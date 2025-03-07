‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ ending with season 3

Courtesy of Apple TV

Season 2 of Apple TV’s Shrinking is coming to ﻿﻿an end, with its finale dropping on Christmas Day. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. But Damon admits he knew nothing about the show when producer Bill Lawrence pitched it to him.

“He was like, ‘Wanna come do this show?’ And I was just like, ‘What is it about?’ He’s like, ‘It’s about shrinks who don’t have their s*** together.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ He’s like, ‘Harrison Ford is in it.’ I was like, ‘Oh!’ And so I watched,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “I sat and I watched the first episode and I wound up watching the entire first season just in one sitting. And I was just like, I have to be a part of this show. And so I went and I went willingly. And I was just so happy. It was a great decision that I made.”

He adds working with Harrison was “everything that you’d imagine”: “He’s so professional. He’s so quick and he likes to laugh.” With that in mind, he made it his goal “to try and make him break character,” which he did a few times.

“He actually made me break several times, too,” Damon says. “So, yeah, it was fun. It was a lot of fun.”

He praises everyone on the cast, including Jason Segel, who he says “is amazing in the show”; Michael Urie, who is “crushing it”; and his “fave” Williams, noting, “That woman is just … perfect.”

“I’m just so happy to be a part of it because it’s just like you’re sitting there with some titans,” Damon says.

