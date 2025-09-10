‘The View’ co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement hadn’t happened during show’s hiatus

‘The View’ co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement hadn’t happened during show’s hiatus

‘The View’ hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg. (ABC/Jeff Lipsky)

The View came back for season 29 this week, and with its return came a brand-new bunch of hot topics.

Many pop culture moments happened over the show’s summer hiatus, but there was one in particular that swiftly took the world by storm — and had hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines wishing they could talk about it on air. It was, of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement.

“I was mad Taylor and Travis was not topic #1, but there is time. There is more, more days in this week to cover the important news of today,” Griffin told ABC Audio. “But listen, it’s so great to be back and 29 seasons is incredible.”

Haines said she looked at Swift and Kelce’s engagement photos “over and over again, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

“My daughter loves listening to her, so as she listened to, ‘Romeo, take me…’ on repeat, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this happened!’ Just sweet. Yeah, it’s a unifying moment,” Haines said.

Griffin says the celebrity engagement is exciting, especially because she is around the same age as Swift.

“You feel like you’ve grown up with her,” Griffin said. “I feel like people feel so invested in her life, so it’s like, yes, [in] this next phase people just want great things for her.”

The cohost said that after she watched the New Heights podcast episode Swift filmed with her fiancé and his brother, Jason Kelce, she saw that “these are two peas in a pod.”

“You just see why it works so well,” Griffin said. “I’m just rooting for the gym teacher and the English teacher to have a lovely marriage together and our royal wedding that we all want to watch.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ documentary trailer and more
In brief: ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ documentary trailer and more

The trailer for Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order has arrived. The show debuts on Oct. 26 on AMC and AMC+. It stars Elizabeth McGovernNicholas Denton and William Fichtner and will also find several actors from Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire reprising their roles as crossover characters. The show follows a secret society that’s responsible for tracking and containing witches, vampires and other creatures around the world …

Kaitlin Olson is back in the trailer for High Potential season 2. The sophomore season of the show premieres Sept. 16 on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu. The new trailer finds Olson’s Morgan back working at the Los Angeles Police Department, where she finds out the Game Maker is still a threat …

The trailer for Colin Hanks‘ documentary John Candy: I Like Me is here. The film, which is world premiering as the opening night movie of the Toronto International Film Festival, tells the story of the life, career and loss of the beloved actor. The documentary arrives on Prime Video on Oct. 10 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa part ways, say they still ‘love and respect’ each other
‘The Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa part ways, say they still ‘love and respect’ each other
Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images

Former Bachelor star Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have ended their relationship.

Ellis took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share a statement, saying that he and Pasquarosa were “simply not the right fit” for a long-term relationship.

“This is one of the harder things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly,” he wrote.

He continued, “Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term.”

Ellis called the pair’s relationship “meaningful,” writing that “the connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling.”

He added, “There’s no negativity here. No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I’ll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it.”

Ellis ended his message by thanking those who supported them.

“This chapter is closing, but we’re both walking away with love and respect in our hearts,” he wrote.

Pasquarosa also shared a statement on her Instagram Story and highlighted the commitment that comes with marriage.

“After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths,” she wrote. “We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best we knew how. And while this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what’s ahead.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenny Slate says playing Nikki on ‘Dying for Sex’ helped her express anger
Jenny Slate says playing Nikki on ‘Dying for Sex’ helped her express anger
Jenny Slate as Nikki in ‘Dying for Sex.’ (Sarah Shatz/FX)

There was so much about working on Dying for Sex that excited Jenny Slate.

“I think this is the kind of work that actors have appetite for,” Slate told ABC Audio of the FX limited series.

Dying for Sex is based on the true story of friends Molly Kochan and Nikki Boyer as described on their podcast of the same name. Slate plays Nikki on the show, and her performance has earned her a 2025 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

“Sometimes it’s wonderful to play a role that’s really, really, really specific and has narrow parameters. That’s also exciting. But, this role for me, the love felt so active between them,” Slate said. “It felt like the love that Molly and Nikki really had in real life, their true beloved friendship, that was somehow installed in their podcast.”

Slate said being a part of Dying for Sex taught her things she carries in her day-to-day life.

“Sometimes there is a part of ourselves that we’re not exactly sure how to transmit to the outside. How do we get it out of us?” Slate said. “I think that’s what performers often are really dying for.”

One of the parts of herself she says she hasn’t yet become comfortable with is expressing anger.

“I feel like I’m always trying to do that in the most respectful way,” Slate said. “And to play Nikki, who’s just fully blasting and is oftentimes disrespectful, but in a way that she feels is fair. It felt really good to exercise that amount of energy because I do have it inside me and haven’t found exactly a place for it yet, except for in stand-up. So, to do it just within the safety of being a character felt so good.”

Disney is the parent company of FX and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.