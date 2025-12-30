The Year in Entertainment 2025: The movies that were top

The Year in Entertainment 2025: The movies that were top

The big screen took us everywhere from the Emerald City of Oz to the sparkling stage of a HUNTR/X concert this year. Here’s a look at the films that defined 2025:

It was the romantic comedy-drama film Anora that took many of the top prizes at the Oscars this year. The independent film that was directed, edited, produced and written by Sean Baker won five statues at the 97th Academy Awards, including best picture. Brady Corbet‘s epic period drama The Brutalist won three awards, including best actor for Adrien Brody.

As for the movies that topped the domestic box office chart this year, they were led by the Jack Black-starring A Minecraft Movie. That video game adaptation is followed by the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, which landed in second place. James Gunn‘s fresh take on Superman flies onto the list at #3, while Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked: For Good became the fourth and fifth highest-grossing domestic films, respectively.

Pedro Pascal established himself as a bona fide movie star this year as he had three feature films in vastly different genres release theatrically in two months. First it was the A24 romantic drama film Materialists, where he played a millionaire bachelor looking for love. Then it was the neo-Western thriller Eddington in which he played a small-town mayor. Finally, he took on the role of Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

There were many films that captured the cultural zeitgeist in 2025, but perhaps none more than KPop Demon Hunters. The animated movie musical became Netflix’s most popular film of all time, taking over the top spot on the Most Popular English Films list with over 236 million total views. Other movies that started conversations were Ryan Coogler‘s epic vampire film Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson‘s newest drama One Battle After Another and the surprise horror hit Weapons from director Zach Cregger.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Heated Rivalry’ scores season 2 pickup
‘Heated Rivalry’ scores season 2 pickup
Connor Storie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 1. (Photograph by Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Fans will officially be getting more of Shane and Ilya’s love story. The steamy hockey romance Heated Rivalry has scored a season 2.

Canadian streaming service Crave announced the news Friday, with HBO Max committing to streaming rights in the U.S. for a second season.

“Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary,” show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady say in a statement. “We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honour, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love.”

The series, based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, became Crave’s #1 original series debut on record in the first seven day streams. It’s also made instant stars of its two leads, Connor Storrie as brash Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov, and Hudson Williams as Ilya’s reserved Canadian rival Shane Hollander.

While season 1 focuses on the events of the Heated Rivalry novel, season 2 will follow its sequel, The Long Game.

“I would say that The Long Game in terms of their intimacy picks up where we leave off in season 1,” Williams tells ABC Audio. “I think having that relationship to kind of stand on and then go against what they face in The Long Game, for those who have read it, is gonna be really beautiful ‘cause our adversity is a way different one than season 1.”

Storrie adds, “Very selfishly, there’s just even more really emotionally intense stuff [with Ilya] that happens. … I’m like, ‘Let’s get into the valleys. Let’s get sad for a bit.’”

For readers of The Long Game, Tierney has a particular scene he’s most excited for: “I just want the wedding with Hayden’s kids,” he says. 

The first four episodes of the six-episode first season are out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Turner Classic Movies to honor Rob Reiner with programming tribute
Turner Classic Movies to honor Rob Reiner with programming tribute
Rob Reiner attends the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Turner Classic Movies has set a day to honor the life of the late filmmaker Rob Reiner.

The TV network is going to honor the legacy of Reiner’s life and career with a programming tribute featuring a slate of his movies on Jan. 28, 2026. It will be headlined by the network’s special premiere presentation of The Princess Bride.

The day of programming, which will be billed as TCM Remembers Rob Reiner, will also feature his films When Harry Met Sally…, Stand by Me and This Is Spinal Tap.

According to a press release from TCM, Reiner was a longtime friend of the network who passionately advocated for film preservation. His career started with his Emmy-winning performance on the sitcom All in the Family. He went on to direct films that spanned multiple genres.

“With This is Spinal Tap Rob began an extraordinary 11-year run that rivals the finest directors in Hollywood history: He made The Sure Thing, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, and The American President,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement. “The profound sense of loss we’re all feeling is heightened by Rob’s lofty standing in Hollywood, he was universally loved inside the entertainment industry.”

While Mankiewicz said he didn’t know Reiner as well as he would have liked, “he always made me feel like we had been pals for decades. Rob’s character was defined by the qualities we see in those films: kindness, decency, humor, compassion, and most of all, a belief in humanity.”

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead Dec. 14 in their Los Angeles home. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested for their murders. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17
Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17
The poster for ‘Sinners.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.

Sinners leads the pack of film nominees with 17, followed by One Battle After Another, which scored 14. Hamnet and Frankenstein come next with 11 nominations each.

Other movies that earned more than two nominations include Marty Supreme, which scored eight, and F1, Sentimental Value and Wicked: For Good, which all earned seven. Train Dreams came away with five nominations, while Jay Kelly and Weapons each earned four. The movie Bugonia scored three.

Over on the TV side of things, it was Adolescence that earned the most nominations with six. Nobody Wants This scored five nominations, while the following shows all earned four nominations each: All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat and The Pitt.

The Critics Choice Association has also added four new categories this year. They include best variety series, stunt design, casting/ensemble and sound.

“We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026,” Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Our voters are the critics and entertainment reporters who help audiences find the best of the best every day, all year long. Their collective opinions are the most informed and reliable in the business.”

This year’s award ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. It will air live on Jan. 4 on E! and USA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.