‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3: See 1st-look images of Belly, Jeremiah and more

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3: See 1st-look images of Belly, Jeremiah and more
Courtesy of Erika Doss/Prime Video

First-look images from the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been released.

Amazon Prime Video shared the season 3 images on Monday, featuring Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher and more.

The series follows Belly and the magic of her mom’s best friend’s beach house, where she spent every summer growing up with her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and childhood friends Jeremiah and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

The hit coming-of-age show follows Belly as she falls in love for the first time and finds herself caught in a love triangle with the Fisher boys.

Season 2 of the hit Prime Video show ended with Belly choosing Jeremiah over Conrad despite Conrad confessing his feelings for her. The second season also saw the trio come together to help save the summer beach house.

Monday’s first-look images show Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah on the beach with Steven and Taylor (Rain Spencer).

Another image shows Conrad in a white medical coat. Belly also appears in another image with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) in what appears to be an empty dorm room.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the book trilogy of the same name from Jenny Han, who is also known for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and the Netflix series XO, Kitty.

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will arrive in July 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kieran Culkin’s wife jokes about ’empty baby pacts’ he mentioned in Oscars speech
Kieran Culkin’s wife jokes about ’empty baby pacts’ he mentioned in Oscars speech
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin‘s wife Jazz Charton is poking fun at Culkin’s acceptance speech after he won the best supporting actor award at the 2025 Oscars.

On Tuesday, Charton joked about her role in motivating Culkin to his Oscar win after Culkin, in his acceptance speech, reminded his wife about her promise to have a fourth child with him if he won an Oscar.

“Okay okay hear me out – making empty baby pacts may seem foolish but it’s clearly been a great motivator,” Charton wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Would he have come this far if I hadn’t kept promising him more kids if he won awards?….. Probably. But who’s to say?…”

Charton posted the funny caption alongside images of her and her husband at the awards show.

In his speech on Sunday, Culkin, who brought home the best supporting actor award for his moving role in A Real Pain, said about a year ago, his wife told him they could have a third child after he won an award, though Culkin said that he really wanted four children.

“I turned to her and said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me — I swear to god this happened … and said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,” Culkin said onstage at the time, adding, “I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now.”

He finished his speech by speaking directly to his wife, who was sitting in the audience, saying, “I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

Culkin and Charton have been married since 2013. The couple currently have two children together.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Conan O’Brien on how he’s preparing to host the 2025 Oscars
Conan O’Brien on how he’s preparing to host the 2025 Oscars
ABC News

Conan O’Brien is prepping for his next big role: Oscars host.

The comedian sat down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night and said that anything is possible for his first time as the host.

“We polled America. I spent a lot of my own money polling Americans and saying, ‘Would you like to see Conan O’Brien sing and dance?’ Shocking response,” he said. “People don’t want it, which means I’ll probably try and do it. I like to be an irritant.”

“Let’s just say there are many possibilities … and …we’ll see what happens as we get closer,” he added. “And my involvement in the show could expand, it could contract. It’ll all depend on where we are then.”

As for poking fun at the celebrities in the audience that night, O’Brien jokingly said he’ll “go after the ones that have personally been cruel” to him over the years.

He added, “I’m paying people to create moments.”

“I’m going to have a lot of fake moments that I can react to and people can say, ‘Wow, Conan is a genius. How did he see that coming?'” he continued. “And then later on, I’m giving Tom Hanks $300 in the parking lot.”

On a more serious note, O’Brien also talked about how he and producers are carefully crafting the show, which will take place just two months after wildfires devastated parts of Southern California, killing 29 people and destroying thousands of homes and buildings.

“L.A. has just been through this traumatic experience,” he said. “There’s a lot that’s happening nationally that people are very tense about and it changes day to day. And so my job right now with my writers is to create possibilities.”

The 2025 Oscars air March 2 on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Disney, Pixar announce ‘Coco 2’ will arrive in 2029
Disney, Pixar announce ‘Coco 2’ will arrive in 2029
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The universe of Coco is expanding.

Disney and Pixar are developing the sequel Coco 2, CEO Bob Iger announced during the Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” Iger said. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

The original team behind the first film will reunite to create the sequel, which is set to release in 2029. Director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina, along with producer Mark Nielsen, are all slated to return to further tell the story of the Rivera family.

The original Coco film debuted in movie theaters in 2017 and grossed over $800 million at the global box office. It won the Oscars for best animated feature film and best original song for “Remember Me.”

Coco tells the story of 12-year-old boy Miguel, who dreams of becoming a musician even though his family carries a generations-old ban on music. Miguel journeys to the Land of the Dead to uncover the true story of his family’s history.

Pixar also shared the news to its social media accounts on Thursday.

“Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2 is officially coming to theaters in 2029,” the company’s post on the social platform X reads.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.