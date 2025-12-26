The US stories everyone was talking about in 2025

The US stories everyone was talking about in 2025

Karen Read confers with defense attorneys Robert Alessi, left, and Elizabeth Little on June 9, 2025. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — This year was full of first-of-its-kind stories that got Americans talking. Here’s a look back at some of the most talked about U.S. stories of 2025 outside of politics, from the Los Angeles wildfires to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial.

LA wildfires

The Palisades and Eaton fires erupted in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7. With severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds fueling the flames, the fires spread quickly, killing at least 29 people and wiping out thousands of homes in the densely populated neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

In October, Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested for allegedly igniting a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades on Jan. 1 — a fire that prosecutors say eventually became the Palisades Fire. Rinderknecht, a former Pacific Palisades resident, has pleaded not guilty to arson affecting property, timber set afire and destruction of property.

3 back-to-back plane crashes

On Jan. 29, an American Airlines regional jet was on approach to Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when it collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, sending both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River.

All 64 people on board the plane and all three soldiers on the helicopter were killed.

The collision marked the nation’s first major commercial airline crash since 2009.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not released its final report, which will determine the probable cause of the crash, but investigators said during a July hearing that the Black Hawk pilots likely didn’t know how high they were flying or how close they were to the plane due to faulty altimeters inside the aircraft. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters, “It’s possible there was zero pilot error here.” 

After the crash, Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation called the ROTOR Act. The law would require nearly all aircraft to transmit Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B), a system which allows aircraft to transmit their location to other aircraft as well as air traffic controllers. It would also close a loophole that allows military aircraft to operate without ADSB-Out. The ROTOR Act is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

The NTSB is expected to reveal the probable cause and its recommendations in late January.

Just two days after the D.C. crash, a medical transport jet crashed in Philadelphia. The jet, which was carrying a child and her mother along with four other people, was in the air for less than a minute after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. All six people on board, as well as one person on the ground, were killed. The NTSB has not released a cause.

Then on Feb. 17, a Delta plane crashed and overturned during landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. All 80 people on board survived. Twenty-one passengers were injured, including two seriously injured.

A report released in March found that the right main landing gear broke and collapsed on impact as the plane landed at a high descent rate. Once the right main landing gear collapsed, the wing hit the runway, sprayed fuel and caused a fire. The Transportation Board of Canada has not yet released a probable cause for this crash.

Gene Hackman and his wife die in their home

When actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home during a Feb. 26 welfare check, their causes of death were not immediately clear, which sparked national intrigue.

In March, investigators announced that Arakawa, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease transmitted through rodent urine, droppings or saliva, officials said.

Hackman, 95, who died of cardiovascular and Alzheimer’s disease, was likely home with his deceased wife for one week before he died, officials said. Arakawa died around Feb. 12, while Hackman died around Feb. 18, officials said.

Hackman “was in an advanced state of Alzheimer’s, and it’s quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased,” an investigator said.

One of the couple’s three dogs was also found dead in a crate during the welfare check. The dog likely died of dehydration and starvation, a report found.

Karen Read’s trial

On June 18, a Massachusetts jury found Karen Read not guilty of murdering her Boston police officer boyfriend, ending a criminal case that gripped the nation’s attention.

While Read was acquitted of the most serious charges — including second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene after an accident resulting in death — the jury did find her guilty of operating under the influence of liquor. The judge immediately sentenced her to one-year probation, the standard for a first-time offense.

The first criminal case against Read ended in a mistrial last year.

Prosecutors alleged Read hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car outside the home of a fellow police officer after a night of heavy drinking in 2022 and then left him to die there during a blizzard. The defense had argued that Read’s vehicle did not hit O’Keefe and instead said O’Keefe was attacked by a dog and beaten by other people who were in the house before he was thrown outside in the snow to die.

Texas flooding

In the early hours of July 4, heavy rain inundated Texas’ Hill Country region, quickly sparking catastrophic flooding.

Over 130 people were killed, including at least 117 in Kerr County, officials said. More than two dozen of the victims were from Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls sleepaway camp in Kerr County.

Some state leaders and environmental experts told ABC News in July that a number of the cabins were in known flood zones and close proximity to the river, according to officials and FEMA’s road maps.

In September, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law three bills aimed at improving the safety of camps in Texas and protecting Texans from future flooding events, after parents of Camp Mystic flooding victims advocated before the state legislature for better safety measures.

