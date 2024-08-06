The US economy has defied recession forecasts for years. Is this time different?

Andrew Brookes/Getty Images, STOCK

(NEW YORK) — A worldwide selloff jolted markets on Monday in the aftermath of a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report that elicited fear of an economic recession.

Japan’s main Nikkei 225 stock index dropped more than 12%, its worst day of trading since 1987. Each of the major U.S. stock indexes plummeted more than 2%.

Nvidia, a chipmaker that had helped catapult market gains so far this year, dropped as much as 14% before recovering some of those losses.

Renewed warnings of an imminent recession arrive after years of doomsday forecasts that stretch back to the staggering rise of inflation three years ago. So far, the U.S. has defied alarm and sustained solid growth, proving many analysts wrong.

Economists who spoke to ABC News disagreed about whether current economic conditions warrant serious concern about a possible recession or foretell resilience of the kind that has followed previous bouts of uncertainty.

Some analysts voiced optimism, pointing to continued economic growth and a tendency for markets to overreact in the face of negative news. Others cautioned of a monthslong labor market cooldown that indicates wider economic weakness and a potential downturn.

“You can see the probability of a recession moving slightly higher, but for me it’s nowhere near the level at which you jump out of the window because the house is burning,” Olu Sonola, the head of U.S. regional economics at Fitch Ratings, told ABC News. “You can still safely take the elevator or the stairs.”

The stock market downswing was set off by a disappointing jobs report on Friday. Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.

The unemployment rate has soared this year from 3.7% to 4.3%. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.

Some economists have doubted whether the trend signals a recession in this case. That’s because the rising unemployment rate owes more to an increase in eligible workers that has expanded the labor pool rather than layoffs that have reduced the number of people with jobs.

The labor market is still growing and the unemployment rate remains at a historically low level.

“I still think we’re in the soft-landing stage,” Stephan Weiler, a professor of economics at Colorado State University and a former Fed research officer, told ABC News, predicting an outcome in which inflation returns to normal and the economy averts a recession.

“Some people expected this recession two years ago or more, and it still hasn’t come about,” Weiler added.

Some economists rebutted that rosy outlook, however. Nancy Lazar, chief global economist at investment firm Piper Sandler, said the uptick in the unemployment rate marks a key piece of evidence indicating a recession will take place before the end of the year.

“It wasn’t just a one-month number,” Lazar said, referring to the jobs report on Friday. “This has been a rising trend.”

The recent labor market cooldown took hold roughly two years after the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March 2022 as part of an effort to dial back inflation. On average, Lazar said, the economy dips into a recession two-and-a-half years after the Fed begins a series of rate hikes.

“We’ve been expecting a recession to unfold,” Lazar added, acknowledging that Piper Sandler had previously forecasted a recession as early as the end of 2023. The firm had erred in part because it underestimated the staying power of pandemic-era government stimulus, she said.

“We’re now at the highest risk of the economy moving into a recession,” she added.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs economists raised the probability of a U.S. recession in the next year from 15% to 25%.

The market downturn has triggered calls for a large interest rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting in September. Some investors have voiced an even more urgent request for a rare emergency rate cut as soon as this week.

In theory, interest rate cuts would ease borrowing fees, unleash consumer demand and business investment and help the economy avert a downturn.

Economists, however, said an interest rate cut likely would not help the economy avoid an imminent recession, since rate changes typically affect the economy only after a period of several months.

Pointing to the market drop-off on Monday, economists said investors have a track record of overreacting to emerging trends in the economy. But, experts added, market swings can help bring about a recession anyway.

“Markets always tend to overreact to the upside and overreact to the downside,” said Sonola, adding that market sentiment may in turn weigh on business investment and economic activity. “It can be a self-reinforcing feedback loop.”

Spirit Airlines adapts to stay afloat: What to know about new changes
A Spirit Airlines takes off from Oakland International Airport on May 06, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Spirit Airlines is shifting gears from its famously no-frills service to offer new fare options that include premium seats, carry-on baggage, Wi-Fi and even snacks.

The ultra-low-cost Florida-based carrier announced “a significant transformation” to its pricing structure on Tuesday with new ticketing bundles and more perks for passengers.

“We’re unveiling a new era in Spirit’s history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we’ve offered before,” Ted Christie, Spirit’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Christie said the changes were a result of customer feedback from guests who want “choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value.”

