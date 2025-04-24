‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 teaser trailer debuts with two Taylor Swift songs

Erika Doss

Belly is torn between love being burnin’ red and golden in the official teaser trailer for season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Two Taylor Swift songs play throughout the new teaser for the upcoming season, which starts streaming the first of its 11 episodes July 16 on Prime Video.

The beginning of the teaser trailer finds Lola Tung‘s Belly Conklin happily in love with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Fisher, played by Gavin Casalegno. The song “Daylight” from Swift’s album Lover plays over a montage of their relationship, which features cute couple activities like a movie night out by the pool at the Cousins Beach house and feeding each other while sharing lunch in the dining hall at college.

As the “Daylight” lyric “I once believed love would be burnin’ red, but it’s golden,” plays, the trailer shifts. Suddenly, Belly stands by a door as her former boyfriend and Jeremiah’s brother, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), walks in. It’s noticeably winter. He holds a candy cane in his mouth as Swift’s song “Red” from the corresponding album begins. Only one lyric from the song plays: “Loving him was red” Swift sings over the intense moment.

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty begins with a time jump. “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah,” according to the official synopsis. “Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the bestselling book series by Jenny Han, who also serves as showrunner and an executive producer. 

Innie and Outie characters are ‘on a collision course’ in new episode of Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’
Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and Adam Scott in ‘Severance,’ now streaming on Apple TV+.

(SPOILER ALERT)  Episode six of Severance season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+, and it offers further developments in the relationships between characters whose Innie and Outie worlds have been colliding all season.

Severance follows workers at the mysterious Lumon Industries who’ve voluntarily undergone a “severance” —while at work, they have no knowledge or memory of their non-work lives and vice versa. But this season, we’ve seen crossover between the “Innies” — the workers — and their “Outies,” i.e. who they are in the “real world.”

Zach Cherry‘s Dylan has gotten a chance to meet his Outie’s wife, who he didn’t know existed until season 1’s finale. Their relationship progresses in episode six, and Cherry tells ABC Audio it’s a “unique story.”

“There’s this almost love triangle with one guy and his wife and his Innie and his Outie,” he says. “It was also a lot of fun to learn more about Dylan on the outside world and then watch how the Innie learning about himself affects him on the inside. … It was great to get to kind of open that up this season.”

Episode six also brings developments in the “love triangle” between Adam Scott‘s Mark S. and Britt Lower‘s  dual role of Helly and her Outie, Helena Eagan, daughter of Lumon’s CEO.

Lower tells ABC Audio that Helena’s unexpected behavior this season toward Mark is easier to understand when you see her with her father, as we did in season 1.

“I think a lot can be extrapolated from that relationship and how isolating Helena’s upbringing must have been,” she notes. “Being indoctrinated by this company that has almost cult-like rituals.”

“It makes a lot of sense that her Innie, her inner child, would have this kind of really alive rebellion within her,” she adds. “And that the two sides of them are now on a collision course.”

In brief: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 adds six to cast and more
In brief: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 adds six to cast and more

Season 2 of The Last of Us has filled out more of its supporting cast. Variety first reported that Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke and Noah Lamanna are joining the show for the second season. While Pantoliano, Burke and Lamanna are playing characters who originated in the video game of the same name, Ubach, Ahlers and Park are playing characters who were created for the show …

Sam Worthington will star in an upcoming Netflix limited series called I Will Find You. Deadline reports the eight-episode series is based on Harlan Coben‘s bestselling novel of the same name and is the first greenlighted U.S. adaptation of a Coben book under his exclusive deal with Netflix …

Matthew Modine is entering the Monsterverse. He is the latest actor to join the next theatrical Legendary film based around the monsters Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a world-ending threat, Deadline reports. Modine joins previously announced stars Dan Stevens, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell and Delroy Lindo

We now have an airdate for the 2025 Emmys. CBS and the Television Academy announced that the 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast on Sept. 14 on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ …

Road to the Oscars 2025: Fun facts about this year’s nominees
Road to the Oscars 2025: Fun facts about this year’s nominees

The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, and with this group of nominations comes a bunch of interesting facts. Here’s a look at some fun facts about this season’s crop of nominees.

Wicked and Emilia Pérez are both nominated for best picture, marking the first time since 1968 that two musicals have been nominated in the category. It’s also only the second time ever two musicals received 10 or more nominations in the same year — Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 noms, while Wicked earned 10. Wicked is also the first film to receive 10 nominations without a best director or writing nomination.

Speaking of Emilia Pérez, much has been said about its star and best actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón, primarily about her controversial posts on the social platform X in which she expressed views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars. The actress made history with her nomination, becoming the first openly trans person to be nominated for an acting Oscar. Despite the controversy, Gascón will attend the ceremony, with Netflix agreeing to pay the expenses.

The Fernanda Torres-starring I’m Still Here is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for best picture, as well as the first from any South American country in the category. If Torres wins best actress, she will become the first Latina best actress winner. Her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, was nominated in the same category in 1999 for her performance in Central Station, which was also directed by I’m Still Here helmer Walter Salles. Montenegro was the first Brazilian to receive an Academy Award nomination for acting, making Torres the second.

Finally, former Succession co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are both nominated in the best supporting actor category for their work in A Real Pain and The Apprentice, respectively. The first-time Oscar nominees, who played brothers Roman and Kendall Roy in all four seasons of Succession, are up for roles in their first major films since they finished making the HBO series. They frequently found themselves competing with each other for an award in the same Emmys category, with Strong taking home outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2020 and Culkin winning the category in 2024.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

