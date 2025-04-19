These companies said they will raise prices in response to Trump’s tariffs

These companies said they will raise prices in response to Trump’s tariffs
(97/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump this month slapped tariffs on most products that enter the United States. Economists widely expect the policy to raise prices for U.S. shoppers as importers pass along a share of the tax burden.

An across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semi-conductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items. Those levies come on top of specialized tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos. China, the third-largest U.S. trading partner, faces cumulative tariffs of a whopping 145%.

Plans for price hikes have already taken shape at an array of companies, ranging from fast-fashion retailer Shein to luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari.

Here are the companies that have announced price increases as a result of Trump’s tariffs:

Shein and Temu

A pair of China-based e-commerce companies, Shein and Temu, released identical statements earlier this month announcing plans to increase prices in response to Trump’s tariffs. The price hikes will take effect on April 25, the companies said.

“Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have gone up,” the statements said. “To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustments.”

When Trump announced so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, he also closed what’s known as the “de minimis” loophole, which allowed for duty-free import of goods valued at less than $800. The low-cost shipping had helped fuel bargain shopping online for products made in China.

Nintendo

Nintendo, the Japan-based video game giant, announced on Friday the start date of preorders for its highly anticipated Switch 2, saying the price would remain at the level announced on April 2.

The bulletin came with a caveat, however. “Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions,” the company said.

“Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions,” added Nintendo, which hosts much of its manufacturing in China.

The Trump administration last week issued a tariff exemption for China-made smartphones, computers, flat panel TV displays and other electronics. The list left out video game systems, meaning they would remain subject to 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Best Buy

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told analysts to expect price increases as a result of higher tariffs.

“Tariffs at this level will result in price increases,” Barry said on an earnings call in March, before Trump escalated tariffs a month later. “I think it is very difficult to say, given the backdrop that we’re in, exactly, precisely how big that is.”

Best Buy relies on a global supply chain, Barry added, noting the company’s top two sources of goods are Mexico and China. Both of those countries continue to be targeted by Trump’s tariffs.

Hermès

French luxury goods manufacturer Hermès plans to raise prices for U.S. customers on May 1, a company executive said on an earnings call Thursday.

“The price increase that we’re going to implement will be just for the U.S. since it’s aimed at offsetting the tariffs that only apply to the American market, so there won’t be price increases in the other regions,” Eric du Halgouët, Hermès’ executive vice president for finance, told analysts.

The price hikes intend to “fully offset” the across-the-board 10% tariff issued by Trump earlier this month, the company said.

Trump issued a 90-day pause of additional 20% tariffs on goods from the European Union as a part of a wider suspension of so-called “reciprocal tariffs.”

AutoZone and Ferrari

AutoZone CEO Philip Daniele, who runs the Memphis-based car parts retailer, told analysts in September the company would respond to tariffs with price increases.

“We will pass those tariff costs back to the consumer,” Daniele said on an earnings call.

AutoZone did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment regarding its current plans for price increases.

Trump last month announced 25% auto tariffs, which apply to both vehicles and car parts.

Within hours of the policy rollout, Ferrari said it would raise prices by as much as 10% for some models to compensate for the tax burden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Stocks tumble as Trump tariffs create ‘uncertainty’ in markets
Stocks tumble as Trump tariffs create ‘uncertainty’ in markets
lvcandy/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The stock market fell in early trading on Tuesday, just hours after the Trump administration’s long-promised tariffs took effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 800 points, or 1.8%; while the S&P 500 also fell 1.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.6%.

The policy taxes imports from Mexico, Canada and China — the three largest trading partners of the United States — meaning that it could raise prices for everything from gasoline to avocados to iPhones.

Shares of retail giant Target fell 4.5% in early trading on Tuesday, following an earnings release from the company that cited “tariff uncertainty” as a potential impediment for the business. Walmart’s stock price dipped 1% on Tuesday, while Amazon shares fell 2%.

Shares of Best Buy plummeted more than 13% on Tuesday morning. The sharp drop came hours after Best Buy CEO told analysts that price increases are “highly likely” as a result of the tariffs.

Higher costs for car production could also pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

Shares of Ford tumbled 3% on Tuesday, while General Motors dropped more than 4%. Stellantis — the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler — saw shares plummet more than 7%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, saw its stock price drop nearly 7%.

The far-reaching losses extend a market slide that began on Monday afternoon when Trump affirmed plans to impose a fresh round of tariffs.

Trump stuck to a March 4 start date for 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariff on Chinese goods — which, as of Tuesday, rises to 20%, per an amended executive order.

Tariffs of this magnitude would likely increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers, experts said. The duties also raise input costs for manufacturers that import raw materials.

In addition to Tesla and Amazon, the tariffs appeared to impact some of the other so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.

Chipmaker Nvidia, which relies on semiconductors from Taiwan but also imports some materials from Mexico, saw shares drop more than 2%.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, suffered a 4% drop in its stock price. Microsoft’s stock fell 1%.

Shares of Alphabet and Google defied the trend, however, remaining essentially unchanged in early trading on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US hiring surged in March, defying recession fears
US hiring surged in March, defying recession fears
(SimpleImages/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — U.S. hiring surged in March, blowing past economists’ expectations and defying concern on Wall Street about a possible economic recession, government data on Friday showed.

The fresh data offered news of an upsurge in employer activity as stocks suffered a second day of selloffs over sweeping new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

The U.S. added 228,000 jobs in March, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure amounted to robust hiring and marked a major increase from 151,000 jobs added in the previous month.

The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.2%, but it remains historically low.

The uptick in hiring last month came despite staff cuts imposed by the federal government amid cost-cutting efforts undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Federal government employment declined by 4,000 jobs in March, following a dropoff of 11,000 jobs the previous month.

The job gains came primarily in health care, transportation and warehousing.

Average hourly wages climbed 3.8% over the year ending in March, indicating that pay increases outpaced the inflation rate over that period.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

“The economy is strong,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

Tariffs announced earlier this week, however, threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News.

The far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

The White House plans to slap a 10% tax on all imported products and place additional duties on items from some of the largest U.S. trading partners, including China and the European Union.

“​​These policies, if sustained, would likely push the U.S. and global economy into recession this year,” J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients after the tariff announcement.

“Recession risks will likely rise,” Deutsche Bank added.

U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday in the first trading session after Trump unveiled the new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.8%, marking its worst trading day since 2020.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fresh jobs report to offer snapshot of US economy under Trump
Fresh jobs report to offer snapshot of US economy under Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A fresh jobs report to be released on Friday will offer a snapshot of U.S. economic performance over the first full month under President Donald Trump.

Economists expect employers to have hired 170,000 workers in February. That figure would mark a slight uptick from 143,000 jobs added in January, and it would nearly match the average number of jobs added each month last year.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4%, a historically low reading.

The data release is set to coincide with a turbulent period for U.S. stocks and trade relations in the aftermath of tariffs issued by the Trump administration earlier this week.

Despite the temporary withdrawal of some tariffs on Thursday, stocks dropped as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 425 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 2.6%.

The tariffs stand among a flurry of economy-related directives issued since Trump took office, including spending cuts and an assault on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Trump administration has also terminated tens of thousands of federal employees, though such cuts are not expected to appear in the February report, in part due to the timing of surveys conducted by officials who collect the data.

Meanwhile, the economy is weathering a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.

Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, registering a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. BIrd flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month.

The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.

Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.

Mortgage rates have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.