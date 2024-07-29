The worst-rated TV series finales, ranked

Even for a successful TV series, it’s pretty hard to stick the landing come its final episode — see also: the divisive swan songs of Seinfeld and The Sopranos.

With that in mind, and data from IMDB in hand, the online gambling site JeffBet looked into 100 TV finales and compared the show’s overall viewer score to what viewers thought of their final episodes.

The site then rated how poorly the finales fared and ranked them.

Killing Eve, BBC America’s lauded thriller series that saw lead Sandra Oh take home an Emmy, landed at the top of the list. Overall, the series has an average 8.1 rating on IMDB, the analysis says — but its finale was rated 2.4 out of 10, a 58% drop-off.

Second on the list is possibly a no-brainer: Game of Thrones. HBO’s acclaimed sword and sorcery show has an average user rating of 9.2 out of 10, but its finale earned a 4.0 from viewers, a 56.5% drop.

Third was the sitcom Two and a Half Men. While the CBS show starring Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer has a 7.1 average rating from viewers clocking in with IMDB, Men saw Sheen fired and replaced by Ashton Kutcher. In the end, the show’s finale scored a 3.8 out of 10.

Dexter ended up in fourth place: The serial killer series had an average of 8.6 out of 10, but its final episode was rated by viewers as a 4.7.

Netflix’s Bloodline rounded out the top five. While the series starring Kyle Chandler was decently well thought of by fans during its run, with a 7.9 average IMDB user score, its last episode got a failing grade: 5.1 out of 10.

Trailer for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 is here
The official trailer for Emily in Paris season 4 has arrived!

The preview begins with Emily, played by Lily Collins, starting to embrace her single life.

“I guess I have just been so focused with Gabriel and Alfie that I forgot what it feels like to be single,” she said.

The upcoming season, which features other original stars including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, will pick up after “the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding,” according to a synopsis.

The trailer also shows how Emily’s personal life has interfered with her professional life at Agence Grateau.

“You broadcast your entire life for public consumption and now it’s affecting my business … fix this,” Emily’s boss, Sylvie, played by Leroy-Beaulieu, said.

Other scenes from the trailer include a tiff between Emily and co-worker Julian (Samuel Arnold), as well as Emily getting into a heated conversation with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

“I’m so sick of this secret,” he said to Emily, who responded, “So am I!”

Emily also seemed to be having a hard time navigating her love triangle.

“I really thought that I could move on from them but they both mean so much to me for different reasons,” her voice can be heard saying over two different romantic scenes with Alfie and Gabriel.

Other characters, such as Sylvie and Mindy Chen, are seen dealing with their own issues maneuvering relationships and careers.

Toward the end of the trailer, Emily appears to have bounced back from her dilemma.

“I promised myself I’d be open to any possibilities,” she said.

The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 premieres on Aug. 15. Part two arrives on Sept. 12.

‘Inside Out 2’ repeats at No. 1 at the box office with impressive $100 million weekend
Pixar’s Inside Out 2 had another huge weekend at the box office, earning an estimated $100 million in the North America in its second weekend.

It’s the best ever second week showing for an animated film and the seventh biggest overall, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million, Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War‘s $147 million and $114 million respectively, Black Panther‘s $111 million, Jurassic World‘s $106 million and The Avengers‘ $103 million, according to Variety.

Inside Out 2 also surpassed Dune: Part Two as the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide with $724 million. It’s on a pace to eclipse the billion dollar mark, per the outlet.

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die took second place, grabbing an estimated $19 million at the domestic box office. After two weeks, the fourth Bad Boys movie has grossed $147 million domestically and $289.1 million globally.

One of this weekend’s major new releases, The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, opened in third place with an estimated $10 million at the North American box office.

Fourth place went to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, earning an estimated $3.6 million in its seventh week of release. The latest chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga has collected $164 million at the North American box office.

The Garfield Movie rounded out the top five, delivering an estimated $3.6 million at the domestic box office. After five weeks, the CGI/live-action movie has grossed $85 million in North America and $230 million worldwide.

The weekend’s second major release, The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, finished in seventh place with an estimated $2.43 million at the domestic box office.

Lily Gladstone on her crazy year and new film, ‘Fancy Dance’
Lily Gladstone stars in Erica Tremblay‘s feature directorial debut, Fancy Dance, opening theatrically on Friday. Gladstone plays Jax Goodiron, a member of Oklahoma’s Seneca-Cayuga tribe who is searching for her missing sister.

Gladstone is coming off of a big year that culminated in an Oscar nomination for the film Killers of the Flower Moon. However, she tells ABC Audio that you can say her year ended up the way it started.

“There’s a perception it started when Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at Cannes. It started when Fancy Dance premiered at Sundance in January,” she says. “So, it’s been a really lovely bookend to start this wild journey that led into Killers of the Flower Moon and is now kind of beautifully wrapping up.”

Fancy Dance finds Gladstone’s character struggling to maintain hope, while dealing with the harsh reality that her sister, Tawi, may never turn up — as much for herself as for her niece, Roki.

“Jax pretty much knows that Tawi’s not coming back. … Roki’s at that point where she’s smart … and still innocent enough that she can believe that, yeah, mom takes off once in a while,” she says. “And Jax kind of curates an environment and lies to her face to keep that belief high, because she needs it as much as (Roki) does.”

Roki is portrayed by newcomer Isabel Deroy-Olson, who went on to play the younger version of Gladstone’s character Cam in the Hulu docudrama Under the Bridge. Isabel tells ABC Audio there was an instant chemistry between the two.

“When we first met, we didn’t have a chemistry read,” she recalls. “We met in the production office, you know, and the immediate familiarity with each other was so uncanny. It was kind of jarring.”

