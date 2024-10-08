The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance

Paramount Pictures

The U.K. nonprofit organization The Film and TV Charity has teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the world premiere of Gladiator II

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Paul MescalJoseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington will be presented in London as one of the charity’s Royal Film Performances — the 72nd film to be so honored — on Nov. 13.

Director Ridley Scott‘s sequel will screen for an A-list crowd, including “members of the Royal Family, making it a glamorous occasion filled with star-studded appearances and iconic red-carpet moments,” according to the organization.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who head the charity, are expected to be there.

The Film and TV Charity is dedicated to raising “essential funds to support people working behind the scenes in the UK’s film, TV, and cinema industry.”

Red carpet footage of the event will be streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the U.K.

Scott said in a statement, “Ever since making Gladiator, year after year, I kept asking myself, ‘Is there a sequel?’ After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.”

He continued, “It feels only right that the UK premiere of Gladiator II is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organization that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

The movie premieres stateside on Nov. 21.

In Brief: ‘Frozen 3’ coming in November of 2027, and more
In Brief: ‘Frozen 3’ coming in November of 2027, and more

FX has revealed Sept. 25 as the premiere date for Ryan Murphy‘s new horror drama series Grotesquerie. The plot follows a detective and a nun— played respectively by Niecy Nash-Betts and Micaela Diamond — as they investigate “a series of heinous crimes” that “are eerily personal,” while dealing with their own personal problems. Together, they uncover “a sinister web that raises more questions than answers.” The cast also includes Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce

The Holdovers breakout star Dominic Sessa is in talks to portray celebrity chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain in the biopic Tony, according to Variety. Bourdain died by suicide in 2018. The No Reservations and Parts Unknown host was previously the subject of the documentary Roadrunner, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2021 …

Disney’s Frozen 3 will slide into theaters Nov. 24, 2027, the studio has confirmed. The original Frozen became a huge box office hit in 2013, grossing nearly $1.3 billion worldwide and earning two Academy Awards. The 2019 sequel did even better, earning $1.45 billion. Disney also announced that the Pixar movie Hoppers, a comedy about a young girl who uses technology to understand the inner thoughts of animals, will hit theaters March 6, 2026. Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan lead the voice cast. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

 

Johnny Depp getting a lifetime achievement honor at Rome Film Festival
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios

The organizers of the upcoming Rome Film Fest will honor Johnny Depp with a lifetime achievement award, Deadline is reporting.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27 and will also screen Depp’s directorial effort Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, which co-stars Al Pacino

The film is a World War I-era project centering on the life of Italian artist Amedeo “Modi” Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio, who played the heavy in John Wick: Chapter 2, portrays the titular artist.

Pacino, for his part, plays art collector Maurice Gangnat in the film. The legendary actor, at least according to Depp, was the inspiration for him to get behind the camera. 

When he wrapped principal photography back in January, Depp said on an Instagram Story, “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

Johnny also called Modi “an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience.”

Incidentally, actor/director Viggo Mortensen will also be given a lifetime achievement honor from the festival, and his recent film, The Dead Don’t Hurt, will also screen there. 

The Rome Film Fest will host a “pre-opening” screening of Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis on Oct. 14, and the city itself will fete the Oscar-winning Italian American filmmaker later in the week.

Indy’s adventures live on in new video game ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’
MachineGames/Lucasfilm Games/Bethesda

Harrison Ford may have had his last adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but a new game will soon let you step into the well-worn boots of the world’s most famous archeologist.

Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a global adventure coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC on Dec. 9; it comes to PlayStation 5 in the spring of 2025.

Veteran game performer and actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us) performs Ford’s alter ego in the game.

In a new trailer, he teases, “What if I told you there’s a connection between ancient cultures around the world. The Great Circle. Does it exist? Is it the key to some lost power?”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Baker called it humbling to play the whip-cracking adventurer. “As a kid, seeing Indiana Jones in the theater for the first time was a defining moment for me,” he says. “And I never would have guessed all these years later, I would be the one wearing the hat.”

He calls it a “dream come true. A dream that I cannot wait for you to live for yourself.”

The players will have Indy facing off “against sinister forces” in the game. “From the whip and Colt to his trusty journal and camera, you’ll need everything he’s got to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle.”

The game is available for preorder now; Xbox Game Pass members can play it on day one.

Read about all of the bonus content that’s up for grabs here.

