The Wayans family is back behind the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise with Miramax/Paramount deal

The Wayans family is back behind the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise with Miramax/Paramount deal
L-R: Shawn, Marlon, Keenen and Damon Wayans in 2000 — David Keeler/Online USA

A month after Marlon Wayans decried how Harvey Weinstein “stole” the Scary Movie franchise from Keenen Ivory Wayans and his family, ABC Audio has confirmed the fam will be back with a new installment in the horror spoof films.

Weinstein’s former company Miramax has teamed up with distributor Paramount Pictures for the new project, which was first announced at the CinemaCon confab over the summer — but without the Wayans name attached at that point.

In an Instagram post, Marlon said, “WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!”

He added, “We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”

In a statement, Miramax head Jonathan Glickman trumpeted, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. … we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn‘s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

In the announcement, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenan added in part,”This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again.”

As reported back in September, Marlon talked to the Club Shay Shay podcast about the runaway success of the first film, which was directed by Keenan. 

After the “huge” first film, “We got a good deal for the second one,” but then Harvey and brother Bob Weinstein “took it from us.” He insisted they paid for it at the box office with subsequent attempts minus the famous family.

“You can’t do Wayans s*** without the Wayanses,” Marlon said. “We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan. DamonKim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg bring their “vibey” chemistry to latest ‘Chicken Shop Date’
Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg bring their “vibey” chemistry to latest ‘Chicken Shop Date’
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Did Andrew Garfield make a love connection while appearing on Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date?

The episode was certainly filled with plenty of flirty exchanges, with Amelia joking in the beginning, “Don’t, like, bring out a ring or get down on one knee, I’m not in the mood today.” 

The pair went viral back in January 2023 because of their flirty chemistry during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes, and that chemistry was back during the Oct. 18 episode of Amelia’s show.

Garfield admits that their past encounters have “been vibey,” although Amelia shot back “vibey to the point that you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much.”

During a round of “Snog, Marry or Avoid,” Amelia threw herself into the mix, giving Garfield the choices of fellow Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, as well as herself, which put Garfield on the spot.

“This is really unfair, you’re turning the screws on me. God, that’s hard actually, I don’t want to avoid any of you really,” he said, before picking Amelia to avoid. Responding to her shock he added, “This is called flirting, Amelia. … We’ve had two meet-cutes. … This is actually a first date.”

Amelia later asked Andrew if he thought that if they weren’t linked because of their viral chemistry they’d have met and dated, and he seemed to think they would have.

“I actually believe, maybe, we could’ve,” he says, “without all of this.”

Could fans be seeing more of this chemistry? Well, Garfield seems game.

“I feel like this should just be a practice round,” he says at the end. “I think we should do it again, actually, and better.”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief … Lin-Manuel Miranda added to Broadway’s ‘All In: Comedy About Love’ and more
In brief … Lin-Manuel Miranda added to Broadway’s ‘All In: Comedy About Love’ and more

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been added to the rotating cast of Broadway’s All In: Comedy About Love, according to Broadway.com. Comedian John Mulaney will lead the first round of cast members, which includes Saturday Night Live stars Fred Armisen and Chloe Fineman, Girls5Eva‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind, appearing Dec. 11-Jan. 12. The play, running at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, features “a series of vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage,” adapted from short stories by Simon Rich, per the outlet …

Tamara Smart, who recently starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil, has been tapped to play Thalia Grace in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in Rick Riordan‘s acclaimed book series. Thalia is described as “the Demigod daughter of Zeus who made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood,” per the streaming service. Smart joins series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

The Tony Awards will return to New York’s Radio City Music Hall for the first time in two years when the 2025 ceremony takes place June 8, according to Deadline. The 78th celebration, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, “will recognize all of the awards categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season,” per CBS. The Tony Awards will air live to both coasts on CBS and stream on Paramount+ …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Julianne Hough shares her dream ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant
Julianne Hough shares her dream ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant
Disney/Andrew Eccles

It’s time to go back to the ballroom.

Dancing with the Stars announced the star-studded cast of season 33 of the reality competition series on Wednesday. Among the contestants are Olympian and pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik, Bachelor Nation leads Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, and notorious “fake heiress” Anna Delvey. But if host Julianne Hough could pick a dream contestant, who would it be?

Chris Hemsworth actually won the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. And I’m just saying, you know, you got to do the American one if you’re going to really claim being the Dancing with the Stars champ,” Hough told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May.

“I would come back and dance for that,” Hough said. “Could I dance and host at the same time?”

As for what fans can expect this season, Hough says get ready for “nostalgia and the familiarity of why Dancing with the Stars is so special,” along with some surprises.

“We already have such a tight family that anybody who comes in, hopefully they feel supported and excited,” Hough said.

The host and two-time winner also described why she thinks the show is so beloved and has lasted for 33 seasons.

“It’s multigenerational,” Hough said. “You can watch it with your kids and your grandparents and your parents and bring the friends over. It’s something that brings joy and harmony and something that, like, yes, we’re competitive by nature and this is what this show’s about, but we’re also rooting for each other. And I think just in the climate of life right now, I think we just need something that feels joyful and hopeful and that we can compete … but at the same time support each other.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.