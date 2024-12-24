The Year in Entertainment 2024: Top movies at the domestic box office

Animated movies and summer blockbusters dominated the film landscape of 2024. This year, the silver screen took us everywhere from the island of Motunui to the Emerald City of Oz. Here’s a look at the top five movies at the 2024 domestic box office:

-The #1 movie at the domestic box office for 2024 was Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel follows a teenage Riley, who learns how to cope when she gains brand-new emotions, including Anxiety and Embarrassment. The film is also the #1 animated movie of all time at the box office, both domestic and worldwide.

Deadpool & Wolverine came in second place. The film brought Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and had him sporting his yellow costume for the first time in film. The superhero flick also holds the record for #1 R-rated movie of all time at the domestic box office.

-It can’t help that it’s so populer … lar! Wicked is holding space at third position on the domestic box office chart. The Cynthia Erivo– and Ariana Grande-starring film also earned the record for the biggest weekend at the domestic box office for a movie based on a musical.

-Fourth place went to Despicable Me 4. Those little yellow minions returned with former supervillain Gru to defeat an escaped criminal and his femme fatale girlfriend in the animated sequel.

-Finally, Moana 2 sails into fifth place on the list. The Walt Disney Animation picture reunites Moana with the demigod Maui as they embark on a new journey after Moana is called upon by her ancestors.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx releases trailer for Netflix special addressing health scare
A trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was has been released, giving fans a peak of what to expect from the Netflix special.

The clip starts with a compilation of news clips and reports about Jamie Foxx‘s sudden hospitalization in 2023, before transitioning to the live show, in which he stands before the audience and announces his return to standup comedy after recovering from a mysterious health complication. 

“I’m back! And I’m so glad to see you all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was,” he says, before the trailer cuts off.

Further information about Jamie’s Netflix special is found in its description, which states that he “returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community.

“If he can stay funny, he can stay alive,” the logline concludes.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was debuts Dec. 10 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer, ‘Poker Face’ season 2 guest stars and more
You won’t have to wait much longer for more Silo. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series returns with its season 2 premiere on Nov. 15. The trailer for the upcoming season dropped on Monday, showing off the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth who live a mile deep underground protecting themselves from the toxic world outside …

Keira Knightley is an agent out for revenge in the upcoming spy thriller Black Doves. A first look at the project, including stills and a longer synopsis, was released on Monday. Set during Christmastime in London, Knightley plays a wife, mother and professional spy who sets out to avenge her lover after he is murdered. The new drama series debuts on Netflix Dec. 5 …

The comedy-mystery series Poker Face is getting a few more familiar faces added to its cast. John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardson are joining the Peacock show as guest stars for its second season. While there aren’t any details about the characters they’ll play, they join a group of previously announced guest stars, including Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Cynthia Erivo and BJ Novak

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance
Paramount Pictures

The U.K. nonprofit organization The Film and TV Charity has teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the world premiere of Gladiator II

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Paul MescalJoseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington will be presented in London as one of the charity’s Royal Film Performances — the 72nd film to be so honored — on Nov. 13.

Director Ridley Scott‘s sequel will screen for an A-list crowd, including “members of the Royal Family, making it a glamorous occasion filled with star-studded appearances and iconic red-carpet moments,” according to the organization.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who head the charity, are expected to be there.

The Film and TV Charity is dedicated to raising “essential funds to support people working behind the scenes in the UK’s film, TV, and cinema industry.”

Red carpet footage of the event will be streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the U.K.

Scott said in a statement, “Ever since making Gladiator, year after year, I kept asking myself, ‘Is there a sequel?’ After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.”

He continued, “It feels only right that the UK premiere of Gladiator II is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organization that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

The movie premieres stateside on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.