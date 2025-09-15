‘The White Lotus’ season 4 will take place in France, HBO boss confirms

Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola in ‘The White Lotus’ season 3. (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

The White Lotus is officially saying bonjour to France.

HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirmed the location of the series’ fourth season in an interview with Deadline after the 77th Emmy Awards.

When asked specifically where the next season will take place, Bloys said, “France for sure but details and location TBD.”

The White Lotus creator Mike White was absent from the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, despite being nominated. It was speculated that his absence was due to him being in France, writing the next season of the show.

“I believe that is the case,” Bloys told Deadline.

While HBO walked away with many acting Emmy Awards at Sunday night’s ceremony, none of them went to season 3 of The White Lotus. Bloys spoke about why he believes the show was shut out of the supporting actor and actress categories despite many nominations.

“I do think that The White Lotus may have been a victim of his own success with so many nominations in the categories,” Bloys said. “But again, that’s the way it goes.”

In all, HBO and HBO Max received 30 Emmy awards across 12 different projects, including outstanding drama series for The Pitt and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart in Hacks.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage in ‘Mortal Kombat II’ trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures

Johnny Cage is back for more.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Mortal Kombat II.

The trailer, which debuted on Thursday, shows off what fans can expect from the next film installment based on the popular video game franchise. This time around, fan-favorite champions are pitted up against each other and joined by Johnny Cage himself.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage in the film, which follows “the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders,” according to an official synopsis.

“I’m not some champion. I don’t have Transformer arms or shoot lightning bolts. This s***’s got nothing to do with me,” Johnny says in the trailer. “I’m an actor.”

Simon McQuoid returns to the franchise to direct the sequel to his 2021 film. Jeremy Slater wrote the screenplay based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan and Damon Herriman also star in the film.

Mortal Kombat II arrives in movie theaters and IMAX screens on Oct. 24.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood unpack season 1 of ‘Are You My First?’
Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting ‘Are You My First?’ (Disney/Jeff Daly)

Are You My First?, a dating show about helping single virgins find “the one,” is now available to stream on Hulu.

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood host the one-of-a-kind series, which released all of its 10 episodes on Monday.

Bristowe said so many of her preconceptions about who the contestants were changed as the season started. Specifically, it was Rachael Staudt who really surprised her.

“I maybe had a preconceived notion of what she would be like, and she even said it. ‘I’m a bottle service girl, I work at a club, everyone assumes I’m this,'” Bristowe said. “She’s a beautiful human inside and out … we get to see her depth and that was really nice.”

Underwood agreed, saying he adores Staudt, before calling her brave for how she approached the show.

Staudt spoke about having vaginismus, a condition in which involuntary muscle spasms interfere with inserting things into the vagina, according to Medline Plus, during her time on the show.

Underwood said he was excited for the contestants to get to speak about the reasons for their virginity on their own terms.

“When my virgin storyline came up on Becca [Kufrin]’s season [of The Bachelorette], one, I didn’t want it to come up, and two, I was still working through when people would be like, ‘Well, why are you a virgin?’ And there really isn’t always just one answer. It’s so layered and there’s so much depth to it,” Underwood said. “I feel like these people came in with the, ‘I’m a virgin because X, Y, and Z,’ and they left with a whole new perspective of why they really are virgins. And they got to work through that in a safe environment, safe place with people who they shared that with.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Dwayne Johnson stars as Mark Kerr in new trailer for ‘The Smashing Machine’
Dwayne Johnson stars in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ (A24)

The second official trailer for The Smashing Machine has arrived.

A24 released the new trailer for its upcoming film fresh off its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Dwayne Johnson stars as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in the sports biopic that tells the story of the legendary mixed martial artist and fighter.

This new trailer again shows off how the former-wrestler-turned-actor wears a wig and prosthetic makeup in the film to fully transform into Kerr.

Kerr fought from the years 1997 to 2009. He won four ADCC World Championships over the course of his career. His life was the subject of a 2002 HBO documentary, which was also titled The Smashing Machine, in reference to Kerr’s nickname.

The movie comes from director Benny Safdie, who won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival for helming The Smashing Machine. This marks his solo directorial feature debut from a script he wrote. He previously co-directed and wrote the films Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother, Josh Safdie.

Emily Blunt costars as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. This is the duo’s second collaboration after the 2021 film Jungle Cruise.

“I know that you’ve been questioning whether I am the fighter that you thought that I was. And one of my biggest regrets in life is the answer to that question,” Johnson’s Kerr says during a press conference in the trailer. “I wasn’t. I promise that I’m going to make this up to you.”

The Smashing Machine smashes into theaters on Oct. 3.