The changes come on the heels of a similar announcement from Southwest Airlines earlier this month. The Dallas-based budget carrier said it would add assigned seats and a premium cabin, promising full details to come in September at the company’s investor day.

What to know about new changes on Spirit Airlines

Starting mid-August, Spirit Airlines will offer four new flexible travel options for travelers to choose from that range from elevated to economical, all without change or cancel fees: Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy and Go.

Go Big includes a Big Front Seat, which has extra legroom, a wider seat, additional cushioning and no middle seat; snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages; one carry-on bag and one checked bag; priority check-in and boarding; and streaming access with high-speed Wi-Fi.

Go Comfy offers increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority boarding, a snack and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Go Savvy gives passengers the choice between one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking.

Go, the airline’s base-level fare, provides options to purchase trip extras after booking including checked bags, standard seat selection, Wi-Fi, and snacks and beverages.

Travelers will be able to book the new options online at checkout starting Aug. 16 with the new guest experience changes rolling out by Aug. 27, 2024.

Priority check-in

Starting Aug. 27, passengers who purchase the Go Big fare class — or are Free Spirit Gold members or Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders — will be able to use a dedicated priority check-in line to access the first available ticket counter agent. The new lines will roll out at more than 20 airports.

Enhanced boarding experience

Spirit’s redesigned boarding process will have five groups with priority boarding available to Go Big and Go Comfy fare-classes, Free Spirit Gold and Silver members, Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders and active-duty U.S. service members, plus spouses and children who are traveling with that service member.

Expanding guest benefits, flexibility

The airline now offers no change or cancellation fees for all guests, regardless of ticket type, a checked bag weight allowance up to 50 pounds, and extended future travel voucher expiration, now up to 12 months.

Why Nvidia’s stock price has dropped
Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — When artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company last week — surpassing household names like Apple and Microsoft — the moment appeared to be a declaration of victory for the AI boom on Wall Street.

Over the next three trading days, however, Nvidia shares plummeted 13%. The company lost more than $500 billion in value and plopped down to third place among the largest firms.

Rather than a rebuke of AI or Nvidia, the extraordinary losses amounted to a routine selloff on a massive scale as traders sought to cash in on some of the gains made by the chipmaker during its meteoric rise, market analysts told ABC News.

Analysts differed on whether the recent slide offers a worthwhile opportunity for investors to buy the stock at a favorable price.

“It’s normal to see stocks take a breath,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at trading firm Interactive Broker, told ABC News. “What’s abnormal is that Nvidia went so far and so long without taking a breath.”

It’s difficult to overstate the success that Nvidia enjoyed prior to its recent decline. The California-based company, which sells the majority of computer chips behind new AI products like ChatGPT, saw its stock soar nearly 700% in two years.

Even when accounting for the recent decline, shares of Nvidia have climbed nearly 150% since the outset of 2024.

After a prolonged ascent, stocks often fall victim to a phenomenon called profit-taking, when traders sell off some of their shares to lock in the returns. In this case, analysts said, that routine pullback was larger than one might expect because the preceding rise had been unusually steep.

“It’s not normal to have a stock go up this dramatically,” Sosnick said. “As a result, when it’s due for a little bout of profit taking, that will be abnormal, too.”

Ivan Feinseth, a market analyst at Tigress Financial, agreed. “The stock has had a huge run,” Feinseth told ABC News. “Some people who are more short-term oriented feel it’s time to take a profit.”

While citing a trend tied to market behavior rather than business performance, the analysts dismissed the notion of newfound weakness in the AI sector or Nvidia.

In an earnings release last month, the company reported $26 billion in revenue, which marked a staggering increase of 262% over the previous year. Profits jumped more than 600% over that same period.

In March, the company announced its latest and most powerful chip, Blackwell. Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI are among a who’s who of major tech firms set to adopt the new technology, Nvidia said in a statement.

“It’s Nvidia’s world — everyone else is paying,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, told ABC News.

Despite their agreement on the cause of the stock decline, analysts differed in their assessment of whether the current moment offers a chance for investors to jump into the stock.

Feinseth encouraged investors to buy into the stock, since he expects the dip to draw renewed interest in the company and send the price higher. “This is a stock that everybody wants to own and everybody is going to react to buying any selloff,” he said.

Early trading on Tuesday appeared to confirm that view. By noon, the stock had risen almost 5%, recovering much of what it had lost in recent days.

“This was just a small bump,” Ives said.

Sosnick, by contrast, cautioned against buying Nvidia shares unless the price falls further. Otherwise, he added, the relatively modest potential gains do not outweigh the risk of continued volatility.