In October, legislative committees were formed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dustin Burrows to investigate the flooding. No investigative findings have been announced as of December.

In November, a slew of wrongful death cases were filed against Camp Mystic on behalf of many of the parents who lost their children. The families previously criticized Camp Mystic’s decision to reopen one of its campsites next year. 

In a December letter to parents, Camp Mystic officials said they plan to implement safety measures that are not only in compliance of the new camp safety laws, but “exceed their requirements.” The camp’s partial reopening is slated for summer 2026.

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty

Weeks before Bryan Kohberger was set to go on trial for the 2022 quadruple homicides at the University of Idaho, Kohberger admitted to the crimes at a change of plea hearing in July.

At sentencing, Kohberger was given four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count.

Survivors of the attack and relatives of the four slain students spoke out, sharing emotional statements at Kohberger’s sentencing hearing. Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen said Kohberger “took away my ability to trust the world around me” and “shattered me in places I didn’t know could break.” Kristi Goncalves, mom of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told Kohberger that “hell will be waiting” for him.

The judge acknowledged Kohberger’s motive may never be known.

Sean Combs’ trial

Following an eight-week trial in Manhattan federal court that gripped the country, in July, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution. The jury acquitted Combs of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

At October’s sentencing hearing, Combs tearfully apologized in court, saying, “I’ve been humbled and broken to my core.”

The mogul is now serving a four-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a federal prison in New Jersey. Combs is appealing the conviction and his sentence. 

Manhunt for Travis Decker

monthslong manhunt for Travis Decker unfolded in Washington state this summer, capturing national attention.

It began on May 30 when Decker picked up his three daughters at his ex-wife’s home for a planned visitation.

On May 31, police announced the disappearance of the three daughters: Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5.

On June 2, the girls’ bodies were found near a campground. Decker allegedly suffocated his daughters to death, police said.

Decker, a former member of the military with “extensive training,” disappeared, sparking a multi-agency manhunt.

An attorney for Decker’s ex-wife told ABC News that Decker lacked mental health resources and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder.

On Sept. 18, Decker’s remains were found in a remote, wooded area. The local coroner said an autopsy couldn’t be done due to how little remains were left.

Menendez brothers resentenced, but denied parole and denied new trial

In their continued push for freedom this year, Lyle and Erik Menendez had one big legal win, but two significant losses.

The brothers were convicted in 1996 of the first-degree murder of their parents and sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole. The last several years, they’ve pushed to be released, citing accomplishments in prison and the abuse they alleged they suffered from their parents.

This May, Judge Michael Jesic resentenced Erik and Lyle Menendez to 50 years to life in prison, making them immediately eligible for parole under youth offender parole laws. Jesic said he was moved by letters from prison guards and is amazed by what the brothers have accomplished in their decades behind bars.

But in August, the brothers were both denied parole. Commissioners reviewed Erik Menendez’s time in prison and noted some inappropriate behavior with visitors, drug smuggling, misuse of state computers, violent incidents and illegal cellphone use. Lyle Menendez’s panel of commissioners — who were different from those reviewing Erik’s case — noted he also was caught illegally using cellphones. The brothers will next be eligible for parole in three years.

Their second loss came in September, when Judge William Ryan denied the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, which they filed in 2023 to try to toss their conviction and get a new trial based on newly discovered evidence. The judge said “neither piece of evidence adds to the allegations of abuse that the jury already considered.”

Charlie Kirk killed

On Sept. 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed in the middle of his outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk, 31, was the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, and the Utah Valley event marked the first stop of his “The American Comeback Tour,” which invited students on college campuses to debate hot-button issues.

The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, fled the scene, prompting a massive manhunt. Robinson surrendered to authorities on the night of Sept. 11.

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, said at her husband’s memorial that she forgives Robinson. “That young man, I forgive him. … The answer to hate is not hate,” she said.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. He has not entered a plea.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner killed

On Dec. 14, renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home.

Hours later, the suspect — the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner — was taken into custody.

Nick Reiner — who was living on his parents’ property, according to a former family security guard — was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, prosecutors said. He has not entered a plea. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, prosecutors said.

