There’s a new slayer in Sunnydale: ‘Buffy’ reboot announces Ryan Kiera Armstrong in lead role

There’s a new slayer in Sunnydale: ‘Buffy’ reboot announces Ryan Kiera Armstrong in lead role
Ryan Kiera Armstrong

A tearful Ryan Kiera Armstrong let out an emotional “yes” to Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s offer to join the Buffy universe as the newest slayer.

The sweet exchange was shared to Gellar, Armstrong and Hulu’s Instagram accounts Thursday, amid the news Armstrong had been cast in the lead role in the upcoming, untitled Buffy reboot.  

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar, who played Buffy Summers in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, captioned the social post. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”  

Project executive producers Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman added of the star, “We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one.”

Armstrong’s credits include Disney+’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Firestarter, the sci-fi horror film based on Stephen King‘s 1980 novel of the same name. Armstrong can also be seen in Netflix’s Anne with an E and American Horror Story. 

While not many other details have been shared about Armstrong’s role in Buffy, she took to social media with a post expressing how she is “beyond thankful,” “excited for this journey” and “in awe” of her co-star Gellar.

“I’m still in so much shock and disbelief,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 trailer and more
In brief: ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 trailer and more

We now have the premiere date for season 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. MTV has announced that the reality show will return for its next season on May 29. This time around, the gang is celebrating 15 years since they spent their first summer together in the original house in Seaside Heights …

Clean Slate has been canceled at Prime Video. Deadline confirmed the cancellation news in a guest column penned by stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace as well as creator Dan Ewen. The show was the final completed project that involved TV legend Norman Lear

Conan O’Brien Must Go has a season 2 premiere date. The second season of the travel show will debut May 8 on Max. The streaming service released an official trailer along with the premiere date announcement. The series follows O’Brien as he explores local cultures from across the world and connects with fans he first met on his podcast …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
James Pardon/Disney/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The new season of Doctor Who — the second one starring Ncuti Gatwa [Shooty GOT-wah] as The Doctor — starts streaming on Disney+ Saturday. What’s different this season is that The Doctor’s new companion, an ER nurse Belinda, played by Varada Sethu [VAH-rah-dah SAY-thoo], doesn’t want to be traveling through space and time with him; she just wants to go home.

“It kind of revolves around a companion that doesn’t want anything to do with it anymore,” Sethu laughs.

“Yeah, it completely changes the dynamic that we’ve seen traditionally,” Gatwa tells ABC Audio. “They’re on this journey together to go back home and they don’t know how to [get there]. It feels like they’re real partners this season, even though she doesn’t want to be a partner. She wants to get back to her s***.”

Also unique: Sethu was actually on the show last season, playing a character named Mundy Flynn. At the time, they had no idea that she’d be back. But, as Gatwa notes, “They wanted, for this season, someone that was going to be able to match The Doctor’s intensity. And Mundy Flynn was giving intensity! We were very surprised, but it also kind of made sense.”

Sethu says she’s “been really touched by all the love and the warmth” that the show’s rabid fanbase has given her, while Gatwa says going into his second season, “I felt more comfortable in The Doctor’s skin.” And the fans help with that.

“[They] are like the sweetest, loveliest people that you can meet,” he says, adding that it’s “beautiful that the show has this relationship with the fans — they feed the show and the show feeds them.”

“It’s just this nice beautiful cycle, so I feel very honored to be a part of it.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Blake Lively says this year has brought the ‘highest highs and the lowest lows’
Blake Lively says this year has brought the ‘highest highs and the lowest lows’
Thestewartofny/GC Images/Getty Images

Blake Lively is reflecting on the roller-coaster year she’s had so far.

While speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday night, the actress, who stars in the new film Another Simple Favor, touched on the lighter moments that she’s experienced, including working on the highly anticipated film and moments with her family.

She also briefly alluded to her ongoing legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

“Without going too into it, this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life,” she began.

She continued, “I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now afraid to share their experiences.”

“And fear is by design,” she added. “It’s what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to. And it’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”

Lively’s remarks were met with applause before Meyers turned the conversation to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his business partner Rob McElhenney, whose professional football club Wrexham A.F.C. recently notched a win over Charlton Athletic F.C., earning Wrexham a promotion to the Sky Bet Championship league.

“It’s unbelievable,” Lively said.

Asked whether she enjoyed attending the team’s games, she responded, “Oh my gosh, I love it so much. The community is, like, the most ferocious, protective, loving, often-drunk family you’ve ever had in your life. … My husband compares it — he’s like, ‘It’s like church, being here,’ and I see what he means.”

Lively’s public legal battle with Baldoni first began in December 2024, when the actress filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the film. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

Later that month, the two filed dueling lawsuits against each other, with Lively alleging in her lawsuit that Baldoni and key stakeholders of the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company and his crisis PR company, The Agency Group PR, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni sued Lively, Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for extortion and defamation, among other things.

In April, Lively honored female survivors of domestic violence and assault in a speech at the TIME100 Gala. She also specifically honored her mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, who she said is “a survivor of the worst crimes someone can commit against a woman.”

“I am here, my mom is here, because that woman not only survived, but she told others how,” Lively said in her speech.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.