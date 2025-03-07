‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ ending with season 3

We only have one more season at Cousins Beach. Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially conclude with season 3.
The show, based on Jenny Han’s trio of YA books, will debut its final season this July. It will continue to follow the love triangle of Lola Tung’s Belly and brothers Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, and Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno. Season 2 ended with Belly choosing Jeremiah.
The third season is based on the third book in Han’s series, We’ll Always Have Summer.
Cynthia Erivo is going from “Defying Gravity” to hosting The Tonys. The Oscar-nominated Wicked star and past Tony winner will be front and center at the June 8 ceremony, airing live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS …
The Last of Us season 2 has locked in a premiere date. The new season of the apocalyptic drama debuts Sunday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. According to the logline, “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” …
Daredevil: Born Again, debuting March 4 on Disney+, marks the return of Charlie Cox‘s blind superhero to the Marvel TV universe — and his super friends may follow. Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, tells Entertainment Weekly that they’re “very much exploring” bringing former Netflix series heroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist to Disney+ as well. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News …
Season 2 of Apple TV’s Shrinking is coming to an end, with its finale dropping on Christmas Day. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. But Damon admits he knew nothing about the show when producer Bill Lawrence pitched it to him.
“He was like, ‘Wanna come do this show?’ And I was just like, ‘What is it about?’ He’s like, ‘It’s about shrinks who don’t have their s*** together.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ He’s like, ‘Harrison Ford is in it.’ I was like, ‘Oh!’ And so I watched,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “I sat and I watched the first episode and I wound up watching the entire first season just in one sitting. And I was just like, I have to be a part of this show. And so I went and I went willingly. And I was just so happy. It was a great decision that I made.”
He adds working with Harrison was “everything that you’d imagine”: “He’s so professional. He’s so quick and he likes to laugh.” With that in mind, he made it his goal “to try and make him break character,” which he did a few times.
“He actually made me break several times, too,” Damon says. “So, yeah, it was fun. It was a lot of fun.”
He praises everyone on the cast, including Jason Segel, who he says “is amazing in the show”; Michael Urie, who is “crushing it”; and his “fave” Williams, noting, “That woman is just … perfect.”
“I’m just so happy to be a part of it because it’s just like you’re sitting there with some titans,” Damon says.
Paul Tazewell won best costume design for Wicked at the 2025 Oscars, a history-making win for the costume designer. He has become the first Black man to win in the category and the second Black person overall, following Ruth E. Carter‘s win for Black Panther and its sequel.
“This is absolutely astounding. Thank you, Academy, for this very significant honor,” he said while accepting his award. “I’m the first Black man to receive the costume design award for my work on Wicked. I’m so proud of this.”
He also thanked his family, the U.K., Jon M. Chu, Marc Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the rest of the Wicked cast, adding, “This is everything. … Thank you.”
Tazewell designed over 1,000 costumes for Wicked, including Glinda’s bubble dress and Elphaba’s black dress, per Variety.
“When I’m designing a film or production, awards are not my focus,” he previously told Town & Country. “It’s somewhere hovering, but not what I’m thinking about in terms of making the work happen.”
While on the red carpet, Tazewell reflected on the possibility of making history, telling ET, “It is so meaningful to think that I might be the first Black man to receive the Oscar for outstanding costume because it’s what I do. I mean, it’s what I’ve spent so much time developing, and to be honored in that way is again the highlight of my career.”
With an Oscar, Emmy and Tony under his belt, Tazewell is one award short of getting an EGOT.