher stock prices or trust that the good times will continue to roll.

Earlier this month, investment bank Morgan Stanley summed up its market forecast with a single question: “Can the bull market endure?”

Analysts attributed the rise of share prices this year to overlapping trends: Resilient corporate earnings, a series of interest-rate cuts meant to boost hiring and near-inexhaustible enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

Tariffs, which threatened to derail markets in the spring, eased into an afterthought over the latter half of the year.

A day after tariffs were announced on April 2, major stock indexes shed about $3.1 trillion in value. The selloff amounted to the biggest one-day decline in markets since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, a major swathe of the tariffs were suspended, sending the market to one of its largest ever single-day increases.

“While tariffs remain a source of uncertainty, markets are pricing in limited disruption,” JPMorgan Wealth Management said in an investor note last month.

Even as markets proved resilient, the gains this year remained concentrated in a handful of tech giants, known as the magnificent seven: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla and Nvidia. In September, worries over AI threw cold water on those stocks, causing their prices to waver.

In November, blockbuster earnings from chip giant Nvidia helped rebuke AI fears and shake markets out of the doldrums. Nvidia recorded $57 billion in sales over a three-month span, the company said, setting a quarterly sales record and demonstrating near-bottomless demand for the semiconductors at the heart of AI.

Nvidia, the world’s largest company by market capitalization, soared 40% this year, as of Dec. 23.

Still, some analysts have continued to voice concern about the market’s dependence on AI, as tech firms face increased pressure to turn massive capital investment into profits.

“Equity markets may remain exuberant but face rising risks,” investment giant Vanguard said in December, citing AI as a threat to growth.

Other risks abound, some analysts said. Key measures of the U.S. economy have shown mixed results, making the path forward uncertain. Hiring slowed sharply this year, while inflation remained about a percentage point higher than the Fed’s 2% goal. Economic growth withstood headwinds from tariffs and elevated interest rates, but consumer sentiment sputtered.

Ultimately, Vanguard said its baseline expectation remains optimistic, forecasting overall stock returns next year as high as 8%.

Some analysts predicted even better performance in 2026. JPMorgan Wealth Management predicted stock gains next year between 13% and 15%. BNY Wealth estimated the S&P 500 would end 2026 as high as $7,600, which would amount to about a 10% jump from where the index stood on Dec. 23. Morgan Stanley also forecasted an increase in 2026 of 10%.

In response to its own question about whether the bull market could endure, Morgan Stanley answered with little doubt, saying the odds of a recession next year are “extraordinarily low” and the upswing in stocks “still has room to run.”

Outage at Cloudflare disrupts access to some popular websites
The Cloudflare logo appears on a smartphone screen and as the background on a laptop computer screen in this photo illustration in Athens, Greece, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Web infrastructure company Cloudflare said it is experiencing problems across its network on Tuesday, curtailing access to some popular websites.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company said online at around 7 a.m. ET.

Minutes later, the company said it had begun to resolve the issue. “We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,” Cloudflare said.

Some popular websites, like social media platform X and artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, appeared to be down or limited on Tuesday.

Cloudflare helps companies handle user traffic, including efforts to respond to cyberattacks and load information.

A landing page on X alerted ABC News to an “internal server error,” urging users to “visit cloudflare.com for more information.” A similar warning appeared on ChatGPT’s website, telling ABC News to “please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed.”

X did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. Neither did OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

US economy grew 3.8% in 2nd quarter, far exceeding previous estimate
Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. economy expanded significantly more than initially estimated over a recent three-month period, suggesting robust growth despite uncertainty set off by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, federal government data on Thursday showed.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.8% in the second quarter in the government’s final estimate, besting a 3.3% rate issued in its second estimate and far exceeding a 3% initial estimate.

The figure marked a sharp acceleration from an annualized contraction of -0.5% over the first three months of 2025. Still, taken together, the data indicates an economic slowdown over the first half of 2025.

A boost in consumer spending helped propel the economic surge over three months ending in June, the U.S. Commerce Department said. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

To some degree, however, Trump’s levies have blurred the GDP findings.

The government’s GDP formula subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of total goods and services. Changes in the reading on this account reveal neither underlying economic weakness nor strength.

