The streaming service Max is changing its name back to HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery

Call me by my former name.

Warner Bros. Discovery is changing the name of its streaming service yet again.

The streaming platform originally launched with the name HBO Max in 2020. In a much-discussed move, executives decided to ditch the “HBO” and change the name of the service to Max in 2023.

Now, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav has announced that the company is changing the name again … this time back to HBO Max. The rebrand will take effect this summer.

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead,” Zaslav said.

The announcement came during the WBD Upfront presentation on Wednesday. Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max content, talked more about the rebrand while onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for,” Bloys said.

The service currently known as Max replaced a service called HBO Now, which encountered a name change to HBO Go. That means the name of the company’s streaming platform has changed from HBO Now to HBO Go to HBO Max to Max, before returning to HBO Max this summer.

Warner seems to acknowledge the humor in the situation. Their press packet announcing the change included a meme from Friends, with Ross Geller as Max declaring, “We were on a break!” to the Rachel Green representing HBO.

Simu Liu proposes to girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris: ‘I choose you forever and always’
Simu Liu proposes to girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris: ‘I choose you forever and always’
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Simu Liu is getting married.

The author and actor, who is known for his roles in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Barbie, proposed to girlfriend Allison Hsu over the weekend.

The duo shared photos from their picture-perfect proposal in Paris afterward.

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” Liu captioned an Instagram post Sunday.

The post included a photo of Liu kissing Hsu, with flowers all around them.

Hsu also shared a series of photos of her and Liu to Instagram on Sunday, in which she showed off her engagement ring.

“Us forever,” she captioned the post alongside three engagement ring and three white heart emojis.

One of the images shows the pair embracing in front of the the Eiffel Tower.

Liu made his red carpet debut with Hsu, a digital marketing director at Interscope Records, in December 2022 at the 20th annual Asian American Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Since then, Hsu has supported Liu at several red carpets, including the Barbie premiere in 2023 and the 96th Academy Awards last year.

Good Morning America has reached out to Liu’s representative for comment.

Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host final ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 shows
Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host final ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 shows
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live has set its final hosts for its landmark 50th season.

Walton Goggins and Scarlett Johansson will host the sketch comedy series for the last two shows of the season. Goggins is set to host the May 10 show with musical guest Arcade Fire while Johansson will host the May 17 finale episode with musical guest Bad Bunny.

As previously announced, Quinta Brunson will host the May 3 episode alongside musical guest Benson Boone.

Goggins makes his SNL debut as he hosts for the first time. This hosting gig comes after he’s finished a major role on season 3 of The White Lotus. Arcade Fire will give its sixth performance on the Studio 8H stage the same evening to promote the band’s upcoming album, Pink Elephant.

Johansson will mark her seventh time hosting SNL with her gig as host of the season finale. She is married to the show’s Weekend Update host, Colin Jost. Bad Bunny will mark his third performance on the program. He first appeared as a musical guest in 2021 and then pulled double duty as host and musical guest in October 2023.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 37th wedding anniversary
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 37th wedding anniversary
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are celebrating 37 years together.

The actors, both 68, shared Instagram tributes to one another on Wednesday.

“Happy 37th Anniversary my love!!!” Wilson captioned a photo of her and her husband bundled up in hats and jackets.

Hanks, meanwhile, shared a warm-weather selfie his wife took of them while out for a swim.

“37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. -Mr.THanks,” Hanks wrote, capitalizing the first two letters in “thanks” as a play on his own initials.

Back in 2013, Hanks opened up about his marriage to Wilson in a CNN interview, calling “every day” with her a “blast” and “fun.”

“I must say that when I met Rita, I thought, ‘Oh, this is what it’s supposed to be like when you are married to somebody,” Hanks said. “It’s supposed to be this carefree and easy and, you know, oddly enough, weighty.”

Over the years, Wilson has expressed her gratitude for Hanks as well, writing in a 2019 Instagram post that her song “The Spark” was inspired by her relationship with her husband.

“In any long term relationship, if you’re lucky, you started with a spark, that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love,” Wilson wrote in part. “Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you’ll always have a fire. I love you, Tom.”

Hanks and Wilson married on April 30, 1988, and share a blended family: their sons Chester “Chet” Marlon Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks, and Tom’s son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

