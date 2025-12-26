The Year in Entertainment 2025: The TV that was top

The small screen took us everywhere from the shores of Cousins Beach to the emergency room at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center this year. Here’s a look at the shows and limited series that defined 2025:

It was the medical procedural drama The Pitt that scored the top prize at the Emmys this year. Led by Noah Wyle, who won the best actor in a drama Emmy for his portrayal of Dr. Robby in the new series, The Pitt‘s first season followed the challenges faced by health care workers on the front lines over the course of a single, 15-hour shift at the hospital. Other big winners at the ceremony included Seth Rogen‘s new comedy series The Studio, as well as the Netflix limited series Adolescence.

Many prestige shows captured the cultural zeitgeist in 2025. Fans traveled to Thailand to check in for season 3 of The White Lotus, while the mystery at Lumon Industries continued to unfold as Severance season 2 rolled out. The Last of Us viewers mourned a fan-favorite character during its sophomore season, while Star Wars fans returned to a galaxy far, far away to bid farewell to Andor as it debuted its second and final season.

Nobody could stop talking about The Summer I Turned Pretty. Whether you were team Conrad or team Jeremiah, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the dramatic third season of the teen romance series, which spanned from the U.S.’s East Coast all the way to Paris. While the series ended with Belly finally picking which brother she wanted to be with, the story isn’t quite over. A feature film that will end the romantic saga has been greenlit by Prime Video.

Finally, the year ended with the release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. It turned Netflix’s streaming records upside down, accumulating 59.6 million views in its first five days and becoming the best-ever premiere week viewing numbers for an English-language series on the streaming platform.

Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris, ‘Sinners’ creative team to be celebrated at ABFF Honors 2026
‘Sinners’ poster (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The American Black Film Festival has announced its 2026 honorees, selecting Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris and the creative team behind the movie Sinners.

Hudson will receive the Renaissance Award for “changing perceptions of people of color in the entertainment industry,” while Damson will be honored with the Horizon Award for being a “formidable force in film and television.” Salli Richardson-Whitfield will be presented with the Evolution Award for reflecting growth while creating opportunities for others. And the creative team behind the movie Sinners, which includes director Ryan Coogler, producers Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, and star Michael B. Jordan, will be recognized for putting together a movie that “captures both the power and poetry of the Black experience.”

“This year’s honorees each represent the spirit of what ABFF stands for — creativity, excellence, and purpose,” said NICE CROWD CEO and President Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday in a press release. “We’re honored to celebrate each of them — artists who remind us why we tell stories: to inspire, to uplift, and to move the culture forward.”

The ABFF Honors 2026 will take place Feb. 16, 2026, in Beverly Hills; KevOnStage will serve as host.

 

Jabari Banks says his character finally ‘feels like he belongs’ ‘Bel-Air’ season 4
Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

After three seasons of watching Will Smith search for identity and belonging in Bel-Air, Jabari Banks says his character finally feels at home in the show’s final season.

“I think he has reached the point now where he definitely feels like he belongs in Bel Air and having to leave is the hardest part,” he tells ABC Audio. “Finding a place where you’re like, ‘OK, I finally fit in. I finally think I got a hang of this thing’ and then everything changes again.”

Jabari says it’s a storyline fans can relate to.

“I think so many people can resonate with that in life in general. … As soon as you get comfortable, life throws something at you where you are like, it’s another thing,” he says, noting Will leans on his loved ones to get through the ebbs and flows of life.

“I think he’s at the point now in his life where he’s accepting that there’s always going to be something,” Jabari says. “And so as long as he has his family with him, I think he can get through anything.”

One of Will’s family members is cousin Carlton Banks, played by Olly Sholotan. Olly says season 4 completes his character’s story, one that’s seen fans go from hating to loving Carlton.

“I think the thing I’m the most proud of is the fact that I was able to introduce audiences to a version of Carlton that quite frankly they did not like. … He was selfish. He had sacrificed so much of himself to fit in that he just rubbed everyone the wrong way,” Olly says. “It’s been a really incredible thing to see how audiences have come along with him. … And now they’re rooting for him.”

He teases there’s a “really big plot point in [Carlton’s] evolution” in the show’s final season. 

Bel-Air season 4 premieres Monday on Peacock.

Walton Goggins talks ‘Fallout’ season 2, which has premiered early
Walton Goggins in ‘Fallout’ season 2. (Lorenzo Sisti/Prime Video)

‘Tis the season, because Fallout season 2 premiered on Prime Video one day earlier than planned.

The first episode of season 2 of the popular show based on the hit video game franchise debuted on Tuesday. It was previously expected to release on Wednesday.

Walton Goggins stars as The Ghoul in Fallout, and he spoke with ABC Audio about what he’s most looking forward to fans seeing in season 2.

The actor said he’s “been in television for a very long time” and “been lucky to be in” the position of starring in an incredibly popular first season of a TV show before this.

“In season 2, you have an opportunity to do something really spectacular if you’re able to achieve it,” Goggins said. “The table is set for you to do something much deeper because the groundwork has already been laid. And I’m just excited for the audience to see how deep we go in season 2 for all of these characters and all of the relationships.”

Goggins is also excited for fans to see “the way in which this analog version of what at times can be a green screen world — how that’s not what we’ve leaned into.”

Instead, the actor wants viewers to see “that it’s tactile and it’s real and a lot of people put a lot care into it. So I can’t wait for people to see that.”

The actor also teases there are many video game Easter eggs in season 2, but that they “aren’t gratuitous.”

“They are weaved into the story because it’s organic to the story,” he continued. “One glaring example is the introduction of Robert House into this world, played by Justin Theroux, who happens to be a really good friend of mine in real life.” 

