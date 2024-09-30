“There’s no smoking in Heaven, John”: Judge Reinhold remembers ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ partner John Ashton

Beverly Hills Cop star Judge Reinhold has paid tribute to his longtime friend and former onscreen partner John Ashton, who passed away at 76 following a battle with cancer.

The pair recently reunited for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F opposite Eddie Murphy, which debuted on Netflix in May. 

Ashton and Reinhold played respective detective partners Taggart and Rosewood in the hit comedy franchise; Reinhold’s young cop paired well with Ashton’s grizzled vet and both “by the book” officers clashed with Murphy’s unorthodox Detroit PD detective.

Reinhold posted to Instagram, “Thursday night John seemed like he was sleeping but the Yankees were on. They won the game, clinched the division then John made it to home.”

The actor continued, “Forty years of laughs on screen and off. John LIVED his life! My brother, my partner, my Sarge – I love you.”

Cheekily, he added, “There’s no smoking in Heaven, John.”

Ashton’s career spanned over four decades, including roles like the blunt bounty hunter Marvin Dorfler in Midnight Run alongside Robert De Niro and in Little Big League in 1994.

His obituary notes other notable films, such as Some Kind of WonderfulShe’s Having a Baby and Gone Baby Gone.

Related Posts

First look: CBS announces star-studded fall preview special
First look: CBS announces star-studded fall preview special

The Eye Network is giving viewers a peek into its fall schedule with a new special. 

CBS Fall First Look will air Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m., and features “scores of new and returning CBS stars sharing fun facts and cross-show conversations” about the network’s forthcoming lineup. 

The program will also be available for livestream and video on demand on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, as well as CBS.com and the CBS app.

Stars from the hits NCIS, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, The Neighborhood and more will take part, and there will be peeks at the new shows Matlock, starring Kathy BatesPoppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.; the prequel spin-off NCIS: Origins; and the Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding

The network will release the first of its new shows, Matlock, on Sept. 22, and The Summit Sept. 29, ahead of the new fall schedule’s official start with the returning action drama Tracker on Oct. 13.

Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Comedy Central

The Daily Show will be without Jon Stewart Monday after the part-time host tested positive for COVID-19.

As he recovers, Michael Kosta will host the show at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central; each episode debuts the next morning on Paramount+.

Stewart will return to the anchor desk Aug. 12, ABC Audio has learned.

With Stewart anchoring Monday nights since his return on Feb. 12, the Emmy-winning program features a rotating series of hosts, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Kosta.

AOL, Chumbawamba, and murderous Tamagotchi in trailer to throwback horror comedy ‘Y2K’
AOL, Chumbawamba, and murderous Tamagotchi in trailer to throwback horror comedy ‘Y2K’
A24 Films

Oscar-winning indie studio A24 just dropped the trailer to Y2K, a horror comedy that, as its name suggests, centers on what some thought would be the end of the world, the so-called Y2K bug. 

While in reality it didn’t come to pass, in the film it does. Unfortunately for high school losers Eli and Danny — Jaeden Martell from the It films and Deadpool 2‘s Julian Dennison — it comes after they’ve managed to sneak into a New Year’s Eve party with the popular kids. 

One of those is Rachel Zegler‘s Laura, the object of Eli’s affection. 

When the clock strikes midnight, all hell breaks loose in the comedy directed by and co-starring Saturday Night Live vet Kyle Mooney

Airliners crash into each other in mid-air and anything with a microchip turns murderous during the “global computer apocalypse.” Chumbawamba‘s “Tubthumping” sets the mood for the early-aughts chaos, as Tamagotchi seize power tools with deadly results, and Eli, Danny, and Laura go on the run.

And for an added nostalgia hit, CluelessAlicia Silverstone plays Eli’s mom.

The film was co-produced by Jonah Hill and Christopher Storer, the latter of whom created the Emmy winner The Bear

It hits theaters December 6.

