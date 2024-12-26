The Year in Entertainment 2024: The TV that was top

Dramatic comedies and crime thrillers dominated the TV landscape of 2024. This year the small screen took us everywhere from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to Regency era London. Here’s a look at the shows and limited series that defined 2024:

-Penelope and Colin finally got together in Bridgerton season 3. The third season of the Netflix series became the sixth most popular title of all time on the streamer.

-Speaking of Netflix shows, people couldn’t stop watching the limited series Fool Me Once. It racked up an impressive amount of views, becoming the eighth most popular title in the streamer’s history.

Baby Reindeer also had quite a year. The Richard Gadd-created Netflix series took inspiration from the writer and actor’s real life, and came away with six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Gadd and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Jessica Gunning.

-The real winner at this year’s Emmy Awards was Shōgun. FX’s series based on the James Clavell novel about a power struggle in feudal Japan set a new record for the most Emmys won by a drama series during a single cycle. The show won 18 awards in all, including Outstanding Drama Series.

-Other big winners at the 76th Emmy Awards were Hacks, which won Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Jean Smart, and The Bear, which surpassed its own record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single cycle with 11.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV made quite a splash this year, enrapturing audiences with its look at the toxic culture behind iconic children’s shows of the ’90s and early 2000s. The docuseries became the most successful Max title ever reported on Nielsen’s Top 10 charts, surpassing The Last of Us.

Cynthia Erivo speaks out against Ariana Grande’s cyberbullies: ‘Quite dangerous’
David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo has Ariana Grande‘s back.

While in conversation at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival on behalf of the hit film Wicked on Friday, Erivo spoke about Grande’s past complaints about being cyberbullied for her appearance.

“I think cyber bullying is quite dangerous to be honest because it’s easy to be behind the computer and type words about a person you don’t know anything about,” Erivo said. “I think that the more we can protect ourselves from that the better … the best way to support someone who is going through that is really to be a counterpoint to whatever is coming at that person – be the voice that is positive.”

Erivo also spoke about the bond she created with Grande in order for them to play Elphaba and Glinda in the musical film.

“We didn’t audition together. We met after the roles, and we spent time together before we started rehearsals,” Erivo said. “We decided that we were going to make sure we protected each other, that we were kind to one another, that we were going to work with each other and build a relationship which meant that when we were on set, we both felt really safe to play and to do the roles as we needed.”
 

Jamie Foxx reveals he was hospitalized for a ‘stroke’ from a ‘brain bleed’ in new comedy special
Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Jamie Foxx opened up about the mysterious health scare he experienced last year in his new stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was….

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalized last year while filming his new movie Back in Action, with his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, saying at the time he had “experienced a medical complication” but was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

Earlier this year, Foxx told a group of fans it all started with a “bad headache” on April 11 and, after asking a friend for something to treat the headache, he was “gone for 20 days” and doesn’t remember anything.

In his new stand-up special, the comedian revealed the doctors told his sister that he had “a brain bleed” that “led to a stroke.”

“I was fighting for my life, but I’m here in front of you!” he told the audience.

Foxx said in his special that when he woke up on May 4, he found himself in a wheelchair, with doctors telling him he couldn’t walk. He credited the therapists who pushed him to get better, slowly but surely.

“She said, ‘I can help you, Jamie Foxx,'” he recalled. “She says, ‘You remember the movie Karate Kid?’ I say, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘We gonna wax on, wax off.'”

Foxx said he leaned on his faith in God and the love from his family to get him through that dark period of his life, with his youngest daughter, Anelise, joining him onstage during the special.

His motto through it all? “If I could stay funny, I could stay alive,” he said.

Foxx filmed his stand-up comedy special — his first in nearly two decades — last October during a set of three shows in Atlanta.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, which received a 2025 Golden Globe nomination for best performance in stand-up comedy on television on Monday, is now streaming on Netflix.

Christopher Nolan’s next film: ‘The Odyssey’, with a star-studded cast
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Christopher Nolan will be drawing on a Greek epic for his next project.

The Oppenheimer director will use IMAX to tell the more than 2,000-year-old story of Homer’s Odyssey, Universal Pictures has announced.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a post on social media on Monday. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

The film is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

Nolan’s most recent movie, Oppeneheimer, won him best picture and best director at the Academy Awards earlier in 2024.

The Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. It covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.

