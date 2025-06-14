‘The Traitors’ season 4 cast includes Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch from ‘Love Island USA’

‘The Traitors’ season 4 cast includes Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch from ‘Love Island USA’
NBCUniversal

The cast for season 4 of The Traitors has been revealed.

Peacock announced the competitors in the upcoming season of the show on Friday. Among the reality TV stars and notable figures cast in the season are Donna “Mama” Kelce, Love Island USA star Rob Rausch and Big Brother winner Ian Terry.

Host Alan Cumming returns to host the all-star season 4, which includes members of the Real Housewives franchise, former Survivor and Big Brother players, actors and athletes.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, Caroline Stanbury, former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood, Dorinda Medley, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Kristen Kish, Rob Cesternino, Lisa Rinna, Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins, Michael Rapaport, Monét X Change, Natalie Anderson, Porsha Williams, Ron Funches, Stephen Colletti, Tara Lipinski, Tiffany Mitchell and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho make up the rest of the season 4 cast.

The Traitors has already been renewed for a fifth season. Its third season, which debuted on Jan. 9, premiered as the #1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. The show also won two Emmys for its second season.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical
Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical
Buena Vista/Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Lena Dunham to bring 10 Things I Hate About You to the stage as a Broadway musical.

Carly will be composing the score along with Grammy winner Ethan Gruska, with Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang writing the book.

The musical is based on the 1999 teen classic starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, which itself was a retelling of William Shakespeare’s play The Taming of the Shrew. The film famously had its own iconic musical moment with a scene of Ledger performing the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio tune “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” on the school bleachers.

This will be Dunham’s debut on a Broadway creative team. Carly previously made her Broadway debut as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2014.

An opening date for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ariana Madix stars in ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 teaser trailer
Ariana Madix stars in ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 teaser trailer
Ben Symons/Peacock

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa! It’s the Love Island USA teaser trailer.

Season 7 of the hit reality dating competition show will premiere on Peacock on June 3. New episodes of the show will drop every single day of the week expect on Wednesdays.

Ariana Madix will return to host the show for season 7, while Iain Stirling is set to once again serve as the narrator.

This season “will introduce a brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests,” according to its official description.

Viewers will once again be able to influence what happens on the show by voting for their favorite couples on the Love Island USA app. This means fans will participate in determining which Islanders will recouple, who gets to stay in the villa and who will be sent home heartbroken.

In the teaser, Madix sits in front of Stirling, who is dressed as a fortune teller.

“I need to know, the upcoming season of Love Island USA, what do you see?” Madix says.

The pair look into a heart-shaped crystal ball, where they find Madix dressed to the nines and quick glances at new Islanders.

“Safe to say this season’s looking pretty good,” Madix says.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. Peacock has greenlit a spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Fan favorites Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Serena Page, among other stars from season 6, will appear as part of the spinoff’s cast.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michelle Williams gets emotional discussing Heath Ledger and their daughter
Michelle Williams gets emotional discussing Heath Ledger and their daughter
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Williams is opening up about her memories of her late partner Heath Ledger.

During Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Williams, who shares daughter Matilda with the late actor, reflected on their time together after Shepard shared his own memories of Ledger.

Williams and Ledger began dating after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004 and welcomed Matilda in 2005. After three years together, the couple split in 2007.

Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008, just months after he and Williams parted ways.

“I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly,” Shepard recalled during Monday’s podcast episode. “This is one of the most special boys I’ve ever met, and I [could] feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special.”

Williams, becoming emotional, responded, “So special, so special. Thank god there’s Matilda.”

When Shepard described Ledger as “this heart here that’s just leaking out everywhere,” Williams agreed.

“Yeah, an incredible sensitivity,” she said.

Williams has spoken about her relationship with Ledger previously, stating in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that she felt “radical acceptance” from Ledger.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'” she said at the time.

In addition to Matilda, Williams is also a mother to three children with director Thomas Kail, according to People.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.