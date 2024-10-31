‘The Traitors’ returns to Peacock for season 3 in January

With a new Emmy trophy under its sporran, the reality series phenomenon The Traitors is returning to Peacock for a third season on Jan. 9. 

Host Alan Cumming returns to lead a new all-star cast for the third go-round, which will pit 21 new players against each other in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, with a grand prize of $250,000 at stake. 

The contestants are divided into two groups: the Faithful and the Traitors, the latter of whom are secretly selected with the mission of “murdering” each Hopeful one by one under the cover of darkness and claiming the prize for themselves.

“[B]ut if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize,” the producers tease. 

Here are the contestants for the forthcoming season: 

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)
Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Britney Haynes (Big Brother)
Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)
Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
Ciara Miller (Summer House)
Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)
Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)
Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)
Jeremy Collins (Survivor)
Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal)
Nikki Garcia (Professional wrestler)
Rob Mariano (Survivor Deal or No Deal Island)
Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
Sam Asghari (Actor & model)
Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)
Tony Vlachos (Survivor)
Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix reportedly wants a bite of ‘Hot Ones’
Sean Evans – Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Netflix is reportedly looking for a little spice: Variety says the streamer is looking to join forces with BuzzFeed to air live installments of First We Feast’s smash chicken wing eating show Hot Ones. 

The pop culture website owns the meme-generating hit series, which can be seen on YouTube.

According to the trade, the deal is in the early stages, but it would bring to the streamer a live version of the series that has host Sean Evans taking the Gauntlet of Death hot sauce challenge with various celebrities.

Evans and company have chowed down — and created viral interview moments — with celebrities ranging from Conan O’Brien to Gordon Ramsay to Sydney Sweeney, and made meme stars out of Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba and more thanks to their reactions to the spicy stuff. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reality Roundup: Brittany Cartwright responds to Jax Taylor’s error, ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ cast
Reality Roundup: Brittany Cartwright responds to Jax Taylor’s error, ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ cast

The Valley (Bravo)
Brittany Cartwright has responded to her estranged husband’s errors in his response to her divorce filing. On Wednesday, Jax Taylor submitted a response to the petition to divorce without help from legal advisers. The handwritten document included the incorrect statement that the pair were not legally married and included an incorrect timeline of their relationship. “We are legally married,” Cartwright commented under a post from E! News. “I’m guessing paperwork is hard for some people.”

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)
It’s not Christmastime without a Hallmark movie marathon. You can’t have one of those films without a hunky leading man, and now Hallmark is launching its first-ever reality competition series centered around finding the perfect holiday hunk. The show, called Finding Mr. Christmas, puts 10 aspiring actors up against each other to test their acting skills and holiday spirit. Entertainment Weekly revealed the cast on Thursday. The winner of the show will nab a leading role in the upcoming Hallmark Channel film Happy Howlidays.

The Hills (MTV)
Jason Wahler is about to become a father for the third time. The Hills star is expecting his third child with his wife, Ashley Wahler, he confirmed to People. The couple got married in 2013 and have two other children, a daughter, Delilah Ray, and a son, Wyatt Ragle.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tempers flare in exclusive look at 1st scene from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21
Tempers flare in exclusive look at 1st scene from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21
ABC

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is finally here, and Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive preview of the new season Thursday morning.

The dramatic opening scene of the season’s first episode, which airs Thursday night on ABC, will leave fans waiting anxiously for the plot to unfold.

The new season picks up in the aftermath of the season 20 finale, with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) trading barbs with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who is standing up for the interns.

“I can have all of you replaced by tomorrow,” Catherine tells the group.

“What about me? Can you replace me?” Miranda says as she walks into the scene.

Catherine stands her ground, saying, “Do you know how many doctors I have replaced in my career? Your rejects can stay, but your salary will pay for the lawyers who will fix their mistakes. You’re done here, Dr. Bailey. Goodbye.”

Miranda isn’t going without a fight, though, as she tells the boss, “I refuse to allow my job to be taken by someone who only operates on spite and greed. You don’t see faces, you see dollars.”

Catherine retorts that Miranda’s leadership is costing her money, and the scene ends with Miranda reminding Catherine that “this profession is a calling — not a business.”

A synopsis for the episode, which is titled “If Walls Could Talk,” teases more drama ahead for our favorite TV doctors.

“After firing some of Grey Sloan’s best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia’s research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past,” the synopsis reads.

This season will also see the return of Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron and Jesse Williams as Catherine’s son Jackson Avery.

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.