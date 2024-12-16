‘The White Lotus’ season 3 teaser trailer checks in to Thailand

‘The White Lotus’ season 3 teaser trailer checks in to Thailand
Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s time to check-in for The White Lotus season 3.

The new teaser trailer for the third season of the popular HBO and Max series dropped on Monday, and it finds its cast arriving at a White Lotus resort in Thailand.

There is one familiar face amongst the brand-new cast: Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season 1 of the show, returns for this season.

“I’m on an exchange program,” Rothwell’s Belinda says in the trailer. “I’m starting to feel like something good is going to come out of this.”

Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa also has a role this season. She seems to play an employee at the White Lotus, as she introduces guests to the resort at the beginning of the trailer.

The season’s tagline is “seeking peace can be a trip.” Scenes from the trailer show off characters relaxing at a spa and seeking out stress management mediation sessions.

However, in classic The White Lotus fashion, there seems to be danger that comes with paradise.

“I almost died today! But we got the room comped, didn’t we babes? That was cool,” Wood’s character tells Goggins’ character in the trailer.

“Yeah, you did a great job, babe,” he replies.

The White Lotus season 3 premieres Feb. 16 on Max.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Keanu Reeves cameos in hard-hitting trailer to ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘Ballerina’
Keanu Reeves cameos in hard-hitting trailer to ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘Ballerina’
Lionsgate

Lionsgate has debuted the action-packed trailer to the John Wick spin-off Ballerina

Officially titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the action movie stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with vengeance on her mind. 

The trailer opens with the Wick series’ Winston (Ian McShane) asking a bloodied little girl, “Do you like to dance? I know a school that teaches dancers.”

However, it’s more than a ballet school. It’s an assassin training academy glimpsed in John Wick: Chapter 3, led by Anjelica Huston‘s The Director.

It’s there that de Armas’ Eve undergoes a master class in killing. “You will always be weaker. You will always be smaller,” her class is told. 

“You want to win? Improve. Adapt. Cheat.” To that end, she’s shown dispatching a much larger male foe with strikes to his nethers. 

The trailer brings Eve to New York City’s Continental Hotel, where she is greeted at the front desk by the concierge, Charon, played again by the late Lance Reddick

“What a pleasure it is to see you again,” Winston tells the now-grown assassin. 

De Armas dispatches enemies in all manner of ways — including one with an ice skate and another with a grenade stuffed into his mouth — as she works her way up the chain to her father’s killers.

Co-star Norman Reedus warns her, “You have no idea what you’ve gotten yourself into.” 

The action culminates with the assassin fighting a flamethrower-wielding baddie with a raging firehose, but the trailer saves the best for last. 

A train pulls up, and a mysterious figure descends. “You’re him,” Eve says. “The one they call the Baba Yaga. How do I start doing what you do?”

Keanu Reeves is then revealed as John Wick. “Looks like you already have,” he says. 

Ballerina comes out in 2025. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leslie Uggams on her “amazing” reinvention thanks to ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Fallout’
Leslie Uggams on her “amazing” reinvention thanks to ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Fallout’
ABC Audio/Stephen Iervolino

Leslie Uggams was already an entertainment legend before a whole new generation got introduced to her thanks to her role as Deadpool’s potty-mouthed roommate and sidekick Blind Al in 2016’s Deadpool

She reappeared in that blockbuster’s hit sequel in 2018 and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most recent installment, the smash Deadpool and Wolverine. In between that, she also snagged a co-starring role in the Prime Video series Fallout

“It’s amazing, isn’t it?” she enthused to ABC Audio about her career resurgence.

Uggams took part in an event at New York City Comic Con over the weekend that saw a gaggle of Deadpool costumers board a tour bus and travel through the city. 

“I didn’t get to ride with them. But I tell you, it’s so comforting to see how many people love Deadpool and are willing to get in those outfits because it ain’t easy.” 

Between her role in the hit franchise and Fallout, the 81-year-old singer and actress says, “I’m having so much fun. I can’t tell you the fun I’ve been having.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: FX drops ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ trailer and more
In brief: FX drops ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ trailer and more

FX has dropped the official trailer for the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows. The mockumentary series, based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi‘s film of the same name, follows a group of vampires — played by Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch — living in the New York City borough of Staten Island. What We Do in the Shadows returns Oct. 21 on FX and streams on Hulu. Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News …

Hulu has renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for an additional 20 epodes, according to Deadline. The series follows the “scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers,” led by self-acclaimed MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul, which “implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines,” per the streaming service. The new episodes are set to launch in the spring …

Ron Hale, the actor best known for his roles on the ABC soap operas General Hospital and Ryan’s Hope, died Aug. 27 in St. George, South Carolina, according to an obituary shared by a local funeral home. He was 78. A cause of death was not listed. In addition to his television credits, Hale appeared in a number of films, including 1976’s All the President’s Men

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.