‘The Walking Dead’ actress Kelley Mack dies at 33

Actress Kelley Mack arrives at the Los Angeles Friends + Family Premiere of Dark Sky Films and Queensbury Pictures’ ‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ at iPic Theaters on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Kelley Mack, an actress best known for her work on the horror series The Walking Dead, has died at age 33.

A representative for Mack confirmed her death to ABC News and said in a statement, “She will be so missed.”

In an online statement, Mack’s family said she died on Aug. 2 with her mother and aunt at her side following a battle with glioma, a type of tumor of the central nervous system.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” Mack’s family wrote in the statement, and also called her “a bright, fervent light.”

“Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express,” the statement added.

In a January Instagram post, Mack revealed she had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare type of cancer.

As an actor, Mack portrayed Addy during the ninth season of The Walking Dead and Penelope Jacobs in the eighth season of Chicago Med, which will return for its 11th season this fall. She was also known for her role as Alice in the horror film Broadcast Signal Intrusion.

In addition to acting, Mack was also a producer, writer and voiceover artist. She provided the voice of Gwen Stacy for the hit film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mack’s family said a “recognition and remembrance” of life for Mack will be held Aug. 16 in Glendale, Ohio, and that another celebration of life will be held in Los Angeles at a date yet to be determined.

Zak Starkey offers advice to Barry Keoghan on playing his dad Ringo Starr: ‘Get a big rubber nose’
Photo credit Keoghan: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Photo Credit Starr: Disney/Randy Holmes

Barry Keoghan is set to play Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics, and Ringo’s son, drummer Zak Starkey, has some thoughts about the casting.

When asked by NME if he had any advice on how to play Ringo, Starkey shared, “Get a big rubber nose. I don’t know what else to say. He doesn’t look anything like my dad, does he? You can fix anything, can’t you? You can certainly give someone a big rubber nose.”

Besides the looks, Starkey shares, “The thing about my dad is his personality. He sold The Beatles to America, he’s the one with the charisma. Pulling that off will be hard. He’s just himself.”

Starkey thinks another big challenge for Keoghan will be be mimicking Ringo on the drums.

“That’s f****** impossible. Nobody can play like my dad,” he says. “Good luck to him, but he’ll be the first guy who can pull it off.”

“My dad’s unique – the greatest rock ’n’ roll drummer in the world, still,” he adds. “He’s better now than he was then.”

All four Beatles pictures, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. In addition to Keoghan, the film stars Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Kristine Frøseth teases upcoming betrayal, Leighton Meester in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2
Apple

(SPOILER ALERT) Everyone’s favorite fun-loving American girls are back in season 2 of The Buccaneers.

The status quo has shifted in the premiere episode, which debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Nan, played by Kristine Frøseth, is now the Duchess of Tintagel through her marriage to Theo (Guy Remmers). Meanwhile, her mother, Mrs. St. George, played by Christina Hendricks, is surprised by the arrival of Nell, played by Leighton Meester.

It was a shock to fans that Nell turns out to not only be Nan’s birth mother, but Mrs. St. George’s sister, too.

“We were really excited that she was joining the cast. I think there was a lot of excitement about that and she was just fantastic,” Hendricks said of Meester. “She was a fan of the show. She really enjoyed it. And so she came ready to work with lots of really wonderful insight of her character that helped bring out things that helped us discover some more things about our characters.”

As for what fans can expect going forward, Frøseth notes that in season 2, Nan “is definitely a bit more isolated from” her friends.

“There’s a lot of betrayal and lies and people following their hearts, and it’s very complicated and complex,” Frøseth said. “It really goes to show, I mean, friendships are complicated, life is complicated, love is complicated, and the show does a good job of showing all sides to it.”

What, in particular, makes it all so complicated? Frøseth teases a particular incident of betrayal between Nan and one of her best friends.

“I was definitely very surprised to see that one of the girls in the friend group does what she does,” Frøseth said. “I’m curious to see how that unravels.”

Tom Felton to play Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway
Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World.

The actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter films, is reprising the role of the Slytherin wizard on Broadway.

Felton is joining the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a 19-week engagement starting on Nov. 11.

The website for the Broadway production of the show promotes the newly announced casting decision with a photo of Felton as the older version of the character he originated in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“Don’t miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall,” the Cursed Child website reads.

Felton’s time in the role is scheduled to last through March 22, 2026.

The ticket presale begins on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

