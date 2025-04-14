‘The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood says ‘SNL’ apologized for ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch

Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood says Saturday Night Live has apologized after she called them out for a “mean and unfunny” sketch that poked fun at her appearance.

In a sketch called The White POTUS, the cast used the latest season of the HBO show to make fun of President Donald Trump‘s family and other politicians, but it also featured cast member Sarah Sherman sporting exaggerated fake teeth to play Wood’s character Chelsea and making a joke about fluoride.

Wood posted her disappointment in the sketch on her Instagram Story and followed up by sharing that many fans were sending her messages in agreement.

“Such a shame [because] I had a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she wrote. “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a [more clever], more nuanced, less cheap way?”

The British actress added, “At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy, even if it’s mean,” along with a laughing emoji.

Wood came back to Instagram a little while later and posted, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” It’s unclear who from the show reached out.

She also posted, “Not [Sarah Sherman’s] fault x. Not hating on her, hating on the concept x.”

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo open the Oscars with ‘Wizard’-ly classics
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ariana Grande had the honor of opening the 97th Oscars on Sunday night.

After a montage of films set in LA, which ended with the message “We love LA,” Ari appeared wearing a sparkly red gown to sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which Judy Garland sang in The Wizard of Oz. Since Ari is nominated for Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, the choice was fitting.

Her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, wearing a huge white gown with a purple floral accent, then took the stage to sing “Home” from The Wiz, another take on L. Frank Baum‘s classic tale.

The two then came together center stage to sing “Defying Gravity,” their big number from Wicked. Cynthia, of course, nailed every note, including the final battle cry, and both earned a standing ovation.

Will the Oscars open with an Ariana Grande-led ‘Wicked’ medley?
Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

The Oscars have already announced that the nominees for best original song won’t be performed on the telecast this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any performances at all.

According to Matthew Belloni of the industry insider newsletter Puck, the Academy Awards telecast will open with a medley of songs from Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. He writes that the move “makes sense” because “in a year with mostly little-seen nominees, the telecast is leading with its best asset.”  Belloni also says The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declined to comment.

Wicked received 10 nominations, including best picture, and since none of its numbers were eligible to be nominated for best original song, a performance on the telecast would likely be a very popular moment, were it to happen. 

As for best original song, those nominees include Elton John‘s “Never Too Late”; two songs from the other musical in the running for the Oscars this year, Emilia Pérez; a Diane Warren-penned song called “The Journey,” from the movie The Six Triple Eight; and “Like a Bird,” from the film Sing Sing.

The Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, air March 2 on ABC.

‘You’ season 5 official trailer finds Joe Goldberg back in New York City
‘You’ season 5 official trailer finds Joe Goldberg back in New York City
CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of You is here.

Netflix released the trailer for the last season of the popular psychological thriller series on Monday. The episodes drop on the streamer on April 24.

Season 5 follows Penn Badgley‘s Joe Goldberg as he “returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

“Hello, you. You’re back in the greatest city in the world thanks to the one person who could make it possible,” Badgley’s Joe says in his signature voiceover in the trailer. “Fame definitely took a little bit of getting used to. But to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self.”

Along with scenes from Joe’s new life in the spotlight, the trailer also shows off people being suspicious of him. A quick shot of a newspaper headline reads, “Joe Goldmurder,” with the sub headline, “Humanitarian or Homicidal Maniac?”

“At heart, I am a normal guy,” Joe says in the trailer, cut between scenes of him brandishing knives and throwing a brick on someone’s head. “Is this what I deserve?”

The season also stars Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