The measure of the GDP fell over the first three months of the year, largely due to a surge of imports as firms stockpiled inventory to avoid far-reaching tariffs. Conversely, a drop-off in imports over the second quarter may have inflated the second-quarter GDP figure.

The GDP growth “primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP,” the U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The fresh data arrives at a wobbly moment for the nation’s economy.

A jobs report earlier this month showed a sharp decrease in hiring in August, extending a lackluster period for the labor market. Meanwhile, a revision of previous hiring estimates days later revealed the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs in 2024 and early 2025 than previously estimated, deepening concern about the health of the U.S. job market.

The weak jobs data has raised alarm among some analysts who told ABC News the U.S. economy may be slipping toward a recession, though the economy has largely averted the type of widespread job losses that often accompany a downturn.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week in an effort to boost hiring. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, projected two additional quarter-point rate cuts over the remainder of 2025.

Five meetings and nine months had elapsed since the Fed last cut interest rates.

What Trump’s threatened ‘blockade’ on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers means for gas prices
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center) is celebrated by participants at a rally marking the anniversary of a battle on the day Venezuelan opposition leader Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. (Jesus Vargas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Oil prices jumped about 3% after President Donald Trump this week threatened to blockade all sanctioned oil tankers traveling in and out of Venezuela.

Venezuela, which has the largest known oil reserves in the world, exports hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil each day.

The threatened blockade risks a reduction of global oil supply and an amplification of geopolitical uncertainty — both of which could further push up oil prices and, in turn, pinch drivers at the pump, some analysts told ABC News.

But, they added, the effect on prices will likely remain muted unless the conflict escalates significantly, since Venezuela accounts for less than 1% of global oil output and most of its oil is sold on the black market.

Here’s what to know about what the threatened U.S. blockade means for oil and gasoline prices:

Where does the blockade stand and how has Venezuela responded?
On Tuesday, Trump threatened what he called a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling in and out of Venezuela, ratcheting up pressure on the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose government depends in part on revenue derived from oil sales.

“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before.”

A day later, Maduro said Venezuela would continue to trade oil, defying Trump’s threat.

“Trade in and out will continue — our oil and all our natural wealth that by the constitution and Bolivar’s legacy belongs — our wealth, our land, and our oil — to its only legitimate owner, which for centuries and centuries has been our sovereign people of Venezuela,” Maduro said on Wednesday, originally in Spanish.

The U.S. currently has 11 warships in the Caribbean — the most in decades — but even with an increased military presence, that would likely not be enough to put in place a blockade in the traditional sense, which involves sealing a country’s coastline completely and would effectively have been a declaration of war.

Why has the threatened blockade pushed up oil prices?
The threatened blockade of sanctioned oil tankers drove up the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — by about 3%, landing the price around $56.50 per barrel.

The measure had dropped to its lowest level since 2021 on Tuesday, just hours before Trump’s announcement. The dip in prices stemmed from a glut of oil alongside relatively slow global economic growth, which has constricted demand for fossil fuels.

“Everybody and their grandmother is bearish on oil prices,” Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at the Oil Price Information Service, told ABC News.

The threatened blockade disrupted those price doldrums, at least to a minor degree, some experts said.

Venezuela has exported about 749,000 barrels per day this year, with at least half that oil going to China, according to data from Kpler. That oil output amounts to less than 1% of global supply.

The news caused a “knee-jerk reaction” in oil markets due to heightened uncertainty tied to the U.S.-Venezuela conflict, Christopher Tang, a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who studies supply chains, told ABC News. A continued standoff could push oil prices up to around $65 or $70 per barrel, but they’re unlikely to go much higher, Tang added.

“It’s not going to go up to $100 a barrel,” Tang said.

What could the threatened Venezuelan oil blockade mean for gas prices?
A jump in oil prices typically brings about an ensuing uptick in the cost of gasoline at the pump, some experts said, since crude oil makes up the key ingredient in auto fuel.

“The single most important price driver of gasoline is crude oil. As crude oil goes up, we expect gasoline to go up,” Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, told ABC News.

The average price of a gallon of gas stands at about $2.88, which marks a 5% decline from a year earlier, AAA data showed. Gas prices are hovering near their lowest level in four years due in part to the low cost of crude oil.