The Reiners’ other children, Jake and Romy Reiner, said in a statement, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” they said.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” Jake and Romy Reiner said. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

ABC News’ Olivia Osteen, Meredith Deliso, Clara Mcmichael, Ayesha Ali and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rob Reiner’s son named suspect in parents’ murder, case to be presented to DA
Rob Reiner’s son named suspect in parents’ murder, case to be presented to DA
Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner attend the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City, May 4, 2016. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer, is accused of killing his parents, and the case against him will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, according to police.

The Reiners’ daughter found her parents stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Nick Reiner had been living on his parents’ property, according to a former family security guard.

Nick Reiner was not at home when his parents were found, law enforcement sources told ABC News, and he was taken into custody near the University of Southern California on Sunday night. He’s been booked for murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Nick Reiner had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, Nick Reiner worked with his dad on the movie “Being Charlie,” which was based largely on his struggle with drug addiction.

On Saturday night, Rob and Nick Reiner got into an argument at a holiday party, and at the party Nick was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner, a famed director, producer and actor, is known for massive Hollywood hits, including “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Stand By Me,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and many more.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police arrived on Sunday.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

Rob Reiner and Singer, who met while Rob Reiner was directing “When Harry Met Sally …,” married in 1989 and share three children: Jake, Nick and Romy.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

Rob Reiner, the son of comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost, first became famous on the Norman Lear TV sitcom “All in the Family.”

He played the role of Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, Michael Stivic, known as Meathead, from 1971 to 1978, winning two Emmys for the role.

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner,” the family said in a statement on Sunday night. “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world.”

“Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft,'” the statement added.

Rob Reiner was also known for his advocacy work.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Trump in social media post
Man charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Trump in social media post
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A suburban Chicago man was federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump on social media, according to court records unsealed on Monday.

Trent Schneider, 57, of Winthrop Harbor, was charged via criminal complaint with making a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Following his arrest Monday morning, a federal judge in Chicago ordered that he remain detained in federal custody, prosecutors said. Schneider is next scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.

According to the complaint, in a “selfie-style video” posted to Instagram on Oct. 16, Schneider allegedly said, “I’m going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of f—— guns and I am going to take care of business myself.”

“I’m tired of all you f—— frauds. People need to f—— die and people are going to die. F— all of you, especially you, Trump. You should be executed,” he allegedly said in the video, according to the complaint. 

The video also allegedly included a caption that stated, in part, “THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!! AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING and My House Auction date is 11.04.2025 @realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!!”

Schneider allegedly posted the same video and caption approximately 18 times between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21, according to the complaint.

A “concerned citizen” in Florida who viewed the video on Oct. 16 reported it to law enforcement, according to the complaint.

Schneider faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted, the DOJ said.

Attorney information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Developing storm may hit Carolinas as a hurricane next week: Latest forecast
Developing storm may hit Carolinas as a hurricane next week: Latest forecast
Tropical Outlook – Atlantic Basin Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — A new tropical system may hit the Carolinas as a hurricane next week, bringing significant flooding with it.

The system — which will be named Imelda — could strengthen to a tropical storm on Saturday and may become a hurricane on Sunday or Monday.

The system will move through the Bahamas this weekend and then turn north. While the track remains uncertain, impacts to the Southeast coast are expected.

By Monday afternoon and Tuesday, the storm’s center is forecast to be near the South Carolina coast. The heaviest rain and strongest winds would be in play from South Carolina to Virginia, with storm surge and coastal flooding also possible

The system will also interact with a stationary front along the coast, which could stall the storm and allow for several days of rainfall.

Flooding is the greatest risk and damaging winds and storm surge are also possible, depending on how strong the storm is as it approaches the coast.

If Imelda forms, it could become a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, but a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — is not expected at this time.

Charleston officials are bracing for a potential impact, announcing Thursday that stormwater pumps have been deployed, high-water vehicles are being readied and the city is working on a sandbag plan.

“We have also ordered that all the lakes be lowered,” Mayor William Cogswell said at an emergency city council meeting.

“Even though this has not formed yet, we are treating it as if we’re expecting some kind of impact,” Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh added. “We don’t want to downplay the scenario — we want everybody to begin to prepare.”

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is churning in the Atlantic as a Category 1 storm and may strengthen to a major hurricane this weekend.

Humberto is expected to move west of Bermuda on Tuesday and Wednesday and stay hundreds of miles away from the U.S., eventually turning northwest and going out to sea without making landfall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.