“The stock is not super expensive but nor is it particularly cheap,” Sosnick said.

Crypto is here to stay, but don’t trust its get-rich-quick persona, author says
We Are/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Writer, entrepreneur, and influencer Nathaniel “Nat” Eliason sat down with ABC News to discuss his new book, “Crypto Confidential: Winning and Losing Millions in the New Frontier of Finance.”

Eliason needed to make money quickly, so he turned to the most promising get-rich-quick opportunity at the time, crypto. By 2022, he was deeply involved in the world of cryptocurrency.

As a self-taught programmer, Eliason’s journey was a roller-coaster of earning and losing millions of dollars, a testament to his determination and resourcefulness. His new book lays out his learning journey and is a source of inspiration for others.

Eliason talked about the good, bad, and ugly in his cryptocurrency journey.

ABC NEWS: In 2021, writer and entrepreneur Nat Eliason was unemployed with a baby on the way. He needed a quick way to make money and as much as possible, so Nat turned to the most promising get-rich-quick opportunity of the time: crypto. By 2022, Nat was deep inside the world of crypto as a self-taught programmer who earned and lost millions of dollars. He shares his journey in a new book, “Crypto Confidential: Winning and Losing Millions in the New Frontier of Finance. “

Joining us now, Nat Eliason. Thank you so much for being here tonight. We really appreciate it.

NAT: Yeah, thank you so much for having me on.

ABC NEWS: Nat, I want to get straight to it because I have a lot of questions. Your journey into the world of crypto began as a need for financial security. How did it go? Give me the good, bad and ugly as quickly as you can.

NAT: Well, it started where a lot of people’s journey started then. Trying to day trade Dogecoin on my phone after seeing Elon Musk and whoever else talking about it online and, in the span of a year, it went from moving around a couple hundred or a couple thousand dollars to looking at my, at least my paper amount of crypto that I had. And seeing that it had passed over $10 million and did not get nearly all of that, any most of it back out. But to see that kind of rise and fall in such a short time period was a pretty, pretty wild experience.

ABC NEWS: You write, “Getting rich is a long, slow, steady process. Get a job. Do your work. Get promoted. Invest in your 401 K. But what if there were a faster way?” In today’s economic climate, we all know this is all we’re talking about as we creep closer to the election. There are a lot of families struggling out there, and a lot of people that are going to be saying, like, I would like a really quick way to get rich. Did your experiences in the crypto world shape your views on the conventional path to financial success?

NAT: It definitely shaped my views on how appealing the get-rich-quick idea is, and how deceptive it can be. Something I share a lot in the book are the many ways that the game is rigged against you behind the scenes. If your goal is to try to make as much money as fast as possible, try to follow in the footsteps of people that you see on Twitter or on other social media sharing their wins. And it really gave me a lot more respect for trying to actually get good at a skill, make money slower, be more patient with it, because often when you get really quick wins, they disappear just as quickly.

ABC NEWS: So then to follow up on that, I mean, would you recommend this to the average person? I mean, you know, if I’m having a conversation with my mom this afternoon, do I need to tell her: ‘Let’s let’s talk about crypto’?

NAT: I definitely believe that crypto is going to become a larger and larger part of our financial and tech lives, but a lot of it will be in the background. It certainly won’t be a day trading Dogecoin on your phone. I think that the big ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum are going to slowly continue to become more relevant in our day-to-day lives.

ABC NEWS: And we know the first tip you’re going to give people is to read your book before starting to invest and look down these different avenues. But can you give us some more practical steps for the average people, myself included, when you’re talking about the crypto space or places like this.

NAT: I think that, on the one level, if you’re just looking at it financially, then you don’t have to overthink it, right? Bitcoin and Ethereum have kind of been the big ones. They’ve been here for the longest. And right now you can buy the Bitcoin ETF in your Vanguard account or one of your other trading accounts. And Ethereum will be able to do that soon, too. So you don’t have to overthink that side of it. But what I would encourage people to do is to look into some of the technology that’s being built, not just whatever crazy coin is going up 1,000%, because there are really cool, new tools being built like some of these stablecoins as new payment rails instead of credit cards and things like that. That could be really interesting parts of our financial life in the future.

ABC NEWS: All right. I love it. Thank you so much Nat for joining us. “Crypto Confidential: Winning and Losing Millions in the New Frontier of Finance” is now available for purchase. Check it out.

