‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star Christopher Briney joins ‘Hacks’ season 5

Christopher Briney and Jean Smart in ‘Hacks’ season 5. (Kenny Laubbacher)

The autumn he joined Hacks.

Christopher Briney has joined the season 5 cast of the Emmy-winning series Hacks. The new season of the HBO Max original comedy is currently in production.

While details about Briney’s character remain under wraps, HBO has released a photo of him on set with the show’s star Jean Smart. The photo finds Briney and Smart embracing with wide smiles. Briney’s character wears a mostly unbuttoned shirt with gold details and black jeans. The opened shirt shows off several tattoos on his chest.

Briney is known for his role as Conrad Fisher in the hit Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show finished its three-season run on Sept. 17, although a feature-length film has been announced and will serve as a direct continuation of the show’s series finale.

Along with Smart, the season 5 cast of Hacks includes Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo.

Downs created and showruns Hacks with Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. The show was renewed for season 5 ahead of its season 4 finale back in May.

At the time, Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, said in a press release, “Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time. We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew.”

‘One Battle After Another’ wins the box office with .4 million
‘One Battle After Another’ main poster (Alon Amir)

Paul Thomas Anderson‘s One Battle After Another topped the box office this weekend, taking in $22.4 million.

The comedy action thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon‘s 1990 novel Vineland, about a former revolutionary living off the grid who is forced out of hiding when his enemy resurfaces.

Coming at number two this week is the children’s film Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie with $13.7 million. The week’s only other new release to crack the top 10 is the horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, coming in at number five with $5.9 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. One Battle After Another — $22.4 million
2. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — $13.7 million
3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie – Infinity Castle — $7.1 million
4. The Conjuring: Last Rites — $6.86 million 
5. The Strangers: Chapter 2 — $5.9 million
6. Him — $3.65 million
7. The Long Walk — $3.4 million
8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — $3.3 million
9. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2/Spider-Man 3 — $2.25 million
10. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — $1.25 million

‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ coming in summer 2027
David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the Superman sequel release date.

DC Studios head James Gunn has announced that the film Man of Tomorrow, which will serve as a sequel to his movie Superman, arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

The writer-director shared the news in a post on Instagram Wednesday. The post featured an original image of Superman and Lex Luther drawn by the artist Jim Lee.

“Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” he captioned his post.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, who portrayed Superman and Lex Luthor in this summer’s hit film, are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel. Both actors also shared art of Superman and Lex Luthor to their Instagram pages to announce the news.

On Corenswet’s post, Gunn commented, “See you soon!!” He wrote, “See you on set in not too long!” in the comment section of Hoult’s post.

DC Studios’ next film, Supergirl, arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. The studio is also set to go into production on Clayface, which currently has a release date of Sept. 11, 2026.

Along with Corenswet and Hoult, Gunn’s Superman starred Rachel BrosnahanWendell Pierce and Skyler Gisondo.

