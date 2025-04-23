‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ gets season 3 release date

Prime Video

This is 100% your release date, Connie baby.

Prime Video has announced the release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The third season of the teen romance series will premiere on July 16. All 11 episodes of the final season will release on subsequent Wednesdays throughout the summer.

A new poster for the series has also been revealed. The love triangle of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah is featured prominently on it. Lola Tung‘s Belly stands between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively. The poster features Jere kissing Belly on the cheek while Conrad looks on.

“We’ll always have summer,” the poster’s tagline reads.

The hit show is based on the bestselling books by Jenny Han, who also serves as the series’ showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. It tells the story of a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, and is “a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer,” according to its official synopsis.

Han, Tung, Briney and Casalengo collaborated on an Instagram post made by Prime Video announcing the season 3 release date. “Summer is for lovers,” the caption reads. “The final chapter begins July 16.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Robert Downey Jr. is ‘immersed’ in creating Doctor Doom, Russo Bros. say
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. is deep in preparation mode for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo tell Entertainment Tonight that the former Iron Man actor, who’ll be playing the villain Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is in the “very intense process” of developing the character.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe Russo said. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas … We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Downey’s surprise casting was announced at Comic-Con last year. He previously played Iron Man in 10 films, before being killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday also marks the Russo brothers’ return to the franchise after helming Endgame. They’ll also direct Doomsday’s follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is currently set for a May 2026 release.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Will Reeve retraces dad Christopher’s journey from Mexico to Alaska in new doc ‘Finding My Father’
ABC News Studios

Will Reeve: Finding My Father is now streaming on Hulu. It documents Christopher Reeve‘s son Will‘s journey as he recreates an expedition that his father undertook, shortly before he became paralyzed in a horse riding accident in 1995.

“My dad had been filming this documentary about gray whales in Alaska and Mexico just months before his accident, so the production team finished the film without him,” says Will, who’s now an ABC News correspondent. “We had it on VHS and I basically wore the tape out, watching it over and over again.”

“From that young age, I knew that I wanted to make a pilgrimage to see what my dad saw and do what he did,” he adds. 

For the documentary, Will managed to track down the sons of the men who were Christopher Reeve’s guides 30 years ago and had them do the same for him — fitting for a project whose “major throughline,” Will says, is “fathers and sons, parents and children, connections between generations, connections between man and nature.”

“Finding the sons was key to making this project sing,” he notes. “Because without them, it would have felt almost self-indulgent for me to just go on this cool expedition.”

But while retracing his dad’s footsteps, the greatest discovery Will made was the memories of the locals in Mexico and Alaska who remembered meeting Christopher Reeve, aka “Superman,” 30 years ago.

“Every one of them had a specific memory of encountering him, but they also had a specific memory of how he treated them,” Will notes. “And that was the most gratifying experience of it all: getting real world confirmation that my father was the type of man that I aspire to be.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal in ‘active denial’ over latest shocking episode
Liane Hentscher/HBO

(SPOILER ALERT) Just two episodes into season 2, The Last of Us shocked fans with a major character death on Sunday.

Much like in the video game on which the show is based, Pedro Pascal’s Joel meets his brutal end at the hands of Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, who’s hell-bent on revenge after Joel killed her father in the hospital rampage that ended season 1. Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, Joel’s surrogate daughter, witnesses the whole tragic scene.

In a new cover story with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal says shooting the death scene was “dreamlike” and he’s in “active denial” that his character is really dead.

“I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over,” he tells the mag. “I know that I’m forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on The Last of Us. And, no, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad.”

But before fans get too sad, Pascal’s Joel will still appear this season in flashbacks — some of those scenes were teased in the season 2 trailer. “We’ve shown that we screw around with time,” showrunner Craig Mazin tells EW. “So characters are gone but not forgotten, and sometimes they are remembered in interesting ways.”

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.